Exclusive: French antitrust investigators say Google breached its orders on talks with news publishers - sources

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Google in Zurich

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) - French antitrust investigators have accused Google of failing to comply with the state competition authority's orders on how to conduct negotiations with news publishers over copyright, two sources who read the investigators' report said.

In the 93-page report, known as a statement of objections, the investigators wrote that Google's failure to comply was of an exceptionally serious nature, the sources said. The competition authority can impose fines of up to 10% of sales on firms it deems to be in violation of its rules.

A spokeswoman for the competition authority declined to comment.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, Google, owned by Alphabet, Inc, said in a statement: "Our priority is to comply with the law, and to continue to negotiate with publishers in good faith, as evidenced by the agreements we have made with publishers in the past few months."

"We will now review the statement of objections, and will work closely with the French competition authority," it said.

In one of the first major deals in Europe to resolve a dispute over how internet giants should share revenue with news publishers, Google agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121 French publishers, Reuters reported earlier this month.

The deal was presented as a major step forward by both Google and the publishers who signed it, but other French publications that were excluded were furious.

The French report on Google's negotiating tactics comes at a time when countries around the world are pushing U.S. internet giants such as Google and Facebook to share more revenue with news publishers. The issue gained international attention this week when Facebook banned all news from its services in Australia over a draft law there that would mandate arbitration.

According to the two sources, the French investigators say Google did not comply with requests from the watchdog to start negotiations with the publishers within a three-month deadline, and to provide all data the watchdog felt publishers needed.

The publishers' lobby that signed the deal with Google, APIG, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. French news agency AFP, and another media lobby group, SEPM -- both of which did not sign a deal with Google -- did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reached its own global deal with Google in January on terms which have not been publicly disclosed.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • California Gasoline Prices Are Rising With Texas Refiners Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- California is beginning to feel the ripples of oil refinery shutdowns in Texas, with gasoline prices rising faster in the Golden State since a deep freeze crippled fuel-making plants on the Gulf Coast.Though the West Coast has its own oil-refining hub, independent from the Gulf, both regions supply Arizona, which now needs more fuel from California. That’s at a time when at least one major refinery in the Los Angeles area was down for maintenance and another had just restarted last week.The refinery outages are adding support to a fuel market that was devastated by the pandemic and was already beginning to recover as lockdown measures ease and people get out more. For Californians, it means prices at the pump may reach $4 a gallon sooner than expected.The gasoline blendstock in the so-called cash market in Los Angeles has jumped 17% since the cold blast blanketed Texas, reaching the highest since late 2019. At the pump, Los Angeles retail gasoline has already risen about 11 cents in a week to about $3.67 a gallon on Tuesday, according to data from auto club AAA. Prices at the pump usually take several days to reflect cash prices. California refineries supply the Phoenix area with fuel via an east-moving pipeline. Texas refineries send it westward to the same markets.Los Angeles gasoline also has been supported by Southern California refinery work. Phillips 66 restarted several units in Los Angeles last week, and returning to normal can take days or weeks. Valero had long planned a shutdown at its Wilmington plan through March.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supreme Court ends 12-year Fort Worth legal battle over $100 million in church property

    An Episcopal diocese that broke from the national church will retain $100 million in property in the Fort Worth area after a 12-year legal battle.

  • Royal Caribbean advance bookings rise with eyes on vaccinations

    The company's shares, down 44% last year, soared 9% in morning trading, as Royal Caribbean said it recorded a 30% increase in new bookings since the beginning of the year when compared to November and December. Analysts have also tipped Royal Caribbean and its peers Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to resume voyages gradually in the back half of this year, after the pandemic-triggered months-long halt.

  • Boeing 777s Grounded After Weekend Engine Explosion

    Airlines are grounding Boeing (NYSE: BA) 777 aircraft powered by Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Pratt & Whitney engines after a weekend incident in which one of them on a United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) aircraft failed shortly after takeoff. United Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced engine failure on Sunday, but returned safely. United responded by halting operations of 24 of its planes, and Boeing late Sunday recommended suspending all planes similar to the one involved in the failure until a proper engine-inspection protocol can be established.

  • Cost of flood damage to U.S. homes will increase by 61% in 30 years

    Rising sea levels and extreme weather could cause $20 billion of flood damage to at-risk U.S. homes this year, rising to $32 billion by 2051, according to research from New York-based flood research non-profit First Street Foundation published on Monday. "Increased awareness of flood risk and rising future insurance costs impact perceptions of value, which will impact real estate markets," said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street Foundation. The cost of flood damage was approximately $17 billion annually between 2010 and 2018, according to testimony https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Grimm%20Testimony.pdf from Federal Emergency Management Agency representative Michael Grimm.

