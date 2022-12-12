Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources

FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
1
Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Julie Zhu and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in more than a year and a half, Zeekr is seeking a valuation of more than $10 billion, two of the sources said.

That compares with a valuation of about $9 billion in its maiden external fundraising last year.

The plans come as the brand, which competes with Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc, sets its sights on marketing its 001 crossover - its first and only model - in Europe next year. In doing so, it joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of EVs in the region.

Zeekr lodged its filings with U.S regulators last week and is planning to go public in New York as early as the second quarter of 2023, said two of the sources and a fourth source who also had direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources declined to be identified as the information had not yet been made public.

According to two of the sources, Zeekr also considered Hong Kong as its listing venue but picked New York in the hope of achieving a higher valuation.

Geely, which handles public relations for Zeekr, declined to comment. It said in October it would spin Zeekr off but did not identify a listing venue or the likely value of an offering.

Established by Geely, formally known as Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, in April 2021 to tap into increasing Chinese demand for premium EVs, Zeekr launched the 001 crossover in China later that year.

A successful IPO would be the first major U.S. float of a Chinese firm since Beijing tightened its grip over Chinese companies' overseas share sales in July last year - a shift triggered by a cybersecurity probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the heels of its U.S. stock market debut.

A Zeekr listing could open the way for more Chinese share sales in the United States, considered to be the world's deepest pool of capital and to have a more predictable listing pace.

Only five Chinese companies have completed U.S. IPOs this year, raising a combined $162.5 million with the biggest a $52.25 million offering from hotel group Atour Lifestyle Holdings in November.

That's a far cry from the $12.8 billion raised last year.

In August last year, Zeekr raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors that included Intel Capital, battery maker CATL and online video firm Bilibili Inc..

It sold just over 60,600 cars in the first nine months of 2022 which compares with roughly 285,900 Model Y crossovers for Tesla in China in the same period, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The 001 model starts at 299,000 yuan in China, slightly more than the 288,000 yuan for Tesla's Model Y which had a recent price cut. Zeekr has not announced pricing for overseas markets.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report

    Tata Group's Infiniti Retail, which runs the consumer electronics store chain Croma, will be an Apple-authorised reseller and set up stores at shopping malls, high-street and neighbourhood locations, the report said. Tata has begun talks with premium malls and high streets and the lease terms include details of brands and stores that cannot be opened near these outlets, a retail consultant aware of the matter told the publication. Apple and Tata Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' calls and emails seeking comment.

  • China’s Hog Prices Slump, Helping to Cool Inflationary Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Hog prices in China are plunging, which will likely damp food inflation in the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pork.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateLive hog future

  • UK Economy Bounced Back After Holiday for Queen’s Funeral

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy expanded in October as businesses recovered output lost following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateGross domestic product rose

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel outlines exactly how he sees the stock market, inflation, and the economy playing out in 2023. Here are the best 9 quotes from the interview.

    "The talk is... going to be when are we going to decrease the rate? That may come as early as the spring," Jeremy Siegel told CNBC.

  • IIHS torture tests its equipment with beefy Ford pickup truck

    New EVs like the GMC Hummer EV are pushing the limits of current crash test safety equipment, leading the IIHS to test its gear for readiness.

  • Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

    Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer's biggest prize. Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match on Saturday.

  • Star Southeast Asia Unicorns See $51 Billion Gone Since Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of the most-hyped Southeast Asian tech listings over the past year-and-a-half have lost a combined market value of $51 billion since their debuts amid a slump in technology stocks globally and growing doubts on their path to profitability. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin S

  • Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says China threat needs more military spending

    Japan needs to increase its military spending in the face of the "grim reality" of the threat from China and North Korea, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Sunday during a visit to Taiwan. Although Chinese-claimed and democratically-governed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they have close unofficial relations and both share concerns about China, especially its increased military activities near the two.

  • Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

    Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down.

  • I'm Still Bullish on Bitcoin, But There's No Way It's Going to $250,000 Next Year

    Billionaire VC investor Tim Draper thinks Bitcoin is headed to $250,000 within the next six months. That's probably just hype.

  • Insider: The Haliburton-Hield Experience brings the Pacers closer together

    Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield's odd couple friendship keeps the Pacers' locker room laughing and is a big part of the reason the team is so close.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Splash Brothers combining for 66 points in Warriors’ win over Celtics in NBA Finals rematch

    After the Splash Brothers caught fire against the Celtics on the way to a win for the Warriors in their first NBA Finals rematch, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

  • Ilia Topuria says Paddy Pimblett received a ‘Christmas gift’ from judges at UFC 282

    Ilia Topuria thinks Paddy Pimblett didn't win a single round in his fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the November Consumer Price Index, and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce an increase in the federal funds rate.

  • Bounou takes long and winding road to Morocco stardom

    Yassine Bounou has learned to be patient in his career, but the Morocco goalkeeper with a show-stopping nickname is proving he more than belongs on the big stage at this World Cup.

  • Why electric vehicles are increasingly leaving out AM Radio

    Automakers are leaving AM radio out of their electric vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference. But do enough people listen to AM radio to save it?

  • Russians temporarily suspended their use of Iranian-made drones due to weather conditions

    The Russians tried to adapt to weather conditions by using Iranian-made kamikaze drones, as the UAVs are sensitive to cold. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Centre of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Ukrinform Quote: "The tests of those drones took place in slightly different climatic conditions than those in Iran.

  • Ukraine Can Win the War. But the Cost May Be Too High for the West.

    Western military officials are offering a sobering assessment of what would be needed to push Moscow’s forces out of entrenched positions.

  • Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

    Supertanker rates soared to astronomical levels earlier this year, but with less crude to transport, rates are plunging sharply at the beginning of December

  • Tycoon Richard Li Said to Weigh $200 Million FWD Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li is weighing investing about $200 million in his insurance company FWD Group Holdings Ltd. as part of a funding round, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry a