Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

FILE PHOTO: Representation of the virtual currency bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters.

Europe's biggest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50% from the year's high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support.

HSBC's stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.

"Given the volatility we are not into Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business," Quinn said.

"For similar reasons we're not rushing into stablecoins," he said, referring to the digital currencies that seek to avoid the volatility associated with typical cryptocurrencies by pegging their value to assets such as the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin traded at $34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50% in just 40 days from its year high of $64,895 on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after the billionaire Tesla Chief Executive and cryptocurrency backer Musk reversed his stance on Tesla accepting Bitcoin as payment.

'DIFFICULT QUESTIONS'

China, which is central to HSBC's growth strategy, said last Tuesday that it had banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Reuters reported in April that HSBC had banned customers in its online share trading platform from buying shares in bitcoin-backed MicroStrategy, saying in a message to clients that it would not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to virtual currencies.

Quinn said his sceptical stance on cryptocurrencies partly arose from the difficulty of assessing the transparency of who owns them, as well as problems with their ready convertibility into fiat money.

"I view Bitcoin as more of an asset class than a payments vehicle, with very difficult questions about how to value it on the balance sheet of clients because it is so volatile," he said.

"Then you get to stablecoins which do have some reserve backing behind them to address the stored value concerns, but it depends on who the sponsoring organisation is plus the structure and accessibility of the reserve."

The soaring popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for mainstream banks in recent years, as they try to balance catering to clients' interest with their own regulatory obligations to understand the source of their customers' wealth.

HSBC's stance against offering cryptocurrencies as an asset class marks it out against European rivals such as UBS, which is exploring ways to offering them as an investment product according to media reports earlier this month.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ethereum Is Surging -- and Could Surpass Bitcoin

    Ethereum has already surged about 330% this year. On Jan. 1, Ethereum was worth about $735, and as of this writing, it is worth roughly $3,130, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This was driven by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla would stop taking Bitcoin payments because of environmental concerns.

  • Top 3 Mutual Funds Holders of Facebook (FB)

    Facebook, Inc. (FB) has established itself as the leading social media giant. In 2020, Facebook generated more than $85.90 billion in revenue and $29.20 billion in net income or profit. When Facebook issued its initial public offering (IPO) on May 18, 2012, many mutual funds had already snapped up shares on the private market.

  • Bitcoin Is Off About 43% From Its Recent Peak

    Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were stabilizing to start the week, after plunging overnight on Sunday.

  • Lillard leads 3-point barrage, Blazers beat Nuggets 123-109

    What had Damian Lillard so excited wasn't his 34 points or 13 assists or how he led Portland's 3-point barrage that sparked the Trail Blazers' win over the undermanned Denver Nuggets in their playoff opener Saturday night. It was holding NBA MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic to a single assist. “It was huge,” Lillard said after Portland's 123-109 victory.

  • Viral Teen Punk Band the Linda Lindas Sign With Epitaph Records

    Following "Racist, Sexist Boy" performance, quartet inks deal with venerable punk label

  • G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT

    LONDON (Reuters) -Group of Seven countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported. After the United States agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. "The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax," U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 22.

  • Auchan Weighs Asia Exit in $400 Million Taiwan Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Auchan Retail is considering selling its stake in a group of RT-Mart-branded stores in Taiwan and is seeking $300 million to $400 million, people familiar with the matter said.The French supermarket chain is working with an adviser to find a buyer for its 65% stake in the retail locations, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is confidential. The sale kicked off last week, they said.Deliberations are at an early stage and Auchan could decide to keep the interest, the people said. A representative for Auchan declined to comment.The potential sale would complete Auchan’s exit from Asia, after selling its stake in Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in October in a deal worth about $3.6 billion. Sun Art operates so-called hypermarkets, large retail outlets that combine a department store and a supermarket, and convenience stores in China under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands.Auchan owns 20 hypermarkets and two convenience stores in Taiwan, according to the 2020 annual report of Elo, formerly known as Auchan Holding. Auchan opened its first Taiwan store in 1997 and has 5,500 employees in its Auchan Retail Taiwan unit, which runs the RT-Mart-branded stores, its website shows.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hyundai raises hydrogen game as new trucks roll into Europe

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor plans to ship a new series of fuel-cell trucks to Europe later this year, turning up the heat on rivals in a battle to test the viability of hydrogen-powered heavy goods transport. A new class of the Xcient Hyundai truck, equipped with more efficient fuel cells with longer life-span, is due to arrive in Europe in the fourth quarter, said Mark Freymueller, CEO of Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility (HHM). HHM, a joint venture between Hyundai and Swiss hydrogen company H2 Energy, has been renting out "green" hydrogen trucks to commercial clients in Switzerland since last October in the world's most advanced pilot in the field.

  • Badass Teen Band Goes Viral For ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ Anthem

    These girls are here to stay.

  • Former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp among handful of veterans on Team USA roster

    Matt Kemp is among a handful of former major leaguers playing for Team USA, which can secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics by winning a qualifying tournament.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – May 24th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the week after last week’s extended sell-off. Failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play, however.

  • Cryptocurrencies head higher after weekend of selling

    Bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin all suffered double digit falls over the weekend.

  • A top Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition after being shot in the head in central London

    Sasha Johnson's colleagues said she had received multiple death threats. The Met Police said there was so far "nothing to suggest" she was targeted.

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.

  • Jets storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Oilers 5-4 in OT

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series. Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

  • Shohei Ohtani provides a booming moment of heroics in the Angels' win over the A's

    Angels star Shohei Ohtani generated drama during a pinch-hit appearance before tying the score with a sacrifice fly in an eventual 6-5 comeback win.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in US Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.