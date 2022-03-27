Exclusive-Hasbro snubs Alta Fox board nominee offer in settlement talks-sources

FILE PHOTO: The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York
Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·3 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc has turned down a settlement offer from Alta Fox Capital Management LLC to have only one of its nominees added to the U.S. toy maker's board of directors, making a shareholder vote over the dispute likely, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The two sides have been discussing how to avert a proxy contest after Alta Fox, a hedge fund that holds a 2.5% stake in Hasbro, nominated five directors to the company's eleven-member board last month.

Alta Fox has privately indicated to Hasbro, the maker of Dungeons & Dragons and Play-Doh, that it would settle for two new directors, as long as one of them is one of the five Alta Fox nominees, and a board committee focused on capital allocation, the sources said.

Hasbro, however, has rejected giving any of the Alta Fox nominees a board seat, the sources added. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company has indicated to Alta Fox that it believes it can replenish its board with directors of a higher caliber and more relevant experience than the Alta Fox nominees, the sources added.

It is still possible that the two sides reach a compromise before Hasbro's annual shareholder meeting where shareholders will vote on the board's composition, the sources said. That meeting is expected to take place in the spring.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations between the two side.

Hasbro said in a statement it is committed to engaging with all shareholders and has held "multiple conversations" with Alta Fox to listen to its views and "attempt to come to a resolution of this campaign."

"We are disappointed the board refuses to listen to its shareholders and appears more interested in forcing a contest than agreeing to a reasonable settlement that investors would support," an Alta Fox representative said.

Alta Fox, a firm founded four years ago by hedge fund veteran Connor Haley, has called on Hasbro to consider spinning off its prominent Wizards of the Coast unit to boost its lagging share price. The unit, which publishes Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, saw its revenue grow 42% in 2021, according to Hasbro. The investment firm argued Hasbro's "ineffective" Brand Blueprint strategy, including "ill-advised acquisitions" like the 2019 purchase of Entertainment One for $4.6 billion, is holding it back and that its share price could surge to $200 a share in the next three years with "corrective action."

Hasbro shares closed at $84.88 on Friday after hitting their lowest level in the last 52 weeks on Thursday, and they are down more than 10% over the past five years.Alta Fox has said its supports Chris Cocks, who took over as Hasbro's CEO last month after leading the Wizards of the Coast unit, but that he should be surrounded by a "meaningfully refreshed board."

Hasbro has said it has a "highly qualified, independent, experienced and engaged board."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Spending on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Kyiv Says In-Person Talks to Resume in TurkeyUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’German Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkrainePutin, Xi and the End of the World As We

  • Scottish Widows cuts out $2 billion of tobacco, coal investments

    British pensions provider Scottish Widows will no longer invest in tobacco stocks and will cut back further on coal investments as it expands its responsible investment strategy, it said on Monday. Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said this added a further 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to its exclusions, bringing total divestments from firms deemed to pose a threat to the pension provider's environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals to 3 billion pounds. The firm said it would not invest in any company deriving more than 10% of its revenue from tobacco, which it said meant excluding all tobacco manufacturers and major distributors.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Falling share prices present an opportunity to get in on two profitable cannabis companies that continue to grow.

  • With the US dollar's dominance in question, here's how China's yuan could become a global reserve currency — and why it wouldn't be all bad

    "But whether the yuan could be perceived as a store of value — a safe haven during uncertainty or war — that is a much more difficult thing."

  • 3 charts show the best investments to make going into aggressive Fed rate hikes, Russia's war, and a worldwide energy shock

    Cash is king — it's better to be flat than to lose 5% to 18% on bonds, equities and crypto, according to Macro Hive's Bilal Hafeez.

  • This Dividend King Hiked Its Payout Again: Should You Buy It?

    Genuine Parts had a record 2021 for earnings, and its outlook looks promising for the foreseeable future.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

    Here are three dividend stocks that I think are good picks to buy in an uncertain market. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) certainly has an outstanding record as a Dividend Aristocrat with 40 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt. Air Products' dividend yield currently tops 2.7%.

  • Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $10,000 Into $1,223,459

    You can really turn any sum into any other sum if you invest in the stock market. For those not too familiar with the stock market, it might seem confusing or intimidating -- or complicated. It certainly can be complicated, depending on how you're going about your investing, but it can be surprisingly easy, too -- if you just stick with index funds.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Just when COVID-19 begins to fade into the distance, inflation reaches a 40-year high, Russia invades Ukraine, and the major stock indexes enter correction territory. The Federal Reserve is now indicating as many as seven interest-rate hikes this year alone to combat inflation.

  • Why You Want to Own These 2 Stocks When Inflation is High

    Inflation makes the price of everything you buy go up, so own the companies that take a piece of each purchase you make.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks Too Good Not to Buy During the Downturn

    Ever since the bull market began almost exactly 13 years ago to the day following the collapse of the financial and housing markets, small-cap stocks have been almost as responsible as tech stocks for the gains investors enjoyed. With West Texas Intermediate priced at around $110 a barrel and Brent crude going for over $116 a barrel at the time of writing, there's a good chance the little guys will continue to be sources for superior returns in the energy sector, so sticking with stocks in the S&P 600 can be a smart choice. Unlike the Russell 2000, the targeted small-cap index has qualitative criteria to be included on the list, such as certain liquidity requirements and a demand for profitability, making these three energy stocks a good bet to buy during a market downturn.

  • This High-Yield Income Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

    High dividends can be great, but any experienced income investor knows that a dividend is only as strong as the company paying it. EPR has a 6.3% dividend yield that is well-covered by the company's profits and makes monthly dividend payments.