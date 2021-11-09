Exclusive-HSBC exceeds China wealth hiring targets, explores India private banking re-entry

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York
Anshuman Daga
·3 min read

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc is ahead of its hiring targets for its Chinese retail wealth management business and is exploring re-entering India's private banking business, senior executives said, as part of its plan to make Asia and wealth key pillars of growth.

Under a strategy spearheaded by Group CEO Noel Quinn, HSBC is ploughing $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business, in line with its ambition to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025.

"We are the leading international bank in China, so we want to squeeze that opportunity," said CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking Nuno Matos, one of four top executives moving to Hong Kong from London this year as part of the bank's regional pivot.

"On the private banking side, we are now in clear expansion mode," Matos told Reuters in one of his first interviews since moving to the region.

Asia is the biggest region for HSBC, and the wealth and personal banking unit contributed 44% or $22 billion to London-headquartered HSBC's adjusted global revenue last year.

The bank is looking to boost its mobile wealth planning service, HSBC Pinnacle, in China by having about 700 personal wealth planners by the year-end instead of the 550 originally planned, Matos said.

HSBC's wealth management services include investments, insurance and asset management products, while private banking caters to the needs of those with investible assets of $5 million or more.

The bank had 20 people operating in China onshore private banking business at the end of last year, said Siew Meng Tan, head of HSBC Private Banking for Asia Pacific.

"By the end of this year, we will get to 64 and by the end of next year, we'll double that," she said.

HSBC is exploring whether to re-enter onshore private banking in India, where the ranks of the super rich are growing fast and record high stock markets have created a string of billion dollar start-ups.

HSBC exited the Indian private banking business in 2015 as part of a group strategy. The lucrative but very competitive Indian market has few foreign players.

"We want to bank mass affluent and high net worth customers. At this moment, the two major pillars we are expanding in India are insurance and asset management," Matos said. "On the private banking side, we are not there yet and that's something that demands a strategic decision this year."

Currently, HSBC is focusing on catering to wealthy Indians from its global hubs in Singapore, London and the Middle East.

'COMPELLING OPPORTUNITY'

HSBC is also looking to bulk up its Singapore and Southeast Asia presence, Matos said. In August, the bank bought French insurer AXA's Singapore assets for $575 million.

Though HSBC has a dominant Asia presence with its retail banking, particularly in the financial hub of Hong Kong, global leaders such as UBS and Credit Suisse rule the market for wealthier clients.

Global wealth managers remain bullish about their growth prospects in China despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown in the world's second-largest economy.

In a global wealth report published in June, Boston Consulting Group said Asia's wealth management revenue pools will soar faster than any other market worldwide, nearly doubling over the next five years to $52 billion.

"Asian wealth is expanding twice as fast as the rest of the world. This is a compelling opportunity for us," said Matos, who took charge of HSBC's newly combined division in February.

"I'm not going to re-do now our goals but what I can say is that in 2021, we will over-deliver our goals on the wealth side," he said.

After announcing plans last year to buy out its life insurance joint venture partner in China, HSBC is also keen to gain full control of its asset management company in the country, Matos said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands protest in New Zealand against COVID-19 rules

    New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in unprecedented security measures, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament. While the demonstration was peaceful, many people were seen holding signs and placards with messages like "Freedom" and "Kiwis are not lab rats" and shouting slogans as they demanded the government roll back compulsory vaccination and lift restrictions.

  • Zhang Zhan: US asks China to free jailed Wuhan citizen journalist

    Zhang Zhan has been in jail since May 2020 for her on-the-ground coverage of Covid-19 in Wuhan.

  • Beijing Olympics get 'gold for repression' in labor report

    A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics, and has singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place in the host country. The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report Tuesday — “China: A gold medal for repression” — highlighting human rights violations. It said a copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • ‘I use credit cards for everything’: I’m 36, earn $62,000 and have $290,000 in retirement savings. My wife is a stay-at-home mom. Are we doing OK?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m 36 years old. I have about $53,000 in a money-market savings account. I keep anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 in a checking account. I have about $290,000 in my retirement.

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks under $11 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks Under $11 in Cathie Wood’s Portfolio. Catherine Duddy Wood […]

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

    By Sam Boughedda

  • With Stocks at All-Time Highs, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

    The market is soaring, but this shouldn't scare away investors.

  • 2 Semi Equipment Stocks to Ride the Boom

    The Zacks Semiconductor Equipment-Wafer Fabrication industry benefits from strength in traditional markets and the continued broadening of semiconductor application across industries, leading to significant ongoing capacity adds. AMAT and LRCX offer exposure to the segment.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    During COVID, large swaths of the globe were forced to adopt digital solutions to replace in-person transactions, accelerating trends in cloud computing, 5G communications, automated factories and cars, and the use of data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Riding several of these exciting tech waves, the following competitively advantaged Nasdaq Composite stocks would make excellent cornerstones of tech portfolios through the 2020s and beyond. Although cloud computing was already picking up steam before the pandemic, companies slow on the uptake realized digital transformation is a must, and they're converting to the cloud with increased urgency today.

  • The Funded: A Tesla rival could raise $10B in an IPO this week, which would be the biggest offering in 7 years

    With Wall Street going gaga for electric car makers, Rivian, which has a local office in Palo Alto, is set to become one of the 15 most valuable car companies in the world.

  • Why U.S. Shale Won’t Go To War With OPEC+

    It looks like we have entered a new era of high oil prices, with the stances of both OPEC+ and U.S. shale suggesting that there is a very limited downside for oil prices in the near future

  • ‘Risks of a market bubble are growing,’ warns Morgan Stanley

    The Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy and the spike in the pace of inflation have left investors with negative real interest rates, which are fuel for asset bubbles, warned the chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 15 Years (or Less)

    In fact, the following four supercharged growth stocks all have the potential to be worth $1 billion in 15 years, if not sooner. The largest growth stock on this list by market cap is payment facilitator Mastercard (NYSE: MA), which is effectively a tripling in its share price away from hitting a $1 trillion valuation. If investors give Mastercard 10 to 15 years, they should get that tripling in market cap.

  • What some say is behind crypto’s record rally to $3 trillion, as bitcoin and ether hit new highs

    The total cryptocurrency market tops $3 trillion Monday, for the first time, according to data from CoinGecko. Market capitalization of the crypto market has gained more than 280% since the start of this year.

  • Coinbase’s Shiba Gamble, NFT Plan Fuel Wall Street Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?To chart Coinbase Global Inc.’s momentum this year, just look at its main retail mobile app. On Oct. 29, it became No. 1 in the Google Play store for the first time.Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryp