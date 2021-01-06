Exclusive: GPs told to 'stand down' routine care and focus on Covid vaccinations

Laura Donnelly
A patient receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a medical practice in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, this week - &nbsp;Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe
GPs have been instructed to "stand down" routine care and prioritise providing Covid vaccinations in a bid to ensure the NHS can deliver almost 14 million jabs by next month

Doctors have been given guidance saying that delivering the vaccine should be their "top priority", with advice to "postpone other activities".

It came amid confusion over attempts to recruit an army of volunteers to administer the vaccine, with retired medics told that the programme had closed despite Boris Johnson saying its expansion is vital.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said the current lockdown could last until Easter, with vaccines offering "the means of our escape" from confinement. The Prime Minister spoke as the latest figures showed deaths in the UK have exceeded 1,000 per day for the first time since April.

The Telegraph has learned that health officials have issued guidance instructing GPs to "stand down non-essential work" in the coming weeks in order to prioritise the speedy roll-out of the programme. Practices in London have been told to prioritise vaccines, with other duties restricted to urgent cases.

NHS England has already instructed practices involved in the programme to "focus efforts" on effective vaccine delivery, saying vaccinations must take "the top priority" on any days they are being administered. The British Medical Association has told GPs to "re-prioritise and postpone other activities".

On Wednesday night, charities said they could understand the urgent need to roll out the vaccines but expressed concern that millions of patients had already suffered months of difficulties in getting to see a GP. They called for far more clarity about how the roll-out and action to ensure all patients can access the care they need.

Lucy Watson, the chairman of the Patients Association, said: "For patients to be confident that the NHS remains open for business it would be helpful for there to be clear messages from NHS England, on practice websites and in the media, about which healthcare activities are being stopped in primary care and which healthcare activities are being continued.

"Patients would also like, and deserve, much more clarity about the pace of vaccine roll-out. Many might be happy to accept minor disruption in the interest of speedy vaccinations. But many patients found their relationship with their GP was disrupted earlier in the pandemic – more disruption, without transparency or explanation, is likely to be upsetting for some patients."

Tracey Loftis, of the charity Versus Arthritis said: "It is essential that the NHS focuses on protecting those who are vulnerable to coronavirus as quickly as possible, and prioritisation of the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in the short-term is critical.

"However, we know that delays in treatment can lead to serious physical and mental health implications, especially for those with arthritis who are living in debilitating pain with limited mobility."

Professor Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said GPs were "working incredibly hard" to deliver the vaccination programme. 

He said: "The approval of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine means general practice will play an even greater role in the Covid vaccination programme.

"This will mean that some workload prioritisation is necessary, focusing on de-prioritising non-essential tasks such as routine health checks, to keep general practice – and in turn the rest of the NHS – sustainable.

"It's important that decisions about this are made at a local level, taking into account the needs of local populations, and the RCGP is working with the BMA to develop guidance in this area."

He said GPs need an expanded vaccinating workforce, including more pharmacists, to make this happen.

Health officials have repeatedly urged those with health problems to come forward for help amid concern that millions of people in need of treatment have suffered delays during the pandemic.

On Thursday, health chiefs will announce the expansion of the vaccine programme, with hundreds of GP surgeries doling out the AstraZeneca or Pfizer jabs.

Almost 1,000 sites – including hundreds more GP surgeries – will be enrolled in the programme in the coming days, with the roll-out of jabs to care homes and the creation of mass vaccination centres.

Next week, the NHS will open seven mass centres, including those at London’s Nightingale and Epsom racecourse, administering jabs by AstraZeneca.

Matt Hancock, the  Health Secretary, said: "Every part of the Government and the NHS are working around the clock to rapidly scale up our Covid-19 vaccination programme so we can protect those most at risk from this awful disease as quickly as possible.

"The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can be transported easily and I’m delighted care home residents will begin receiving their first Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs this week."

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson told the Commons: "We are in a tough final stretch, made only tougher by the new variant. After the marathon of last year, we are indeed now in a sprint, a race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them. Every needle in every arm makes a difference."

The Prime Minister said laws governing the lockdown will stay in place until March 31, warning that the end of the restrictions would "not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping".

Nadhim Zahawi, the Covid vaccine deployment minister, said the target to get almost 14 million people vaccinated by next month was "stretching" but added that he was confident it would be delivered.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News: "We need to get on with this and do it as quickly but as safely as possible, which is why I commend the NHS for the plan that they put in place." He said the roll-out would be assisted by the military.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that retired medics have been prevented from returning to the front line to administer jabs by red tape. On Wednesday, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said requirements including fire safety and equality and diversity training, have been scrapped.

However, medics complained that their attempts to volunteer to administer vaccines had been blocked. One retired nurse who wanted to take part was told by health officials that the programme was now closed for applications.

A letter sent to Ross Andrews from NHS Professionals read: "Due to such a fantastic uptake from dedicated NHS workers like yourselves, we were able to recruit for the vaccination programme exceptionally quickly. We are now in the process of finalising the vetting and training of all applicants, and the programme is now closed for further applications."

After being contacted by the Telegraph, health officials said a mistake had been made and that the scheme remains open.

Meanwhile, GPs said deliveries of the vaccines had been repeatedly delayed, often with little notice.

On Wednesday, Dr Rosemary Leonard, a London GP and TV doctor, tweeted: "My group of practices was initially told we would get our first delivery on 28th December. Then 4th Jan. Then 11th Jan. Now we are '6th wave' and it will be 13th, 14th or 15th Jan. We are raring to go, but have no vaccines. Why?" 

The BMA criticised the way hospitals are distributing jabs – especially doses left over at the end of the day – amid concern that frontline staff have been losing out to administrative workers. It follows fears that some hospitals are inviting any staff, including non-clinicians, to use up doses after vaccine clinics close rather than prioritising those in patient-facing roles.

Under rules set by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, frontline healthcare workers come in the second category of priority, behind care home residents and staff, but a number of trusts have allowed staff from all groups to come forward when stocks are at risk of going unused.

Dr Simon Walsh, the deputy chairman of the BMA consultants committee, said hospitals should ensure that the highest-risk staff come first.

"The BMA is very concerned about why, when there was quite a long run-up, the Government has not ensured that the NHS delivers the vaccine in a way that prioritises healthcare staff most at risk from Covid," he said. "It would seem obvious that you should use systems the trusts already have to see which staff are at the highest risk – by virtue of their role, or age, for example – and prioritise them.

"We are astonished that this is not in place. The problem with calling anyone for a jab is that those most in need are those least likely to be able drop everything to come and get one."

A spokesman for the NHS said: "Hundreds more GP-led vaccine centres are coming online this week as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history, with many more sites set to receive delivery in the coming weeks – this is alongside keeping routine care and appointments going. 

"The NHS will continue to work with these sites to ensure as many people as possible are being vaccinated as the supplies become available and various checks are complete."

