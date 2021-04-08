Exclusive: Glue traps which cause 'immense suffering' to animals could be banned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helena Horton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glue traps designed for rodents often catch non-target animals, such as these robins which died after their ordeal - RSPCA
Glue traps designed for rodents often catch non-target animals, such as these robins which died after their ordeal - RSPCA

Glue traps which can cause "immense suffering" could be banned, as the government plans a consultation into their use.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are pushing for an imminent consultation, and hope this will lead to a ban, as there is "no justification" for their use.

The traps are used to catch rodents, but animals including favourite garden birds and household pets have been known to get stuck to them, becoming injured or even dying.

Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith told The Telegraph: “There are growing calls for a ban on the use of glue traps, which can cause immense suffering to both target and non-target animals.

“It is an issue we are looking very closely at as part of our continued drive to maintain the highest animal welfare standards in the world.”

Sources at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs added that alternative traps are just as effective for catching unwanted rodents, so there is "no justification" for the use of glue traps.

This proposed ban would likely come as part of a raft of animal welfare policies due to be brought to parliament this year to show that the UK can lead on animal welfare after Brexit.

This cat had to be put down after becoming caught in four glue traps - RSPCA
This cat had to be put down after becoming caught in four glue traps - RSPCA

The traps consist either of a sheet of cardboard, plastic or wood coated with non-drying adhesive or a shallow tray of the adhesive. Animals become stuck by their feet when they attempt to cross, and then when they panic, unable to free themselves, other parts of their body become stuck. As they struggle to get loose, they may rip out patches of fur, break bones and even gnaw through their own limbs to escape.

Trapped animals are often left for hours, during which time they will experience pain, distress and suffering, and frequently die slowly from dehydration, starvation or exhaustion.

Although there is a code of practice for their use currently, which states they should only be used by a qualified pest controller, the traps are openly available to the general public through hardware stores, garden centres and other retailers.

Grassroots campaigning group the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation has been pressing for a ban on these items.

Members of this influential lobbying group include Lord Goldsmith, the Prime Minister's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and his father Stanley Johnson.

Recommended Stories

  • Accused of racism in Facebook post, SC lawmaker draws scrutiny of House speaker

    The move comes as Dabney faces backlash for a post in which he said he planned to vote against a hate crimes bill because he believes that white people have been “vilified by the left.”

  • Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has not spoken to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, noting the central bank is an independent agency. "I think the Federal Reserve is an independent operation and starting off my presidency I want to be real clear that I'm not going to do the kinds of things that have been done in the last administration," Biden told reporters. Biden still has significant room to make his mark on the Fed. Powell's term is up next February, when Biden can choose to extend his appointment, and there is an empty seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • ‘Breakthrough’ country and pop star to headline all 29 NBA arenas — and Idaho Center

    His latest EP had hits on both pop and country radio.

  • As L.A. reopens, salsa dancing into the orange tier on Venice Beach

    As Los Angeles was set to enter the orange tier, a salsa dancing scene emerged on Venice Beach. In these late pandemic days, it's a sign of renewal.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it has been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • Republicans try again to ban trans athletes in SC schools, citing increased support

    A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted earlier this year to toss out a nearly identical bill. But Thursday morning, they voted to give it another shot.

  • Top Official Warned That COVID Vaccine Plant Had to Be 'Monitored Closely'

