Exclusive: GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage

Logo of GM atop the company headquarters
·2 min read

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co extended production cuts in North America on Wednesday due to a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage that has impacted the auto sector.

The U.S. automaker said its Wentzville, Missouri, assembly plant would be idled during the weeks beginning March 29 and April 5. It will extend down time at its plant in Lansing, Michigan, which has been idled since March 15, by two weeks.

The action was factored into GM's prior forecast that it could shave up to $2 billion off this year's profit, spokesman David Barnas said. GM did not disclose how much volume would be lost by the move, but said it intended to make up as much lost production as possible later in the year.

The chip shortage came as North American auto plants were shut for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and chip orders were canceled, and as demand surged from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played video games. That's now left carmakers competing for chips.

Semiconductors are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Vehicles affected by the GM production cuts include the mid-sized pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in Missouri, and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and Chevy Camaro cars in Michigan.

Meanwhile, GM said its San Luis Potosi, Mexico, assembly plant, idled since Feb. 8, will resume production with two shifts beginning the week of April 5.

Last week, GM said it was building certain 2021 light-duty full-size pickups without a fuel management module, hurting their fuel economy performance by one mile per gallon.

Exacerbating the shortage is a recent fire at a Renesas Electronics chip plant in Japan. Barnas said GM was assessing the impact of the fire.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Honda to extend production suspension at some North American plants

    Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will extend production suspensions at some North American plants into the week of March 29 due to various supply chain issues. Last week, the Japanese automaker said a variety of issues would force it to halt production at a majority of North American plants for the entire week of March 22 and impact production at the remainder of its North American plants. Honda cited "impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather" for the production cuts.

  • Girl Scout troop leader stole thousands of dollars in cookie money, Ohio official says

    Authorities say it had been going on for years.

  • Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

    Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a market-beating 26% jump in quarterly sales, helped in part by a surge in revenue from its online gaming business. Revenue rose to 133.67 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the quarter ended December, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv. Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenue rose 29% to 39.1 billion yuan.

  • New doubts over Southern Baptists' limits on women's roles

    Emily Snook is the daughter of a Southern Baptist pastor. Among the millions of women belonging to churches of the Southern Baptist Convention, there are many who have questioned the faith’s gender-role doctrine and more recently urged a stronger response to disclosures of sexual abuse perpetrated by SBC clergy. For many SBC women, even those committed to staying, the topic of gender became more volatile this month when popular Bible teacher Beth Moore said she no longer considered herself Southern Baptist.

  • NBA rumors: Heat, 76ers considering trades for Lowry as deadline nears

    The Toronto Raptors' downward spiral continued on Monday, adding more fuel to the fire ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

  • From chips to seating foam to plastics, parts shortages continue to cripple auto industry

    Some manufacturers are running out of critical petroleum-based products, notably seating foam, after freezing weather shut down Texas plants.

  • Covid: Brazil's daily deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

    The virus is spreading rapidly, with many hospitals close to collapse and nearly 300,000 deaths.

  • Angela Merkel says 'this is my mistake' as she U-turns on plans to shut country over Easter

    Angela Merkel ditched controversial plans to introduce a strict lockdown over the Easter holidays, taking personal responsibility for the "mistake". "The idea of an Easter shutdown was created with the best of intentions," she said, but added that the plan had been hasty and could not be implemented in such a short time. "This mistake is my mistake alone," she said. In a sign of how chaotic the country’s response to the pandemic has become, Ms Merkel was forced to U-turn on a deal she forced through at talks with regional leaders on Monday night. The planned shutdown was met with public anger and a backbench rebellion in Mrs Merkel’s own Christian Democrat party (CDU). Under the plans, all shops and businesses would have closed from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, and people would have been urged to remain at home. Supermarkets and groceries would have been permitted to open for one day on Saturday so people could stock up on provisions.

  • Biden administration to open emergency shelters amid border surge

    The Biden administration is now directing shelters to fast-track the release of unaccompanied minors.

  • France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital

    France’s high-profile culture minister has been hospitalized for COVID-19, the latest senior official to become ill as the nation faces a third surge of coronavirus infections, this one propelled by a highly contagious variant first found in Britain. Roselyne Bachelot, 74, announced last weekend that she tested positive and her hospitalization was made public Wednesday, just as Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne left the hospital, tweeting “I’m relieved.” The virus has been gaining steam in France, with ICUs in the Paris region, the north and southeast France bursting at the seams.

  • EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What's the story? While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of the efforts of our European cousins. EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad. European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive. The plans, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, which some believe could put the UK’s vaccine rollout back by two months. So far around 10 million vaccines, mostly from Pfizer, have been sent from the Continent to the UK. Much of the recent anger in Brussels has been directed towards AstraZeneca, which has signed contracts with the UK that give Britain priority over the first 100 million vaccines the company produces, in exchange for R&D funding from the UK Government in the early stages of the pandemic. The company says it has been hit with supply issues, and while it is legally bound to protect the doses destined for Britain, its EU contract only demands its “best reasonable efforts”. So AstraZeneca jabs produced abroad have been sent to the UK, while doses manufactured in Britain have stayed here. As a result, the company has delivered just 30 per cent of the doses promised in its EU contract for the first quarter of 2021. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had initially planned to keep vaccines in the EU by using an obscure legal mechanism buried in the Lisbon Treaty, which allows officials to take control of factories and re-route the jabs to European arms. Now it seems the latest plans would only be triggered if the country receiving the vaccines had a strong vaccine rollout programme and its own manufacturing plants. In a press conference on Wednesday, officials introduced the concepts of "reciprocity and proportionality". "Open roads should run in both directions," Ms von der Leyen said. That loosely translates to: Does the country of destination need jabs more than the EU? And does the EU get anything back? Looking back This is not the first time that EU leaders have found themselves in hot water over the AstraZeneca jab. In January, the EU approved export restrictions on vaccines, but they can only be used if the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the EU, and if the country where the vaccines are headed is not considered vulnerable. So the controls haven’t been used yet, and they expire this month. Meanwhile, European politicians themselves have seriously undermined public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine by suggesting publicly that it does not work in the elderly population, or that it may increase the risk of blood clots. Emmanuel Macron has withdrawn his earlier comments about the use of the jab in the over-65s – but polling suggests the majority of the population in many EU states now don’t trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, and may turn it down if one was offered. That could later be an issue for the EU, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and store, cheaper to manufacture and could be the answer to the bloc’s ailing rollout effort. The pressure on European politicians is exacerbated by what looks like a third wave of coronavirus cases on the Continent, which could significantly raise the death rate there if more people are not jabbed soon. Anything else? The latest row centres on the export of jabs from a specific factory contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca jabs in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Boris Johnson has indicated that the UK would be willing to share the output of that factory with the EU, but the Commission wants access to vaccines produced in factories in Britain too. Ms von der Leyen has called for “reciprocity” of vaccine exports, while a diplomat painted the EU as the “pharmacist of the world,” merrily handing out jabs to 33 countries while its own people miss out. The UK is unlikely to give up any jabs manufactured in Britain, at risk of slowing down its rollout programme and squandering the opportunity to end lockdown sooner. Mr Johnson has said that the UK thinks any contracts signed should be respected – which is a way of saying that Britain is happy to continue to receive preferential treatment in exchange for its early support of the AstraZeneca jab and the hard negotiating of the UK vaccines taskforce. The stern words on both sides of the Channel are reminiscent of endless debates over Brexit, but in this round of talks the EU has no need to keep British voters and the Eurosceptic media on side. EU diplomats have been privately briefing journalists that all the Commission wants is “fairness” and views the issue as a problem with AstraZeneca, rather than with the UK. Several EU figures, including Micheal Martin, the Irish Prime Minister, have said they would prefer to avoid a ban altogether and work out the supply issues through negotiation. But if officials move to block vaccines that would otherwise have been administered in Britain, Government sources say the UK could retaliate with bans on its own exports to the EU in a “tit-for-tat” move. That would see relations between Britain and its neighbours break down even further. Refresher take This political debate is viewed with exasperation from scientists and health officials, who point out that everyone will eventually need to be vaccinated anyway because the virus travels across borders. But UK officials know that any threat to the vaccine drive risks delaying the timetable for the end of lockdown, which is set to be completely eased by June 21. Other issues with supply – notably from a factory in India – have increased the pressure on ministers to keep the vaccine effort on track and the exports from the EU rolling. With Britain passing a year since the first lockdown this week, the political price for letting the roadmap slip will be extremely high. Mr Johnson has spent the last four years telling the electorate that the UK can be more successful when it is independent from Europe. Now he has the chance to prove it.

  • Germany apologizes and drops plans for strict Easter COVID lockdown

    Germany will no longer implement a stricter shutdown over the Easter holiday period on April 1-5, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday, calling the plan a mistake and apologizing to citizens, reports AP. Why it matters: This is a speedy reversal of a portion of a plan announced Tuesday to extend COVID-19 restrictions in Germany another month, with a tightening of measures over Easter. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new restrictions faced public criticism due to the lack of public discussion preceding it and the breadth of logistical details that remain unanswered about it, per AP.Details: Merkel announced the change in plans after an impromptu call Wednesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states, which had helped concoct the original plan to extend the current lockdown until April 18 with an extra tightening of measures during the Easter holiday.What they're saying: “The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic,” Merkel said. “However, the idea ... was a mistake.""[O]f course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens,” she said.The big picture: Just last week German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that coronavirus cases in the country were rising at an "exponential rate," and that Germany does not have enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave of the virus.The weekend saw anti-lockdown protests in several cities in Germany, with 20,000 people filling the streets of the city of Kassel.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Novelist Kaitlyn Greenidge thinks the Song of Solomon is 'the "WAP" of the Bible'

    Kaitlyn Greenidge on her expansive second novel, "Libertie," colorism from Haiti to Meghan and Harry, and why motherhood makes her a better artist.

  • Amazon Reportedly Requiring Delivery Drivers Give 'Biometric Consent' to Keep Job

    Amazon is reportedly telling its delivery drivers that they will lose their job if they don't sign a form which allows for cameras to monitor them/

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Couples who filed taxes together could get stimulus checks in two payments, IRS says

    Some people have reported getting partial payments.

  • Yale lecturer sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.