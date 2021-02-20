Exclusive: Government steps in to help touring musicians performing abroad post-Brexit

Harry Yorke
Britain&#39;s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden - Reuters
Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden - Reuters

Musicians performing abroad could soon be able to seek help from a Government agency tasked with boosting Britain’s cultural influence and sorting post-Brexit visa issues, under plans being considered by ministers.

The Telegraph has learnt that Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary is looking at plans pushed by the music industry for a “UK creative industries export office”, which would help facilitate tours and assist artists with international gigs.

The body would closely resemble similar agencies in Australia and Canada, which provide advice on export logistics and strategy to artists, as well as helping them to expand into new markets and increase their exposure.

The “one-stop shop” would also help artists with visa arrangements, such as those now required under the terms of the UK’s trade deal with the European Union, which has been blamed for creating additional costs and red tape.

However, industry insiders see it as a major opportunity to help grow the British music industry’s appeal in key growth areas, such as India and South America, as well as the US, which is still seen as the gateway to global success.

Matthew Healy from the band The 1975 perfoms on stage at Madcool Festival on July 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain - Javier Bragado
Matthew Healy from the band The 1975 perfoms on stage at Madcool Festival on July 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain - Javier Bragado

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, the chief executive of UK Music, told The Telegraph an export office would help boost “Brand Britain” and strengthen its soft power, adding that targeted grants to help cover increased costs for artists should be considered.

“We should be doing everything we can to support and strengthen the British music industry as a key global exporter and spread British success internationally,” he continued.

“The British music industry can help fly the flag for Britain globally and is a great example of the UK’s soft power due to the huge influence of British music across the world.

“However, new Brexit rules have put barriers up and made it harder for British musicians to work and perform abroad.

“A new UK-wide export office for the music industry or the wider creative sector could play a crucial role in helping drive our post-pandemic recovery.”

Last month, some of the UK’s biggest music stars wrote to the Government demanding action to ensure visa-free touring in the European Union.

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Sting, Liam Gallagher, Robert Plant, Radiohead and The 1975 were among 110 artists who signed an open letter claiming to have been “shamefully failed” by the government over post-Brexit travel rules for British musicians.

The UK music industry contributed £5.8bn to the economy annually pre-Covid, employs almost 200,000 people and generates £2.9 billion in UK exports.

