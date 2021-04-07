Exclusive: Germany wants to buy Sputnik COVID vaccine if approved by EU, source says

FILE PHOTO: File labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The European Commission told health ministers of EU member states on Wednesday that Brussels was not planning to start talks with Russia on a preliminary contract for Sputnik V as it did with other vaccine providers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That is why German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced during the virtual meeting that Germany would start preliminary negotiations with Russia on a bilateral agreement to secure the vaccine, the source added.

In the preliminary talks, Germany first wants to determine which quantities Russia can deliver and when, the source said.

In any case, Germany will only buy the Russian vaccine once it has been approved by EMA and for this it is paramount that Russia provides the necessary data, the source added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the premier of Bavaria said the German region will buy 2.5 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine if it is approved by EMA.

Markus Soeder, premier of the wealthy southern German state, said the purchase would take place in July.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel and Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • Czech PM names fourth health minister amid Sputnik vaccine strife

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday installed his fourth health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic as a lagging vaccination campaign heightened pressure to use Russia's Sputnik dose. Babis has gone back-and-forth on potentially buying the Sputnik V vaccine prior to European Union approval, an issue other EU nations are pondering due to shortages of registered vaccines. President Milos Zeman, who backs closer Russian and Chinese ties, had sought the sacking of Jan Blatny for his opposition to Sputnik.

  • Slovak drug agency says it cannot back Sputnik V vaccine due to lack of data

    Slovakia's drug watchdog said it has not received sufficient information from the maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be able to decide on its benefits and risks for people. The surprise purchase of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine last month, even though the European Union's medicines agency has not approved it for use, forced the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. But not one dose has been administered while Slovak authorities continue to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the shot.

  • Discrimination part of everyday life for Peru's trans people

    The attack on Gahela Cari came following a televised political debate in the form of a searing tweet from her opponent. Many defended Cari, who is running for a seat in Peru's Congress, but the tweet also garnered hundreds of likes and supportive comments. “Seriously, I don’t see where the discrimination is,” one person replied.

  • Madrid residents line up for AstraZeneca shot despite blood clot link

    Madrid residents were broadly confident about AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot on Wednesday despite European and British regulators finding a potential link between the vaccine and rare brain blood clots. "If you read any package leaflet for any medicine, there are always problems for a small number of people," said Pilar Garcia, waiting in line to receive an AstraZeneca shot outside Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano soccer stadium, which is being used as mass vaccination centre. The European Union's EMA medicines regulator said on Wednesday said it had reports of 169 brain clots after administering 34 million doses.

  • Biden looks to appoint special envoy to kill Russia-Germany energy pipeline

    The administration is vetting Amos Hochstein to negotiate the thorny geopolitics surrounding Nord Stream 2.

  • Tuchel confirms ‘heated’ Rudiger, Kepa bust-up in Chelsea training

    Tuchel confirmed reports that Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga had a disagreement in training, to put it politely.

  • Editorial: San Francisco schools are a mess. It will take an outsider to fix them

    San Francisco schools have been suffering one embarrassment after another. The school board has shown it is not up to the task of putting education ahead of internal squabbles.

  • South Korea suspends AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 amid European review

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review, while approving a Johnson & Johnson shot in a bid to speed up its inoculation rollout. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is due to announce the results of a review on whether some cases of blood clotting in adults may be linked to the AstraZeneca shot. Global controversy over the efficacy and side-effects of some COVID-19 vaccines has caused some delays in South Korea's vaccination campaign, which kicked off in late February with the goal of reaching herd immunity in November.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • Ga. lawmaker Cannon won't face prosecution for knocking on gov's door during bill signing

    The Fulton County district attorney said that while some might have viewed state Rep. Park Cannon's actions as "annoying," they weren't criminal.

  • Ruthless Real Madrid turn to Barca after Liverpool rout

    Real Madrid have made a habit of saving their best for the biggest moments of the season and their 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday suggested they could be ready to do it again.

  • Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot: German official

    Instances of rare clotting in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday. His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts. Most cases have been reported in women and, although very rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal", Bogdan told an online briefing.

  • Jets’ GM Joe Douglas gives hint who they will take No. 2 overall

    The Jets seemed to give a huge hint they are locked in on BYU QB Zach Wilson in the upcoming draft.

  • A look at the workplace sex harassment claims against Cuomo

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward a half-dozen women who have worked with him. In an interview published by the Times Union of Albany on Wednesday, a woman who is still on his staff gave more details on her allegation that the Democrat groped her under her blouse in the governor's mansion in November. The governor has said that he "never touched anyone inappropriately” and “never made any inappropriate advances,” and that no one ever told him at the time that he was making them uncomfortable.

  • China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

    China’s foreign minister cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter Beijing, as Japan speaks up more on human rights in China's Xinjiang region ahead of a U.S.-Japan summit next week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart in a phone call Monday evening that their two countries should ensure that their relations “do not get involved in the so-called confrontation between major countries,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said. It quoted Wang as saying that “China hopes that Japan, as an independent country, will look at China’s development in an objective and rational way, instead of being misled by some countries holding biased view against China.”

  • Russia investigating its own Eurovision song over 'insulting' feminist lyrics

    Moscow is investigating Russia's Eurovision entry for "inciting hatred" after the overtly feminist song was described as “a gross insult” to Russian women. Manizha, the singer-songwriter who was selected to represent Russia at this year’s Europe-wide song contest, had already been accused of spreading “extremism” by other conservative groups on television and social media because of her song “Russian Woman”. Now it will be examined by the main federal investigating authority in Russia - the Investigative Committee - to determine if it is guilty of “inciting hatred”. Critics point to an English verse that says: “Every Russian woman knows, she is strong enough to bounce against the wall,” a line that has been interpreted as a tribute to women living with domestic violence. Other lyrics speak about women being raised by single mothers: “A son without a father, daughter without a father, but a broken family won’t break me.”

  • Kosovo’s 38-year-old president takes office

    Kosovo’s new president took office on Tuesday, becoming the country’s youngest head of state and one of the youngest in the world. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, 38, was elected to a five-year term on Sunday by Kosovo’s Assembly, or Parliament, making her the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the post-war period. Osmani-Sadriu took office Tuesday in a ceremony with a guard of honor.

  • First shots of Moderna vaccine to be administered in Wales

    The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the UK on Wednesday as the vaccines minister insisted there will be enough jabs to offer all adults their first dose by July. The first doses will be administered at West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, the Welsh Government said. Five thousand doses of the vaccine were sent to vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Wednesday. Nadhim Zahawi said the jabs will be deployed widely "around the third week of April" with "more volume" expected by May. He told BBC Breakfast that more Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca doses will also arrive and the Janssen vaccine is "coming through as well". "I am confident that we will be able to meet our target of mid-April offering the vaccine to all over-50s and then at the end of July offering the vaccine to all adults," he said. Mr Zahawi reconfirmed the target after reports that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is considering proposals to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in younger people.

  • Britain advises alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for under-30s

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should give an alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to under 30s where possible due to a "vanishingly" rare side effect of blood clots in the brain, Britain's vaccine advisory committee said on Wednesday. Officials said the benefits of the shot continued to outweigh its risks for the vast majority, after safety concerns spurred over a dozen countries in recent weeks to suspend use of the vaccine following reports linking it to a brain blood clotting disorder. Britain has kept using the shot throughout.

  • US boosts aid to Palestinians as some in Congress cry foul

    The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. assistance to the Palestinians as it fires up a new Mideast policy that is directly opposite of the one pursued by its predecessor. For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly announced or quietly notified Congress of its intent to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers that it would give the Palestinians $40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.