Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports

Norihiko Shirouzu
·5 min read

By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors has lost its mojo in China.

Sales of its flagship Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands have slumped by a third over the past five years to 1.3 million cars a year as consumers snap up smart EVs made by home-grown firms such as Xpeng, Nio and BYD.

To generate some buzz around its American brands, GM is planning to target well-heeled consumers in China's megacities with niche, luxury imports, executives at the U.S. automaker told Reuters.

Using a new direct sales platform called Durant Guild, the company will host invitation-only events to showcase possible products, open "experience centers" in urban hubs and potentially stage pop-ups at selected sites, they said.

"Durant Guild is not a volume play, but if we do a good job and the products sell well, it will create a lot of buzz around Cadillac and Chevy and will help how people perceive our products and technology," the head of GM in China, Julian Blissett, told Reuters.

While he declined to name which cars would be sold through Durant Guild, he said think of U.S. premium models currently unavailable in China such as the all-electric GMC Hummer pick-up or sports-utility vehicle (SUV), the hulking gasoline-fuelled Chevrolet Tahoe SUV or the sleek Chevrolet Corvette sports car.

Blissett, a 16-year veteran of the Chinese market, said such "halo cars" would fit nicely into communities of consumers in cities who have started to harbour an interest in performance cars for racing, or SUVs to venture off the beaten track.

"There's a lot more appetite to take more off-road types of vehicles to explore nature, and that wasn't a trend five, 10 years ago," Blissett said in an interview.

Durant Guild, which is named after GM's founder William Durant, will be wholly owned and operated by GM and will launch officially as soon as this month.

To mark the launch, GM is hosting a series of invitation-only events, with the first expected in Shanghai on Friday.

SHIFTING FORTUNES

GM hopes that by using a sales and marketing model akin to ones that worked well for Tesla and Apple in China, it will be able to channel any energy and excitement the imports generate back into GM's existing models in the country.

"That will be a positive impact on our business and will support our growth plans in China," Blissett said.

GM plans to do this without relying on traditional brick-and-mortar dealerships. It was not immediately clear how GM plans to service cars sold through Durant Guild.

Global automakers such GM, Volkswagen and Toyota, which have dominated the combustion age in China, are falling steadily behind local players in a booming electric vehicle (EV) market.

Foreign brands including Buick and Chevrolet have dominated in China since the 1990s, typically winning a collective 60% to 70% share of passenger car sales in recent years.

In the first eight months of 2022, however, foreign brands only captured 52.4% of the market.

In a sign of the shifting fortunes, sales by GM's Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor (SAIC-GM) had fallen 4.6% by the end of August compared with the same period last year, while BYD sales sky-rocketed 267%.

For GM, improving the perception of its brands in China is all the more important as it prepares to unleash a new generation of smart EVs of its own in the country, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq SUV this year.

Felix Weller, head of Durant Guild, said GM had earmarked three new types of consumer it hopes to attract.

First there are the nature lovers interested in glamping, picnicking, trekking and cycling, all while staying close to home in the wake of the pandemic that limited travel options.

Then there are the executive VIPs, successful professionally and busy, while the third group includes young and sporty drivers who are taking performance cars to racing tracks.

A spokesperson said subsequently that there were other communities in China that GM was also interested in wooing through Durant Guild, without giving details.

NO CONFLICT

It was not immediately clear what specific competitive conditions in China's auto marketplace compelled GM to launch a new direct-to-consumer channel to sell specialty vehicles shipped in from North America.

Asked how its Chinese partner has responded to Durant Guild, Blissett said GM had the full support of SAIC for both the idea and intent behind Durant Guild.

"There is no fundamental tension," he said.

The GM China chief also said there had been no push back from Chinese dealers marketing Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet cars for GM and SAIC, partly because there was no crossover.

"It's a business they don't have to date, so we're not cutting anything from anybody. It's an incremental, additional business," Blissett said.

Asked about Durant Guild, a spokesperson for SAIC said: "The new platform is complementary to SAIC-GM's existing business. It doesn't conflict with anything we do."

Weller said Durant Guild will try to go beyond placing its experience centers inside shopping malls, as Tesla and other EV startups have done, but that strategy was still being finalised.

He said GM had no plans to use a similar direct-to-consumer model for Buick, Chevy and Cadillac cars already on sale in China - or to take the Durant Guild model beyond China.

Chee-Kiang Lim, managing director for China at Detroit-based automotive consultancy Urban Science, said a direct sales model such as Durant Guild was a cost-effective way to market cars and maximise profits - and GM's focus on changing lifestyles among consumers could be a differentiator.

But he said GM should not overlook an even more critical consumer trend, where consumers are increasingly preoccupied with smart, connected features.

"What Chinese consumers want is to extend their digital lifestyles to their cars. Cars from foreign brands designed and engineered overseas are increasingly not meeting these needs," Lim said.

"If Durant can overcome this bias and provide high-tech, personalised features and seamless connectivity to China's digital ecosystems, its odds of success in the China marketplace will be higher."

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Zoey Zhang in Beijing; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla FSD Is Now $15K, but Is It Any Closer to Level 3?

    Tesla's so-called Full Self-Driving feature is now $15,000, up from $12,000, but is the system actually meant to evolve from Level 2 to Level 3?

  • U.S. SEC to propose new Treasury market reforms next week

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will on Sept. 14 propose draft rules reforming how U.S. Treasuries are traded and cleared, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday. U.S. regulators have been working on reforms to the structure of the $23 trillion Treasury market following a number of liquidity crunches, including a meltdown in the market as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020. As Treasury debt continues to grow and Treasury dealers' market-making capacity remains limited, the Treasury market remains highly vulnerable to further dysfunction under stress, regulatory experts including former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner warned in a report this year.

  • Auburn football’s all-time record vs. Mountain West teams

    Auburn faces San Jose State at Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. How has Auburn fared historically against the Spartans' home conference?

  • Vale sees 44% increase in global nickel demand by 2030

    Brazilian mining company Vale said on Wednesday that global demand for nickel should increase 44% by 2030 compared to that expected for this year, due to high demand for use in batteries that power electric vehicles. "Demand for nickel is forecast to increase rapidly this decade with the energy transition," the company said in a statement, adding that the new forecast would be of 6.2 million tonnes in demand. Global demand for copper - also used in vehicle batteries and renewable energy systems - is also expected to rise by about 20% by 2030 to 37 million tonnes, Vale added.

  • ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

    The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers are scrambling to keep a lid on the bloc's most damaging bout of price growth in nearly half a century as it eats up household savings and weighs on business output. Ultimately, the choice will be between a 50 and a 75 basis point increase in the zero percent deposit rate.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization

    Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian-based cannabis producers often get a boost when there are talks of legalizing marijuana in the U.S. For these businesses, the prospect of a big new market to the south to tap into represents an incredible growth opportunity that gets investors incredibly bullish. When the Democrats took control of both the House and Senate in early 2021, many people in the cannabis industry believed that marijuana reform would finally happen. Bills to legalize marijuana don't appear likely to be going anywhere.

  • Apple unveils several new products

    Apple launched a new line of iPhones on Wednesday at its annual September event and debuted upgraded versions of other products including Apple Watches and AirPods. Burton Kelso, a chief technology expert for Integral, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to break down all the new technology that will soon be available to consumers.

  • Truss to Set Out Support for Britons Facing Soaring Energy Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeLiz Truss will set out her plan to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, using her first significant act as UK prime minister to try to head off the intense pr

  • Gold prices mark highest finish in more than a week

    Gold futures on Wednesday mark their highest finish in over a week, holding above the key $1,700 mark to recoup their loss from a day earlier and then some.

  • Bolsonaro Softens Rhetoric in Key Independence Day Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro toned down his rhetoric during Brazil’s Independence Day celebrations, seeking to woo undecided voters and reinvigorate his campaign less than a month before general elections. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndian Billionaire Cl

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Names ‘Chief Futurist’ as Innovation ETFs Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management named its first “chief futurist” as the firm’s innovation-themed ETFs struggle in this year’s volatile market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeBrett Winton

  • Retail analyst: Consumers trading down 'could be more prevalent' in 2022

    Goldman Sachs Managing Director and Retail Analyst Kate McShane joins Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Annual Retail Conference to discuss the state of the retail industry and price targets for stores like Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Chevy Cavalier trademark filing fuels speculation

    Chevrolet trademarked the Cavalier nameplate it hasn't used in the United States since the 2005 model year.

  • Listen to the Ferrari Purosangue's Exhaust before Its September 13 Reveal

    Ferrari confirmed that the highly anticipated Purosangue will be unveiled next week—and as a bonus gave followers a teaser of the exhaust note.