Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

  • FILE PHOTO: 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle is displayed at the New York Auto Show in New York
  • A Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
1 / 2

Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

FILE PHOTO: 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle is displayed at the New York Auto Show in New York
Gilles Guillaume and Heekyong Yang
·3 min read

By Gilles Guillaume and Heekyong Yang

PARIS/SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters.

The move will result in a 50% reduction in models powered by fossil fuels, one of the people said, adding the strategy was approved by top management in March.

"It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan.

While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.

The automaker added that it aims to gradually expand battery EV offerings in key markets such as the United States, Europe and China with a goal for full electrification by 2040.

Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp and Genesis, aims to sell about one million EVs per year by 2025 to achieve a 10% share of the global EV market.

Facing tightening CO2 emission targets in Europe and China, all major automakers are accelerating their shift to EVs.

The huge cost of developing electric motors and increasing the driving range of car batteries has already led some to say their days of investing in conventional engines are over.

"Hyundai has stopped developing new powertrains for internal combustion engine cars," one of the people said.

PSA Group said in November, shortly before merging with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis, that it was no longer investing in combustion engines.

Daimler has recently revamped its combustion engines and executives say the new generation will see it through the electrification process.

Some car makers have already announced plans to go fully electric, with Sweden's Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely, saying it would do that by 2030.

Ford Motor Co says its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by the same date.

For Hyundai, which together with Kia is one of the world's top ten auto groups, the move is particularly important because it has one of the broadest ranges of engine and transmission technologies in the industry.

The group will finalise its strategy to switch to all electric models within the next six months, one source said.

In April, Hyundai said it would cut the number of its gasoline models in China to 14 from 21 by 2025, while launching new electric models every year starting in 2022.

In February, the group said it was no longer in talks with Apple to develop an autonomous vehicle.

Sources familiar with the matter said the idea of the group becoming a contract manufacturer for Apple encountered strong internal opposition.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Mark Potter and Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Enthusiam for final beats COVID fears, say Europa League fans

    Fans flocking into Poland's historic city of Gdansk for the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal on Wednesday said their enthusiasm for the game had triumphed over their fears about COVID-19. English and Spanish supporters said they were excited to be able to witness the first major European final in nearly two years to have fans in attendance. "It's been emotional because of what it means to play the first final in the history of Villarreal, and also because of the situation we are in, the pandemic, after a year of not having travelled," Andrea Manrique told Reuters.

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma amid more volcanic activity

    Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, announced early Thursday. The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.

  • Saweetie Gets Icy in a Glittering Blue Bustier, Rhinestone Sweats & Powerful Air Jordans

    The sneakers come from Aleali May, the first woman with a Jordan Brand women’s footwear collab.

  • Pregnant Erica Mena Files for Divorce From Safaree After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

    In divorce docs obtained by E! News, Erica Mena filed for divorce from Safaree due to the marriage being “irretrievably broken.” Read on for more details on the split.

  • Alligator from Louisiana found 400 miles away in Texas

    National Park Service rangers speculate the gator floated across the Gulf of Mexico

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Florida high school alters 80 'immodest' yearbook photos of students

    Eighty students had yearbook photos edited without their consent to hide their chests and shoulders.

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

    Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • Belarus' isolation grows after journalist's dramatic arrest

    Belarus’ isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

  • Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

    The move gives the US tech giant the chance to expand the library of movies available on its streaming service.

  • Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi and GSK is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests for boosters and variants, as drugmakers adapt their strategies to deal with an evolving coronavirus. The two drugmakers, which earlier this month reported positive interim results, confirmed their double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase III study would include more than 35,000 adults in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’