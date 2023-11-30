Exclusive: Henry Kissinger talks AI, Israel, and the future of democracy before his death
Henry Kissinger died at 100 years old November 30. In an exclusive interview, he shared some of his views on the world and how he wants to be remembered.
Henry Kissinger died at 100 years old November 30. In an exclusive interview, he shared some of his views on the world and how he wants to be remembered.
Stocks ripped higher through November as investors shifted focus from when the Fed will stop hiking interest rates to when the first rate cut will happen.
A fresh 2023 closing high is in reach for stocks on Thursday as investors digest further data that shows inflation is cooling.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
The song at first seems dark, even nasty. But it's the U.K.’s most-played holiday song of the 21st century because ultimately, it's an anthem of hope.
Stroud is the fifth player ever to earn both awards in a single month.
Temps are dropping ... almost as low as the price on these genius rechargeable gizmos.
Tiger Woods returned to professional golf for the first time since April, and results were encouraging if not perfect.
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.
Graham Mertz spent his first four seasons at Wisconsin and has decided to return for an additional year at Florida.
The release of both concert films has come at a critical time for theaters as the nearly five-month-long writers' strike, coupled with the recently concluded actors' strike, caused multiple disruptions to the film release schedule.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hand-delivered the first batch of Cybertruck EVs to their new owners on Thursday.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker. It's over 40% off.
A new report shows nearly half of the world’s largest corporations are not backing up their climate commitments with credible plans, in part because of the lack of regulation governing risk disclosures.
Looking at what cars and SUVs you could get in 1995 for the equivalent of today's $48,000 average new car price.
A government safety agency wants every new car to be equipped with a revolutionary system it argues would prevent thousands of deaths every year.
Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, one of the largest real estate services companies in the United States, said it “contained” a recent cyberattack that engulfed its many subsidiaries and customers in a state of chaos for more than a week. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF said the incident was now under control as of November 26. "The Company is restoring normal business operations and is coordinating with its customers,” the filing said.
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 7.22% from 7.29% the prior week.
Fiat 500e order guide shows $32,500 starting price for the U.S. market. Still a fashion choice like the Mini Cooper EV, but less expensive than before.
Google has rolled out a trio of updates for Android, Wear OS and Google TV, bringing new features like AI image descriptions, redesigned Emoji stickers and a spate of free TV channels. All told, the updates bring 11 features, some more noteworthy than others.