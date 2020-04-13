Exclusive: In four devastating weeks, Americans' fears of the coronavirus have exploded

One month later, Americans' views of the coronavirus have undergone a seismic shift.

The pandemic's impact on their daily lives and their assessments of the perils it poses have exploded, a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds, amid rising uncertainty about when routine daily activities will seem safe again.

The changes are dramatic but not surprising in the wake of four devastating weeks in which almost all Americans have been ordered to stay at home and the nation's death toll has reached a global record.

The number who say the virus poses a high threat to them personally and to the USA doubled.

"At first, I thought, OK, we're going to have to do this; everyone stay at home for a few weeks, for a month, and we'll be back to normal," says Brent Charnigo, 39, of Cleveland, who was among those surveyed. "Now it's clear that's not going to be the case. It's going to be long-lasting." How long? He pauses. "Years."

He and his wife work from home and try to explain to their 5-year-old son, Ben, why he can't play with his friends or visit the zoo.

"I could see it going to the end of the year," Samantha Piotrowski, 27, of Jersey City, New Jersey, says in another follow-up interview. "I can't see it getting better until there’s a vaccine found."

Nearly everybody has seen their lives upended in one way or another: Stressed about the safety of a mother who is a nurse caring for coronavirus patients. Barbecuing Easter ribs for grandchildren, then having to drop them off and leave without a hug. Grieving for a friend who has gone into hospice care but can't be visited. Wondering if there will be any jobs available when the crisis is over.

USA TODAY and Ipsos conducted a nationwide poll about COVID-19 on March 10-11, when the pandemic was gaining steam. At the time, the World Health Organization had reported more than 100,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, and President Donald Trump had curtailed entry from foreign nationals who had visited China in the previous two weeks. He declared a national emergency a few days later, on March 13.

March poll: Americans are more worried about finances than their health amid coronavirus outbreak

One month later, last Thursday and Friday, the same poll measured how public attitudes changed as the reality on the ground worsened. More than 95% of the U.S. population is under statewide stay-at-home orders, and the number of deaths in the country has passed 21,000.

Each of the online surveys polled 1,005 adults nationwide. The credibility interval, akin to a margin of error, is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The poll found a sharpened sense of the dangers and an increasingly somber assessment of the challenges ahead. Trust in governors to provide accurate information has grown by double-digits.

“America is a different place than it was a month ago,” says Cliff Young, president of Ipsos. “In that time, we’ve seen Americans take a collective pause from public gatherings, a decline in consumer confidence and rising anxiety levels. The changes we’ve seen in this poll highlight our COVID-19 world.”

Bill Kelly fought in a world war and lived through the Great Depression. Now the 95-year-old has survived the coronavirus. More

A consensus: Lock it down

By an overwhelming 3-1, 69%-21%, Americans endorse a nationwide lockdown through the end of April, requiring people to stay at home except for essential work. The idea is backed by solid majorities across partisan lines, by 8 in 10 Democrats and 62% of Republicans.

In follow-up phone interviews, those surveyed express more concern about the health risks of reopening the country too soon than of the economic risks of keeping it closed for too long.

"I would prefer to be extra-cautious, to be very mindful about a flare-up that might get into a wildfire effect," says Jaime Ramos, 41, of San Antonio, who was recovering from an injury and beginning to look for work when the pandemic hit. "In my local community, we haven't reached the plateau yet. At the very least, we need positive cases to come way down and be very rare to maintain some kind of semblance of normality."