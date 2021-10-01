Exclusive-GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup

Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert
·5 min read

By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to position itself as a technology platform company that is as focused on software as it is on making electric vehicles when it meets with investors next week, including revealing a scheduled rollout for at least 20 EVs in the United States over the next several years.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker has said it will talk on Wednesday about its growth strategy, EV and software platform advantages, its self-driving vehicle business and the related financial road map as it seeks to draw new investors and a valuation closer to that of EV market leader Tesla Inc. A spokesman declined to disclose further details.

GM executives will provide a more detailed look at the company's plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs and autonomous vehicles, and will give revenue and profit margin growth targets for the five-year period after that, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified.

"GM's gone from an automaker to a platform company and here are all the things you can do with that," one of the sources said.

"The question you should ask yourself is will we see doubling of revenues? Will we see margin expansion? Those are the sorts of things that you're going to see over a period of time," the person added. "Stay tuned for pretty impressive numbers on revenue and margin expansion."

GM's revenue last year was almost $122.5 billion.

The strategy of GM Chief Executive Mary Barra, who took the helm in 2014, so far has lifted the company's share price from a narrow band around its 2010 initial public offering price of $33 to almost double that at one point. The shares were trading at around $53 on Friday.

Next week's event is aimed at persuading investors to value GM (with a market capitalization of about $75 billion) more like Tesla ($762 billion).

MORE EV PICKUPS COMING

Also on Wednesday, GM will reveal greater detail around its planned EV product launches beyond the upcoming GMC Hummer pickup, EV600 delivery van and Cadillac Lyriq crossover. That includes plans for electric versions https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/gms-pickup-money-machine-gets-technology-tuneup-2021-09-09 of GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups in late 2022 and late 2023, respectively, according to the sources as well as an industry forecast provided by AutoForecast Solutions (AFS).

Part of the investor day will include outlining what percentage of GM's total vehicle sales will be EVs by 2030, the sources said. The automaker in January set a goal to sell all new light vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions by 2035.

When it comes to software, GM will discuss what its offerings allow it to do financially and how that will make the Detroit company's business less cyclical than auto companies have been historically, the sources said.

Last week, GM introduced the branding for its software platform, Ultifi https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-evs/gms-barra-accelerates-all-out-pursuit-of-global-ev-leadership-idUSKBN27Z2QI - coming in 2023 - and discussed building an App store-like approach to making the platform open for developers.

Software-oriented products and services are key to GM and other automakers sustaining profit margins during the transition to connected and electric vehicles, but that will compel companies to build skills and workforces they have lacked in the past.

GM also will explain how it will leverage its Ultium battery partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), a unit of LG Chem, and how scaling up production of batteries will allow the company to cut costs, Ken Morris, GM vice president of EVs and AVs, said at a conference this week. "We're really knitting together all elements of our growth strategy," he said.

GM will launch at least 20 new electric vehicles in the United States - mostly pickups, SUVs and crossovers - through early 2028, according to AFS, whose data is based on planning information provided to suppliers by the automakers, and is widely used across the industry.

More concrete details, including the timing, pricing and projected volumes of future EVs, could be critical in wooing investors as GM copes with the costly and damaging recall https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/gm-recalling-73000-bolt-evs-cost-1-billion-halts-sales-2021-08-20 of the Chevy Bolt EV for battery-related fires.

At the same time, competitors are ramping up their own EV initiatives, including Ford Motor Co's announcement this week of an $11.4 billion blitz https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-sk-invest-114-bln-add-electric-f-150-plant-three-battery-factories-2021-09-27 with Korean battery partner SK Innovation.

While GM has laid out its EV lineup into late 2022, the following year is scheduled to feature the launches of at least five more, including the GMC Hummer SUV, Cadillac Celestiq sedan which is expected to sell for well over $100,000, and Chevy Blazer SUV, AFS said.

After that, GM plans to introduce another five EV models in 2024, two in 2026, two in 2027 and another in 2028, AFS said. Among the future entries are all-electric editions of the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon SUVs, and a new Cadillac crossover called Symboliq.

GM intends to build many of its future EVs at five plants in North America: Orion Township and Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan; Spring Hill, Tennessee; Ingersoll, Ontario, and Ramos Arizpe, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, AFS said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Joe White and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. antitrust official says competition in labor markets a top concern

    The U.S. Justice Department's acting head of its Antitrust Division said on Friday that labor markets were a top priority for enforcement efforts, indicating a shift toward issues set by the White House's executive order on competition. While antitrust enforcers have brought labor antitrust cases in the past, and the Trump Administration's Justice Department brought one against a no-poach agreement between rail equipment suppliers in 2018, they are rare. "The division has become increasingly alert to and concerned by business conduct and transactions that harm competition for working people," said Richard Powers, acting head of the division, in a conference in New York.

  • Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

    This was no accident, no ‘rogue’ officer taking advantage. This was state-sponsored abuse of women on an enormous scale, and we were never given any answers

  • Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

    Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Peterson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday. Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia. The "700 Club” began production in 1966.

  • I co-signed a refinance on a home my husband bought with his first wife. He never added me to the deed. If we divorce, do I get half?

    'He promised that if I co-signed, he would add me to the deed. After checking the assessor’s database, I found this was not the case.'

  • Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

    Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, it provided for $1,400 stimulus payments for both adults and dependents. Most people received the $1,400 payments for their children already, as the government based the amount people received on the information provided on their 2020 tax returns.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Could Kinder Morgan Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    This midstream giant is heavily invested in carbon-based energy, but there's still material opportunity ahead.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Jump Since July Leaves Traders Speculating Why

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBitcoin jumped, rising in a matter of minutes to its biggest daily gain since July, and other digital currencies surged in a shock rally that followed the larges

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • 3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

    Dividend stocks can be one of your biggest wealth-building investments, provided you choose the right stocks. High yields do not necessarily make a dividend stock great, as a dividend yield is simply a function of a stock's price, which can fluctuate. On the other hand, stocks that consistently grow their dividends often turn out to be the best dividend stocks in the long run in terms of total shareholder returns.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Toyota's Land Cruiser GR Sport Is the Best Possible Version of Itself

    The LC300 Land Cruiser isn't coming to market in the United States, and the all-new GR Sport model highlights why that is a real bummer for off-roaders.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • SS Thistlegorm Is A Giant Classic Car Tomb

    This shipwreck is like an underwater WWII museum…

  • The problem with individual stock buying

    Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up.Why it matters: In recent days we've seen shock headlines about the stock-trading activities of judges and corporate insiders. Two Federal Reserve presidents resigned after they were revealed to be actively trading the marke

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.