    WASHINGTON — A top federal pandemic official warned in June that Emergent BioSolutions, the government contractor that last month threw out millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines because of contamination, lacked enough trained staff and had a record of problems with quality control. A copy of the official’s assessment, obtained by The New York Times, cited “key risks” in relying on Emergent to handle the production of vaccines developed by both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca at Emergent’s Bayview plant in Baltimore. The assessment, which has not been released publicly, was based in part on a visit to the plant just days after the government awarded Emergent a contract worth up to $628 million, mostly to prepare its factories to make coronavirus vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Addressing the problems “will require significant effort,” and the company “will have to be monitored closely,” said the report, which was written by Carlo de Notaristefani, a manufacturing expert who has overseen production of COVID-19 vaccines for the federal government since May. Though marked as a draft, federal officials said the report was considered to be final. Ten months after his report, the plant has become a major headache for the team named by President Joe Biden to oversee the pandemic response. The Times reported on Tuesday on a host of quality control problems, flagged in audits and investigations by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, two federal agencies and Emergent’s own quality evaluators. Federal officials ordered major changes to the plant after revelations late last month that Emergent had to jettison between 13 million and 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. It is not clear what will happen to another 62 million doses of the vaccine produced at the plant, or whether Johnson & Johnson will be able to deliver the 24 million doses it has promised to the federal government by the end of the month. So far, the Food and Drug Administration has not certified the factory to distribute any doses for public use, and the agency is not expected to do so until it conducts a thorough review, which can take weeks. Asked about the June report, a company spokesman said Wednesday night: “Emergent’s top priority continues to be the strengthening of the supply chain for Johnson & Johnson’s vitally needed COVID-19 vaccine.” Biden administration officials insist that the government has enough doses from the other two federally authorized vaccine makers — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — to cover the vast majority of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But federal officials are still concerned about Emergent’s problems, not only because the federal government has invested heavily in the plant, but because there may be implications for the world’s vaccine supply if the issues are not resolved. AstraZeneca was expected to fulfill the majority of the global need, but safety concerns have upended those plans. British officials said Wednesday that people under 30 should not take the AstraZeneca vaccine, and authorities in the European Union said they had found a “possible link” between the vaccine and rare but worrisome blood clots. That makes Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine more important, experts say. Emergent was forced to discard the Johnson & Johnson doses after checks revealed contamination with a virus used in the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine. An investigation is now underway, but federal and former company officials suspect the lot was tainted because an employee moved from AstraZeneca’s section of the plant to Johnson & Johnson’s without showering and taking other precautions. Between October and January, Emergent threw away five lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine — each the equivalent of 2 million to 3 million doses — because of contamination or suspected contamination, The Times reported Tuesday. By giving Emergent a key role in its coronavirus response, the government was counting on the company to deliver on a promise made more than eight years earlier. To ensure a domestic supply of vaccines in a pandemic, the government had awarded Emergent a $163 million contract in 2012 to ready the Baltimore plant for mass production in a crisis. But de Notaristefani wrote that Emergent had used the site primarily for smaller development projects. To make large amounts of COVID-19 vaccines, the company “will have to strengthen” its quality controls, requiring “significant resources and commitment,” he wrote. His report was based in part on a visit to the plant on June 4, as well as information provided by the company and conversations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the federal agency that awarded Emergent the manufacturing contract. It is unclear what action, if any, the Trump administration took in response, or whether the Biden administration reviewed the findings before the recent problems arose. De Notaristefani, a former top executive at two major pharmaceutical companies, cited “significant” personnel problems, writing that plans to increase staffing seemed “inadequate to enable the company to manufacture at the required rate.” He also noted that audits by the FDA and individual companies that had hired Emergent “highlighted the need for extensive training of personnel, and strengthening of the quality function.” Nonetheless, he wrote, “the organization has the necessary experience/competence” to scale up its manufacturing. He wrote that “management is knowledgeable and appears self-confident,” and with enough government oversight, “risks can be mitigated.” At the time of the visit, Emergent also planned to make a third COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Novavax, but that company has since partnered with another manufacturer in a government-backed deal. “Offloading the Novavax program to a different facility will also help reduce the load on Emergent Bayview,” de Notaristefani wrote. Emergent is a longtime federal contractor in the area of biodefense. Sales of its anthrax vaccines accounted for nearly half the Strategic National Stockpile’s half-billion-dollar annual budget through most of the last decade, The Times reported last month. That left the government with less money for items needed in a pandemic, and last year, the stockpile’s shortage of basic medical supplies became a symbol of the government’s bungled coronavirus response. Though the original federal contract for the Baltimore plant required Emergent to demonstrate large-scale manufacturing of a pandemic influenza vaccine — envisioned by health officials as a pressure test of its abilities — Emergent had yet to do so, The Times reported Tuesday. The company risked defaulting on the original deal, which had set a deadline of June 2020. The company also has separate agreements with the two vaccine makers worth more than $875 million. In the effort to resolve the factory’s troubles, federal officials have simplified Emergent’s mission, limiting it to only producing Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and forcing AstraZeneca to move its production lines elsewhere. Johnson & Johnson is also now asserting direct control over the manufacturing, although the workforce at the plant in southeast Baltimore remains Emergent’s. The existence of de Notaristefani’s assessment was reported earlier by Politico, but its details were not previously known. Asked about the report Wednesday, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said she “would have to check on the specifics.” De Notaristefani’s concerns were echoed by two former plant supervisors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of career repercussions. In interviews with The Times, they cited crushing workloads and shortcuts taken to meet unrealistic timetables. De Notaristefani noted that Emergent planned to boost the factory’s workforce to nearly 300. It now has 600 workers, according to the company’s spokesman. Even so, the ex-supervisors said, employees are overwhelmed, and some are often forced to work more than 70 hours a week. A review of months of company logs obtained by The Times showed that employees repeatedly said they deviated from manufacturing standards because of a lack of manpower and shortened production times. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Indian Premier League: The risks of hosting the IPL during a pandemic

