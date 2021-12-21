Exclusive-Foxconn plant in south India to stay shut this week after protests - govt sources

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei
Sudarshan Varadhan
·2 min read

By Sudarshan Varadhan

CHENNAI, India (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Five days of holiday have been declared at the plant, the Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram said.

This was also confirmed by a senior official of the state of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital.

Foxconn and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Police in India on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway in protest after the food poisoning incident last week at the Foxconn plant led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital. The plant makes iPhone 12 models.

Plant workers and their relatives were among those who blocked the highway linking Chennai to India's technology hub of Bengaluru, a police official had told Reuters.

Most of Foxconn's workers in India are women.

Apple started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources, and said the company expected to begin commercial production of the model in India for both the domestic market and exports by February.

India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to reduce their reliance on China amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

The unrest at Foxconn is the second such involving an Apple supplier factory in India in a year.

In December last year, thousands of contract workers at a factory owned by Apple supplier Wistron Corp destroyed equipment and vehicles over the alleged non-payment of wages, causing damages estimated at $60 million.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai, Chandini Monappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue

    Thailand has sent over 600 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between the military and ethnic rebels back across the border, according to a senior Thai official who said on Sunday clashes were continuing. Some of the refugees who reached northwest Thailand's Tak province told Reuters before they went back over the frontier on Sunday morning that they had volunteered to return. On Sunday afternoon, Reuters reporters on the Thai side of the frontier were hearing continuous gunfire.

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite in NYC and Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been seeing each other for at least a month while living on separate coasts, reunited for a movie date in his hometown.

  • How an unusual text and parent’s instinct led police to missing Madelyn Allen

    She sent a text saying ‘I love you’ to one of her parents even before she was reported missing

  • Taiwan govt OKs Taiwan Semiconductor's new chip plant in Japan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has received approval to set up a chip plant in Japan, Taiwan's investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in a statement on Monday. World No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC said last month it would build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group.

  • China Rare-Earths Pact Spurs Speculation of Bigger Consolidation

    (Bloomberg) -- A tie-up between two rare-earths companies is throwing a spotlight on China’s efforts to build industry giants to gain better pricing power in global markets. Most Read from BloombergStocks Drop Amid Low Volume; Treasuries Advance: Markets WrapModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeChina Nort

  • Expert says shoppers should stock up on Nutella as a hazelnut shortage looms

    Turkey's currency crisis is having a knock-on effect on the global hazelnut supply chain that could impact buyers such as Nutella's Ferrero.

  • You won’t believe what people are paying for cars now

    AUTOTRADER Americans were willing to pay $900 more than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for nonluxury new cars in November 2021, pushing the average transaction price for a new car to a record-breaking $43,144.

  • Oil prices plunge as Omicron's rapid spread dims fuel demand outlook

    Oil prices slumped on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions to combat its spread could dent fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $2, or 2.7%, to settle at $71.52 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.63, or 3.7%, to settle at $68.23 a barrel. "This is a knee-jerk reaction to the proliferation of the virus and the fear that lockdowns can rapidly spread," said Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

  • Analysis-Chile miners brace as president elect signals environmental crackdown

    Chile's mining sector is bracing for tighter environmental rules ahead after President-elect Gabriel Boric pledged to oppose a controversial $2.5 billion iron-copper mine that was approved in August after years of legal wrangling. "To destroy the world is to destroy ourselves," Boric told a cheering crowd in his first speech after celebrating election victory on Sunday. The 35-year-old leftist lawmaker singled out the planned Dominga mine, which critics say could devastate La Higuera, a coastal ecosystem rich in biodiversity with a large number of marine mammals and birds.

  • Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone

    The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday, part of efforts to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up. The move by the DWTC to create a specialised zone for virtual assets - including digital assets, products, operators and exchanges - is part of a drive by Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates federation of seven emirates, to create new economic sectors, the statement said.

  • Here's Why Oracle (ORCL) Could be Targeting Cerner Corp

    Oracle (ORCL) is reportedly holding discussions with Cerner Corporation (CERN) regarding a potential takeover.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Short-Term Direction Determined by $71.39 and $70.90

    The chart pattern suggests the key area to overcome is $71.39 to $73.59. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

  • Starting Year 3 of the Pandemic, Here's My Top Stock to Buy This Year

    The pandemic remains with us, but there's a stock that should do well despite the uncertainty created by the virus.

  • EU backs Novavax COVID-19 shot

    The EU's drug regulator approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from U.S.-based Novavax Monday (December 20) in people aged 18 and older, making it the fifth shot to be approved in the region which is currently grappling with a record surge in infections.The European Medicines Agency said data from two large studies showed the vaccine has an efficacy of around 90%.It did add that there was currently limited data on its efficacy against some variants of concern though, including Omicron.The regulator said, quote, ''the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.''The endorsement for the two-dose vaccine comes well ahead of possible authorization in the United States, where Novavax has had to resolve manufacturing issues and expects to file for approval by the end of the year.The regulatory process in the EU has taken longer than expected, too. The European Medicines Agency started a rolling review of the data back in February.Novavax said on Monday it would start shipping vaccines to the EU's 27 member states in January.

  • Germany Is Closing Half of Its Reactors at Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to close almost half of its nuclear power capacity before the end of the year, putting further strain on European grids already coping with one of the worst energy crunches in the region’s history.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Has Biggest Three-Day Drop Since September: Markets WrapBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesManchin O

  • Health experts insist it's safe to gather for the holidays if you take precautions

    Millions of Americans are getting ready to head over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for the holidays. Health experts say even with the omicron variant, it is safe to gather for the holidays if you take the proper safety precautions.

  • How Badly Will Omicron Hurt Office REITs?

    At this point, real estate investors with money in office REITs (real estate investment trusts) may be getting an unwanted sense of deja vu. Earlier this year, many major companies firmed up their office reopening plans, only to have to walk back those plans when the delta variant hit hard.

  • Holiday travel: The Points Guy CEO explains what to know before traveling amid COVID-19 surge

    Brian Kelly, The Points Guy Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the demand for holiday travel amid the surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and what people should know before booking their trips.

  • Funko incoming CEO talks Walmart partnership, new products, NFT pipeline, and supply chains

    Funko incoming CEO Andrew Perlmutter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the pop culture merchandiser's latest personalized product lines, its Walmart partnership, the prospects of trading Funko digital assets in the NFT market, and how the company has fared despite supply chain obstacles.

  • LUNA Rallies After Terra Becomes Second-Biggest DeFi Platform

    Terra’s total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $16 billion, making it the second-largest DeFi blockchain, ahead of the Binance Smart Chain.