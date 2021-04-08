Exclusive: French health body to say mRNA vaccine should be used as second dose after AstraZeneca

FILE PHOTO: An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
Matthias Blamont
·2 min read

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS (Reuters) - France's top health body will on Friday say that recipients of a first dose of AstraZeneca's traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA vaccine, two sources aware of the plans said on Thursday.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the Haute Autorite de la Sante (HAS), in charge of setting out how vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) should be used in France, was contemplating this possibility.

The HAS has now decided to proceed with the plan, the two sources said. Two mRNA vaccines, one from Pfizer and BioNTech and one from Moderna, are approved for use in France.

Messenger RNA vaccines prompt the human body to make a protein that mimics part of the virus, triggering an immune response, while viral vector vaccines such as AstraZeneca's use a common cold virus to carry DNA instructions for doing the same thing.

An HAS spokeswoman had no comment.

Vaccination programmes have stuttered in Europe and elsewhere in the last month, since a very few mostly young recipients of the AstraZeneca shot were found to have suffered extremely unusual blood clots, leading some countries to suspend its use as a precaution.

Most have resumed using the shot, although some have done so with age restrictions.

In France, the HAS advised on March 19 that only people aged 55 and over should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which had already been given to 500,000 people as a first dose.

While the numbers are small compared with the tens of millions being inoculated across the EU, a decision to give a different booster shot would be significant because the approach has not been tested in late-stage human trials.

Germany was the first European country to recommend that people under 60 who have had a first AstraZeneca shot should receive a different product for their second dose.

Some experts say that, because all the vaccines target the same outer "spike" protein of the virus, they could be complementary. But there is no evidence that this approach will be as effective.

Recommended Stories

  • Carbon dioxide levels highest they've been in over 3 million years: NOAA

    The rise happened despite an estimated 7% reduction​ in global emissions due to the pandemic, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what’s left

    A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Human activity is helping destroy the equivalent of a soccer field of these seagrasses every 30 minutes around the world, according to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP). "There are a lot of unknowns -- even things as simple as how much seagrass we have," said Oxford University earth observation scientist Gwilym Rowlands, who is helping the Seychelles government map the island nation’s seagrass and estimate how much carbon it stores.

  • OBGYNs say pregnant people should feel safe getting the coronavirus vaccine

    Two physicians recommend the vaccine in pregnancy and while breastfeeding. But if you're scared of it, you shouldn't feel forced into getting it.

  • New poll shows more Americans lean left

    "The View" co-hosts discuss Democrats' newfound popularity after a new Gallup poll shows the largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in nearly 10 years.

  • NASA's Mars Helicopter Is Getting Ready To Make History Soon

    The Mars helicopter Ingenuity survived its first night and is preparing for the first controlled flight on another planet as soon as this weekend.

  • I suffered from back pain for years—here's what finally worked for me

    Back pain is an intense struggle for a lot of people. Luckily, there are many products that can help.

  • Northern Ireland leaders call for calm after escalation of week’s street violence

    Authorities in Northern Ireland sought to restore calm Thursday after Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other. It was the worst mayhem in a week of street violence in the region, where Britain’s exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance.

  • Muons: 'Strong' evidence found for a new force of nature

    Physicists may have just made a major breakthrough in our understanding of the Universe.

  • California Highway 1 to reopen by April 30, agency says

    Highway 1 along Big Sur is expected to reopen by April 30 because work to repair a huge piece of roadway that crumbled during a storm is nearly two months ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The scenic highway snaking through California's rugged coastal cliffs has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain triggered a landslide that carried a chunk of roadway into the sea. “Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek just three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners, and those who move goods through this region,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement.

  • Climate change: Electric trucks 'can compete with diesel ones'

    Heavy goods vehicles powered by batteries can compete with diesel ones, say researchers.

  • Taiwan vows to fight as China steps up its force

    China stepped up a show of force around Taiwan on Wednesday, sending more fighter jets into the island's self-defense zone.Taiwan's foreign minister responded by warning it would fight to the end in case of war.The democratic self-governed island, which China claims as its own, has complained of escalating military activity by Beijing in recent months.On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising around the island, while the U.S. Navy said it had conducted a quote "routine" transit of the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday described Washington's commitment to Taiwan as quote "rock solid.""We have, of course, taken note with great concern the pattern of ongoing PRC efforts and attempts to intimidate in the region, including in the context of Taiwan. In support of longstanding U.S. policy, again, as reflected in the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States maintains the capacity to resist to to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan."Washington is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, and its been pushing Taipei to modernize its military and become a "porcupine" hard for China to attack.Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan was determined to improve its military capabilities and spend more on defense, and would run war simulations later this month.China, which claims its Taiwan activities are aimed at protecting Chinese sovereignty, did not respond to requests for comment on Wu's remarks.

  • Doctors protest conditions as COVID-19 cases surge

    The doctors and nurses demanded medical supplies, more beds in intensive care units, and vaccinations, as well as better working conditions and pay.Deaths due to coronavirus rebounded in the Andean country in March, making it the deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, according to the country's death registry.Peru averaged almost 200 deaths per day due to coronavirus in the last month.

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • Covid patient receives world's first living donor lung transplant

    A woman in Japan becomes the world's first Covid patient to receive a transplant from living donors.

  • Nobody would be talking about independence if it wasn't for me, Salmond claims

    Alex Salmond has declared that his new political party is already a success because he had forced Nicola Sturgeon to make Scottish independence a dominant election issue. The former First Minister said that had it not been for him, nobody would be talking about Scotland leaving the UK and took a series of thinly-veiled swipes at his predecessor for not pursuing secession urgently enough. He also suggested that his Alba Party would see its support surge in future if it wins seats but pro-independence voters decide the SNP has not done enough to deliver on its founding mission.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Zach Avery: Hollywood actor arrested over $690m scam scheme

    Zachary Horwitz is accused of scamming investors with fake Netflix deals to fund a lavish lifestyle.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.