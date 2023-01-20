Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

Jeffrey Dastin
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Google's parent Alphabet Inc said on Friday it is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).

Alphabet's shares rose almost 4% in pre-market trading.

The cuts come at a delicate moment for the U.S. company, which has long been the leader in key areas of AI research.

Alphabet now faces a challenge from Microsoft Corp in a branch of tech that can, for instance, create virtually any content a user can think up and type in a text box.

Microsoft this week said recession worries were forcing it to shed 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of its workforce, and would focus on imbuing its products with more AI going forward -- a point Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai echoed in a staff memo.

Alphabet faced "a different economic reality" from the past two years when it rapidly expanded headcount, decisions for which Pichai said he took "full responsibility."

Pichai became Alphabet CEO in 2019.

Still, he said, Google was gearing up "to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses," and the company has "a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products."

Alphabet's layoffs followed a review of its people and priorities, leading to layoffs across geographies, he said. Among those facing cuts included recruiters, corporate staff, engineering and product teams, he said.

In the United States, where Alphabet has already emailed affected employees, staff would receive severance and six months of healthcare as well as immigration support.

Overseas, layoff notifications will take longer due to local employment laws and practices, Pichai added.

Susannah Streeter, an analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown, said Alphabet's advertising business, which underpins Google's search engine and YouTube, was not immune to economic turbulence.

"Ad growth has come off the boil, a sharp contrast from the busy days of the post-pandemic re-opening which saw a surge in consumer spending," she said. The company faces competitive and regulatory threats as well, she said.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Davos, Switzerland and Akash Sriram; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

  • Google parent Alphabet cuts 6% of its workforce impacting 12,000 people, saying it had 'hired for a different economic reality'

    Alphabet, parent holding company of Google, has announced that it's cutting around 6% of its global workforce. In an open letter published by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the narrative followed a similar trajectory to that of other companies that have downsized in recent months, noting that the company had "hired for a different economic reality" than what it's up against today. "We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," Pichai wrote, adding that the layoffs will impact units across Alphabet, not just Google, and that all regions and product areas will be affected.

  • Google loses bid to block Indian Android antitrust ruling in major setback

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Google on Thursday lost its fight in India's Supreme Court to block an antitrust order, in a major setback that will force the U.S. tech giant to change the business model of its popular Android operating system in a key growth market. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions imposed on device makers, including related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

  • Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

    STORY: Google parent firm Alphabet is to cut about 12,000 jobs.A staff memo by Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was shared with Reuters.In it he said the company had rapidly expanded headcount in recent years.But that was for what he called a 'different economic reality than the one we face today'.Alphabet's job losses affect teams across the company, including recruiting, engineering and more.The layoffs are global, and will impact U.S. staff straight away.But the process will take longer in other countries due to local employment laws and practices.The cuts follow a similar move made by rival firm Microsoft.Earlier this week, it said it would lay off 10,000 workers.The update comes at a moment of economic uncertainty and technological potential.Both Google and Microsoft have invested heavily in an area of software known as generative artificial intelligence.Microsoft said it continued to ramp up spending in that area.

