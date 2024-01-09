Exclusive: Haley narrows gap with Trump in NH, but he's still far ahead with 2 weeks to go

Former UN ambassador and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks to the press with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu at a town hall campaign event at Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire, on December 28, 2023.

The good news for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire: She has made major gains in narrowing the gap with Donald Trump in the nation's crucial first primary, now two weeks away.

The bad news: She still has so much ground to close.

In an exclusive USA TODAY/Boston Globe/Suffolk University Poll, Trump leads Haley in New Hampshire 46%-26%, with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie at 12% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in single digits, at 8% and 2%.

The former president's 20-percentage-point lead is huge but it's a significant change from our October poll, when Trump held a 30-point lead over Haley, the former UN ambassador. Trump has lost 3 points since then and Haley has gained 7 points − at the expense of DeSantis and Ramaswamy − as she continues to consolidate the not-for-Trump vote.

The poll of 1,000 likely New Hampshire voters, taken by landline and cell phone Jan. 3-7, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The error margin for the sample of 491 likely Republican primary voters is 4.4 points.

"To be honest, what I really like is the fact that she's not Donald Trump," said Scott Lambert, 67, a retired aerospace worker and Republican from Hampton Beach, N.H., who plans to vote for Haley. "I like both her and I like Chris Christie as well, but where Haley has probably the best shot of taking Trump down, I'm partial to her for sure."

What if Christie dropped out?

Christie, the loudest voice against Trump in the Republican field, has gained 6 points in the past three months, but he's facing calls to drop out in hopes of strengthening Haley's position as the leading alternative to the former president. New Hampshire, with its history of independent politics, offers the best shot in the early contests of slowing Trump's roll to the GOP nomination.

Independents in the state can choose to vote in either party's primary.

If the former New Jersey governor did drop out, a fair share of his supporters say they would support Haley, but not all of them. Without him in the race, Trump would lead Haley 47%-32%, edging closer to upset territory.

That said, Christie has made it clear he has no plans to clear the field for her.

He's criticized Haley for not taking on Trump more directly. "Some people say I should drop out of this race," he said in his latest TV ad in New Hampshire, the state in which he has focused his campaign. "Really? I'm the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar."

Biden's not on the Democratic ballot but he leads anyway

The Democratic ballot in New Hampshire won't have President Joe Biden's name on it. The Democratic National Committee doesn't recognize the primary as legitimate under a new party schedule that awards South Carolina the first primary, on Feb. 3.

No matter. Biden leads in a breeze, with 64% of likely Democratic primary voters saying they'll write in his name. His rivals on the ballot have gotten little traction, with Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips at 6% and inspirational author Marianne Williamson at 2%.

One in five are undecided.

The survey's sample of 318 likely Democratic primary voters has an error margin of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

These voters are reasonably enthusiastic about Biden as the Democratic nominee. On a scale of one to 10, with one being "very unenthusiastic" and 10 being "very enthusiastic," the mean (or average) rating is 6.13.

To compare, the average rating for enthusiasm about Trump among likely Republican primary voters is a bit lower, at 5.93.

"I can't speak for everybody, but, you know, I had a very good year in the market this year, and I think inflation's coming down," said Lynne Snierson, 71, a freelance writer and a political independent from Hampstead, N.H. who supports Biden. "I think that his handling of the Ukraine has kept that war from escalating and, hopefully, the way he's handling this will keep the Middle East from escalating....

"I think he's doing a pretty good job."

Could the Granite State pull a surprise?

Sure, and New Hampshire has done that in the past. Sometimes candidates have gained significant ground or lost it in the campaign's final days because of political momentum or news developments. In 1992, then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton even managed to crown himself the "comeback kid" when he finished second against the odds.

This time, 17% of likely Republican primary voters say it is likely they will change their mind before the Jan. 23 primary.

DeSantis is most at risk of losing support, with 35% of his backers saying it is "somewhat likely" they will change their minds before they cast a ballot.

Support could be fluid for Haley and Christie, with 26% of her supporters and 22% of his supporters saying they're likely to change their minds.

And Trump?

"Right now we need a president that is going to put Americans first," said Iris Buzzell, 53, a Republican and a health-care worker from Concord, N.H. "We need to worry about what goes on here on our own soil before we can take care of the rest of the world, and I think Donald Trump is the man to do that."

Trump's support remains rock-solid: 92% say they're not likely to change their minds before they cast their ballots.

In two weeks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley narrows gap with Trump in NH but he's still far ahead: Exclusive