    The world's richest cricket tournament will see eight teams play 52 games behind closed doors.

  • L.A. Comic Con announces new 2021 dates for in-person event in December

    Confirmed guests for the Dec. 3-5 event at L.A.'s Convention Center include Zachary Levi, Tom Welling, Frank Miller, Tom Kenny and Giancarlo Esposito.

  • Undercover Asian NYPD Officer Arrests Woman for Hate Crime After Blaming Salon Workers for COVID

    An undercover Asian officer from the New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested a woman for hurling anti-Asian remarks at salon employees in Manhattan. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Sharon Williams, was caught harassing Asian employees at a Chinatown nail salon by threatening them and blaming them for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBS New York. Undercover NYPD makes first Hate Crime arrest in Chinatown.

  • Lance Armstrong’s Son Accused of Teen Sexual Assault

    Austin Police Department/Twitter/Lance Armstrong Luke Armstrong, son of disgraced professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018, according to an arrest affidavit issued earlier this month. Armstrong, the oldest of Lance Armstrong’s five children, has been charged with sexual assault of a child—a second-degree felony—and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday.The victim met Armstrong for the first time in June 2018 when she went to his family’s Austin, Texas mansion with a mutual friend. At the time, she was 16 and Armstrong was 18.Two days later, she went to a party and got drunk, according to details from the arrest affidavit reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KXAN Austin. Armstrong picked her up after she could not find a ride home, but she did not remember the car ride with him.Lance Armstrong Proves He’s No Michael Jordan—and Still a Huge AssholeHe allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home, and she woke up there the next morning. He drove her home and remained silent during the car ride, the affidavit says.The girl reported the incident in November 2020 and, according to the arrest documents, recorded a phone call with Armstrong in December 2020 in which he admitted to having sex with her at his father Lance’s house.Randy Leavitt, Armstrong’s attorney, claimed to the Austin American-Statesman that the pair were briefly in a relationship that summer and the encounter was consensual.“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke,” Leavitt said.“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later.”Armstrong was sober during the night of the incident, according to a friend who witnessed him taking the girl back to his house, the affidavit said.Investigators say the victim told six people about the assault. Four of them recalled that the girl “described the sex as non-consensual,” and one of them said they had been told about the assault a week after it happened, according to the affidavit.Two of them had said that the girl talked about having nightmares and cried “about the assault years afterwards,” the document reads.Armstrong is a student at Rice University and is set to graduate with a degree in sports management in 2022, according to his LinkedIn. He plays football for the school and is a graduate of Westlake High School.Happy 16th bday Luke Armstrong!! Now you get to drive ME around - haha! pic.twitter.com/Www2Cv04do— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 12, 2015 Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you! pic.twitter.com/fWFcMP0eOl— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) December 23, 2015 Lance Armstrong was one of the world’s most decorated cyclists until 2012, when U.S. authorities revealed he’d used performance-enhancing drugs for most of his career. He was accused of being the ringleader of one of the most sophisticated, persistent doping programs ever seen in cycling.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian says her family suspected Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were 'hooking up' early in their friendship

    The 20-year-old TikTok star and the 41-year-old Poosh founder struck up an unexpected friendship in early 2020.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Lance Armstrong's son has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Texas, police say

    According to a police affidavit obtained by KXAN, Luke David Armstrong, 21, sexually assaulted the teen in 2018 when Armstrong was 18 years old.

  • NASCAR driver hospitalized in North Carolina after car crash

    The crash happened in Statesville and he was transported to a local hospital.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognizable in pics for new movie

    The actor looks so different on the set of her new film.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.