Exclusive: Hertz offers more settlements to rental customers claiming false car theft arrests

Hertz has extended an olive branch to more aggrieved customers who've accused the company of wrongful theft arrests for cars they legally rented.

The Estero-based company has confirmed that it has made a second round of settlement offers.

About a month ago, Hertz announced that it had sent out a first wave of offers to about three dozen renters "who had a negative experience."

Another two dozen or so offers went out Thursday, said Jonathan Stern, a senior director of external communications for Hertz, speaking exclusively to The (Fort Myers) News-Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

That brings the total number of proposed settlements to about 60, but there are likely more to come, as the company continues to review hundreds of claims one by one.

"We continue to review claims on a case-by-case basis to ensure that each unique situation is considered on its individual merits," Stern said. "We look forward to continuing to make progress towards reaching resolutions in the months ahead as we work through the process.”

An attorney representing the plaintiffs couldn't immediately be reached for comment about the latest offers to settle claims.

Hundreds of customers have accused Hertz of wrongful theft arrests, filing claims in bankruptcy court for payment to cover their alleged damages.

When Hertz exited bankruptcy last year, the false arrest lawsuits stayed behind in court unresolved, as the company focused on re-establishing itself as a rental car leader.

In May 2020, when Hertz filed for Chapter 11 protection — after taking a heavy hit from the pandemic — it faced a little over 20 false arrest claims. Now, there are more than 300.

The plaintiffs' attorneys estimate damages at more than $960 million, but Hertz contends that figure is overblown and overstated.

The alleged damages include everything from lost wages to mental anguish.

Some customers claim they got pulled over, arrested and prosecuted for stealing cars because Hertz couldn't locate its own vehicles after they got returned.

Others have complained of various other mix-ups with their rental returns, extensions or payments.

The plaintiffs' attorneys have described the problem as systemic for Hertz, which the company denies.

Since early April, CEO Stephen Scherr has vowed to "do right by" customers harmed by Hertz's theft reporting policies. He took over the wheel as the reorganized company's chief executive in February.

For Colleen Batcheler, the company's new general counsel, reviewing cases and determining merit is a top priority.

“We are diligently working through the claims,” she said. “These are very fact-specific, individual situations.”

In other words, it's no easy process.

“We are moving through the claims as efficiently and rapidly as possible to make sure that each one gets the appropriate amount of review and consideration," Batcheler said.

In company statements, Hertz has repeatedly emphasized that it "cares deeply" about its customers and it successfully provides rental vehicles "for tens of millions of travelers each year."

Hertz has asserted a majority of the current legal claims involve renters who failed to return their cars weeks — or even months — after the due date, and stopped communicating with the company, forcing it to take action.

The company has described situations where overdue rentals are reported to authorities as "very rare."

Hertz has shared little publicly about its proposed settlements, classified as confidential.

It also has not disclosed whether any of its previous offers have been accepted, or where negotiations stand.

Under Hertz’s plan of reorganization, the settlements do not require the review or approval of the bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy claims register, however, will be updated to reflect the withdrawal of claims that are settled.

A few months ago, Hertz revealed in court documents that it files about 3,365 police reports every year charging customers with car theft.

That would mean more than 23,000 of the car rental firm’s customers have had theft charges levied against them over the past seven years, when claims of false arrests began to bubble up.

It's unclear how many of Hertz's theft reports might have been improperly filed, as rental car theft is a real issue. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports an estimated 30,000 rental cars are stolen every year.

In bankruptcy court, the false arrest claims against Hertz have been organized into buckets — or groups, based on when they got filed. One group has been allowed out to pursue their claims in state court and recently filed a multi-party lawsuit in Delaware.

More customers have stepped forward after hearing or reading about the current legal battle in the news.

In addition to its namesake brand, Hertz operates the Dollar and Thrifty car rental services. The false arrest claims involve all three of the company's brands.

