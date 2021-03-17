Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting some production at all U.S., Canada plants

FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday it will temporarily suspend some production next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants citing a number of supply chain issues.

A spokesman for the Japanese automaker said it would halt production for the entire March 22 week at a majority of U.S. and Canadian plants citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."

The company declined to specify the volume of vehicles impacted but said "purchasing and production teams are working to limit the impact of this situation."

Honda said "the timing and length of production adjustments could change" and added when production is suspended Honda workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants."