  • Platinum Stumbles After High With Caution on Recovery Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum headed for its biggest drop in five weeks, extending a decline from a six-year high reached earlier this month amid concern that economic recovery prospects are already priced into some equities and metals.Most precious and industrial metals slipped Tuesday, while the Nasdaq 100 was on the way to its longest slump since 2019. U.S. stocks pared the worst of their losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the U.S. economy.Platinum rallied to the highest since 2014 this month on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks. Prices have since lost almost 8%, with some investors cashing out after the metal slipped back below the key $1,300 an ounce level, according to Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG.Platinum’s “failure to regain $1,300 caused profit taking,” Fritsch said. The declines have been “driven by souring market sentiment, as visible in falling stock markets. It’s worth noting that platinum and palladium rather behave like industrial metals sometimes, given their large industrial use.”Spot platinum slid 3.3% to $1,234.04 an ounce at 10:58 a.m. in New York. A close at the price would mark the biggest decline since Jan. 15.Gold swung after Powell’s remarks. His semi-annual report at the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and Wednesday at the House Financial Services panel will be monitored for further policy guidance and his assessment of the recovery.Bullion has fluctuated after a decline last week as traders refocus on rising inflation expectations and the potentially massive economic stimulus. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen steady outflows, with SPDR Gold Shares, the largest ETF backed by the metal, on Monday registering the biggest drop since November.Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,805.61 an ounce. Palladium fell 2.9%, and silver was also down.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Telecom Italia to Pay $1.2 Billion to Back DAZN Soccer Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA, Italy’s largest phone carrier, said it’s ready to back DAZN Group Ltd. in its multibillion-euro offer for broadcast rights to the country’s top soccer league.The former telephone monopoly last month reached an agreement with DAZN -- subject to conditions -- on a possible plan that would provide distribution and technological support as well as financing of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for its bid to broadcast the next three seasons of Italy’s Serie A league. Telecom Italia confirmed the accord Monday following a report by Bloomberg News.DAZN, a streaming startup backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, has offered Serie A 840 million euros a season and Telecom Italia could back that bid by 40%, providing about 340 million euros a year in a content-distribution deal, according to people familiar with the matter. DAZN is bidding against Comcast Corp.’s Sky.The streaming company’s business plan “includes an important distribution agreement with a partner who’s an industry leader and will provide further support also from a financial point of view,” DAZN wrote in a confidential letter sent to Serie A on Feb. 8. The message aimed to address concerns raised by some soccer team presidents over DAZN’s strength.Annual PaymentThe DAZN letter says that the company’s partner “is committed to the payment of an annual guaranteed minimum equal to more than 40% of the annual total amount due to Serie A.”DAZN also says in the letter that its partner’s payments will be sent through six annual installments of the same amount “made to an escrow bank account to be used exclusively for payments to Serie A.”For DAZN, a tie-up with a partner with funding capacity could be a game-changer. The streaming company lost nearly $2 billion last year and has been in retreat in the U.S. and Latin America. Prioritizing Italy, Germany and Japan could allow it to grow in markets with less competition.“DAZN is hanging on to Germany and Italy as key markets and in both it is trying to carve out a competitive position,” said Claire Enders, founder of media consultant Enders Analysis.Representatives for DAZN and Serie A declined to comment.Live StreamingA Telecom Italia move into soccer would boost live streaming services in a country that’s still mostly characterized by conventional media such as digital terrestrial television, over-the-air broadcasting dominated by Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset SpA, and satellite programming, which was pioneered in the country by Sky.Serie A has been seeking new sources of revenue. An effort earlier this month to sell a $2 billion stake to an investor group stalled after the league’s board failed to act on the deal, people familiar with the matter said at that time, raising concerns that the agreement could ultimately collapse.The Italian league, which features players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is in need of a cash injection after decades of underinvestment. Finances have been further pummeled by the pandemic, as matches have been played to empty or near-empty stadiums and broadcast revenue has declined.(Updates with Telecom Italia’s confirmation starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. Treasury yields are starting to concentrate minds in the world of emerging markets.Developing-nation local-currency bonds had their worst week since September in the five days through Friday, while dollar debt slipped by the most since January as surging inflation expectations fueled a rout in Treasuries. The selloff in the world’s largest bond market also sent implied volatility for currencies and stocks to the biggest weekly increase this year. Even so, exchange-traded fund investors looked past the increase in U.S. yields last week and continued to pour money into emerging markets.All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week. The central bank chief is set to echo remarks that policy makers are fully committed to supporting the economy. Investors will also look for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs after the real rates on long bonds rose above zero for the first time since June.“We will still need to see the Fed vastly expanding its QE purchases, as the market simply can’t absorb the net U.S. Treasury issuance later this year without much higher real yields, which would eventually be toxic for asset markets,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a report. “Rising yields don’t even necessarily have to trigger any notable meltdown in risk sentiment as long as the market is comfortable that real interest rates will continue to decline.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Powell to Speak Amid Climbing U.S. YieldsA Bloomberg study in January found all developing-world currencies typically sell off when yields jump at a rate greater than about 25 basis points per month. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 26 basis points this month as of 11:30 a.m. in New York on Monday.Oil will also keep traders on their toes, with Saudi Arabia and Russia differing once again on their output strategy heading into an OPEC+ meeting. The Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Russian ruble were among the worst performers in emerging markets as Brent crude retreated on Friday.“Our optimistic emerging-market currency outlook is not without risks of setbacks along the way,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging-market research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “We believe relative cyclical outperformance and attractive yields on offer continue to favor stronger EM currencies as Covid-19 ebbs.”South Korea and HungaryThe Bank of Korea is forecast to stand pat by unanimous consensus on ThursdayThe most interesting aspect of the meeting could be any signals on government debt purchases. Lawmakers are planning to draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks, with the potential for additional debt issuance likely to put upward pressure on yieldsBOK would prefer to use ad-hoc debt purchases to counter any bond market volatility rather than shift to a full-fledged quantitative-easing program, according to Bloomberg Economics Korean 10-year bond yields rose nine basis points last week, mirroring moves in U.S. yieldsHungary will probably keep its base rate at 0.6% on Tuesday, with the forint among the worst performers in emerging markets this monthHungary’s central bank had gained a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dovish before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s among the the most hawkish, pursuing caution to prevent volatility in financial markets and inflationPolicy CluesIn Brazil, swap rates traders will watch a mid-February reading of consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which probably accelerated on an annual basis, underscoring bets on a rate hike in MarchInvestors will also monitor the congressional debate surrounding the 2021 budget and prospects for another round of cash handoutsJanuary current-account data on Wednesday and unemployment and primary budget balance figures on Friday could offer further signs of the pandemic’s impactPresident Jair Bolsonaro said more changes are underway after naming a former general to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist running state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SAMexico’s mid-month inflation data, scheduled for Wednesday, will be scrutinized after January consumer prices topped expectationsPolicy makers will release the minutes from their February meeting on Thursday, which investors will monitor for clues on the central bank’s next steps after a unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 basis pointsMalaysian January CPI on Wednesday is expected to remain negativeThe January trade balance is likely to remain in strong surplus in data to be released on FridayRinggit was stock-still last week -- buffeted between opposing forces of strong dollar and robust oil prices as a net exporter of energySouth African BudgetSouth Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2021-2022 budget on WednesdayMboweni must convince investors he has a credible plan to support an economy that contracted the most in nine decades last year, while also curbing growth in government debtThe market also wants clarity on plans for debt-ridden state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure the South African power utility’s debt load, according to people familiar with the talksThe rand had its worst weekly performance since early January in the five days through FridayData and EventsSudan’s central bank said Sunday it was implementing a unified exchange rate system, part of broader measures aimed at reviving its struggling economySouth Korea’s early exports increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in FebruaryThe nation’s export numbers often contain early clues on global production. For instance, a Bloomberg study covering 2015-19, shows a 23% correlation between misses versus consensus for these figures and misses from the subsequently available U.S. ISM dataThe won was flat last week, despite the rise in the U.S. dollar, perhaps insulated by past poor performance against its behavioral driversThailand’s trade numbers are due on Tuesday. The balance should be just above zero, with a steep decline in imports responsible for keeping the numbers in the blackJanuary’s current-account figures may show a third straight deficit in data to be released on ThursdayThai baht depreciated 0.4% last week, a little more than the global averageTaiwan’s January export orders might show another sizable increase on Wednesday, with consensus about 46% year-over-yearJanuary industrial production is likely to tell a similar story of rapid recovery on Thursday -- with consensus at about 19% year-over-yearAnother vast current-account number for the fourth quarter will be released on FridayTaiwan’s dollar was one of the top gainers in Asia last weekIndia’s fourth-quarter GDP due Friday is likely to show the first year-over-year expansion since the first three months of 2020The Indian rupee was one of the strongest performers in Asia last week as inflows poured into local equity marketsChina’s official February PMIs –- for both manufacturing and services are due on Feb. 28The Chinese yuan was the third-weakest currency in Asia last week, although the stronger-than-expected fixing in yuan terms on Friday offered a glimmer of hope for bullsRead more: Yuan Fixing Miss May Herald Future Dollar DeclineA reading of Peru’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled on Monday, may show a recovery from the lows seen amid the emergence of Covid-19 while lingering below levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg Economics estimates.Chile’s January copper production on Friday will be watched as the metal trades near decade highs, fueling a rally in the pesoA gauge of Argentina’s economic activity index may flag a slowdown in December after seven straight monthly gains, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( NYSE:RS ) by projecting...

  • Australia's Macquarie reaps windfall profits from U.S. winter freeze

    Macquarie Group earned big profits off the winter storms sweeping across Texas and other U.S. states, with the gains from its trading operations single-handedly changing the Australian bank's outlook for the year. The company is the second-largest gas marketer in North America behind oil major BP, and the week of big trading revenue has by itself boosted the bank's overall profit outlook for the year by 10%. The windfall comes after nearly a week of frigid temperatures that knocked out power for millions of people in the United States, particularly in Texas, forcing many to spend several nights without heat or electricity.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don't bet on it

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.