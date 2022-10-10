EXCLUSIVE: Hazardous mold outbreak triggers Army order to inspect barracks, offices

WASHINGTON – The Army has issued an order to inspect all its buildings around the world for mold after outbreaks at bases have left barracks uninhabitable, forcing soldiers into temporary housing.

The executive order issued by the Army headquarters at the Pentagon requires commanders to inspect 100% of barracks, family housing and offices for active duty soldiers by Nov. 18 for "unhealthy, unsafe, substandard living conditions."

More orders will be coming for the Army Reserve and National Guard, Rachel Jacobson, assistant Army secretary for installations, energy and environment, told USA TODAY on Monday. The Army considers mold, like other threats to soldiers' health and safety, to be an emergency, she said. Barracks, where soldiers sleep and live, are the top priority for inspection, she said.

Mold has become a widespread problem for the Army – and a potentially hazardous one. Mold can cause mild to severe health problems for sensitive people when enough spores are inhaled, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A mold outbreak at Fort Bragg in North Carolina forced the Army last month to relocate more than 1,000 soldiers from their barracks into temporary housing. Fort Stewart in Georgia and Fort Meade in Maryland are among the other Army posts with mold problems.

Mold outbreaks occur after flooding and around leaky pipes, roofs and windows. Mold can grow on wood, drywall, fabric and ceiling tiles, its smell becoming evident after it spreads. Mold can cause itchy eyes, sneezing and more severe reactions with allergies or asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some people living or working inside buildings with conditions that grow mold can become chronically ill with respiratory disease in as little as six months, said Paula Schenck, an environmental health specialist and expert on indoor environments at the University of Connecticut. Those with asthma are at risk from day one, she said.

Water damage, leaky pipes and high humidity indoors can create a “biological soup” of mold, dust mites, cockroach proteins and mice dander that can sicken people, she said. Fixing those problems promptly is essential, and the Army should be saluted for recognizing the issue, she said.

Infants, children, the elderly, those with asthma and other lung diseases and people with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk of harm from exposure to mold, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

Mold has long been a problem in barracks, mostly occupied by young, single soldiers, and in family housing, said a soldier at a base affected by mold. Mold is "caked" on walls and ceilings where soldiers are required to work, said the soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

It's difficult to directly trace mold to illnesses, the soldier said. But it is suspected of sickening a dozen soldiers recently. The soldiers have respiratory infections and had been exposed to mold daily, he said.

Determining the extent of the Army's problem require a massive undertaking, said Richard Shaughnessy, director of the University of Tulsa Indoor Air Program. Qualified inspectors will be need to assess the extent of mold infestations. Judgements will need to be made on remediation, which can require gutting some buildings.

Shoddy, low-cost building leads to leaks and condensation that can accelerate old growth, he said. Flooding that isn't promptly addressed is another cause.

"It’s not rocket science to figure out if you have moisture, condensation, or physical intrusion, like flooding," Shaughnessy said. "Depending on how that moisture is dealt with, you can have mold."

If mold is found, commanders are instructed to submit requests for remediation, according to the order. The Army will use the inspections to determine buildings that require renovation or have to be razed and replaced because of mold damage, Jacobson said.

There are no cost estimates yet for repairing damage from mold, she said.

"The priority now is our people and taking care of our people, and making sure that our soldiers and families have a healthy and safe environment to live in," Jacobson said.

