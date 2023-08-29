Exclusive: Up to half of theft cases now closed by police within 48 hours without suspect

Police investigations into personal, bike and car thefts have become shorter – by a third on average – in the past five years - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

Police have closed up to half of theft cases within 48 hours of a victim reporting the crime after claiming that they have been unable to identify a suspect, figures obtained by the Telegraph have shown.

The figures, obtained through Freedom of Information requests, show that police investigations into personal, bike and car thefts have become shorter – by a third on average – in the past five years at the same time as charging rates for suspects have halved.

The data also reveals that up to a third of burglaries have been closed within two days without a suspect being identified amid concerns that police have been screening out crimes.

It comes after Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, demanded that police forces should no longer treat theft as “trivial” but must investigate all crimes where there are “reasonable lines of inquiry”.

Zoe Billingham, a senior HM inspector of police for 12 years until 2021, said that it confirmed concerns by the inspectorate that forces have been “managing” crimes such as theft rather than solving them, partly because of shortages of detectives.

“One of the concerns I had when in Her Majesty’s Inspectorate was that police forces had set up crime resolution desks or crime management desks, which was a mechanism for closing down crimes rapidly when there were no lines of inquiry,” she said.

“I was concerned by the scrutiny given by the leadership of forces, and whether there was a subtle, though not overt pressure on officers to close down rather than investigate.

She added: “It has been going on since the time of austerity when forces were under pressure. It came to a head with a national crisis in recruitment of detectives. One in five detective desks lay empty at that time.

“There were all sorts of pressures on forces to effectively take a shortcut and not always investigate as their policies would have required. It was an issue flagged by the inspectorate at the time and has come to the fore now.”

Last month, Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of police, said he was “disappointed” to find that forces were closing cases as “investigation complete – no suspect identified” where there were still lines of inquiry.

The data, a sample of 18 forces, shows that up to 60 per cent of the theft cases closed because “no suspect was identified” had been shut down within 48 hours.

The average length of time before an investigation was closed without a suspect being identified for personal thefts had fallen from 26 days in 2017 to 19 days in 2021. For Cleveland Police, the force with the shortest investigations, the average time before a case was closed was 1.7 days.

For bike theft, it had fallen from an average of 18 days to 13 days before investigations were closed without a suspect being identified. For Cambridge, the police with the shortest investigations, it was on average only a day.

Charge totals falling

For theft of a vehicle, the time before a case was closed without a suspect identified had fallen on average from 34 days to 23 days in the past five years. The quickest closure times were in Nottinghamshire, at two days.

For theft from a vehicle, the average length of time before an investigation was closed without a suspect being identified dropped from 17.6 days in 2017 to 12.2 days in 2021. The quickest was Cambridgeshire where it was down to only one day on average.

For house burglary, the average length of time before closure was 27.6 days, down from 30.2 days in 2017, with the shortest average time in Nottinghamshire.

At the same time, the proportion of burglaries resulting in a charge have fallen from 6.3 per cent in 2016 to 4.5 per cent in 2021, for bike theft from 2.8 per cent to 1.4 per cent, theft from a vehicle from two per cent to one per cent and theft of a vehicle from 8.7 per cent to three per cent.

All 43 police forces in England and Wales have pledged to investigate all crimes where there are any “reasonable leads”, which follows a commitment last year to send an officer to every house burglary.

