Exclusive-G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution - Canada minister

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday.

"If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)