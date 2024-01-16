Exclusive: Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson responds to Ste and Ella twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from this week's hour-long stunt episode.

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has spoken about Ste Hay's big new storyline for the first time.

A dark new chapter for Ste began this week as he accidentally killed teenager Ella Richardson in a road accident.

Ste was racing to get his daughter Leah Barnes to hospital when he unknowingly knocked Ella over and she died at the scene.

In Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 Streaming (January 16), Ste realised what he'd done and briefly considered handing himself in to the police. Fearing a prison sentence, he ultimately changed his mind when he decided that he wanted to be there for Leah.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about the stunt drama, Kieron enthused: "The response so far has been overwhelming and I'm so happy the whole team are getting the recognition they deserve.

"Our audience are loyal and dedicated and that's two mottos I work by. I'm a loyal villager who has dedicated everything I have in my locker to give the most truthful performances I can in this next story.

"This can only be done when you have some of the most talented people creating, writing and cheerleading you on."

He continued: "Ste thought his day had ended with him saving a life in his daughter last night – only to spot the red boot. For him coming up is the reaction, the guilt and of course: 'What will Warren say?'

"Keep your eyes out for lots more twists, returns and powerhouse performances. What a year it's going to be!"

Tuesday's streaming episode saw Felix Westwood get the blame for the crash as he'd also been driving erratically at the scene.

Over the coming weeks, viewers will see Ste become increasingly desperate as he battles to keep his guilt under wraps.

