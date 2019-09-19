An Exclusive Image of the Interstellar Comet That Stunned Astronomers

From Popular Mechanics

Astronomers are celebrating new images of the interstellar comet that was discovered zipping through our solar system last month.

A new image of comet C/2019 Q4, taken by the Nordic Optical Telescope and shared with Popular Mechanics, provides a new perspective on the interstellar visitor.

In the next few months, C/2019 Q4 could reveal insight into the formation of distant star systems and, possibly, the universe.

A new interstellar object was discovered late last month by astronomer Gennady Borisov of the Crimean Astrophysical Observatory. He came across the comet—just a small, fuzzy blip on the screen of his computer—on the morning of August 30, and posted the discovery to an astronomy forum on September 1.

Professional and amateur astronomers were captivated.

There are currently 3,588 known comets orbiting our sun, according to NASA , with many more circling stars in distant galaxies and others still that are sliding between galaxies. In 2017, one such comet, named ‘Oumuamua,’ or U1, quickly zipped through our solar system. Scientists had just a few weeks to study the interstellar interloper before it darted out of view.

Luckily, this new comet, called C/2019 Q4, could stick around for up to a year. (It’s expected to swing closest to Earth in early December. ) Unlike most of the other objects in our solar system, which fly around in an elliptical orbit that closes in on itself, the newly discovered comet follows a long, sweeping hyperbolic trajectory.

Celestial objects with a perfectly circular orbit have an eccentricity—the measurement of an orbit's shape—of 0. Objects in our solar system with an elliptical orbit around the sun have an eccentricity between 0 and 1. Comets that originate in the Oort cloud have an eccentricity very close to 1. They’re still bound to the sun, but they have a parabolic orbit. Oumuamua had a squashed parabolic orbit; its eccentricity was 1.2. As for C/2019 Q4’s eccentricity?

“It's actually kind of an intriguing number,” astronomer Michele Bannister of Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland tells Popular Mechanics.

Photo credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA

Thanks to a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, light concentrated by the sun’s gravitational field can bring certain swaths of interstellar space into sharper focus.

“The focus effect of the sun means that we can detect interstellar objects preferentially that have a particular eccentricity,” Bannister says. Latest observations show that C/2019 Q4 falls right within that window. Due to its hyperbolic trajectory, its eccentricity hovers around 3.5, give or take 0.2.



Preliminary measurements have already been taken by observatories like the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and the Nordic Optical Telescope in the Canary Islands; these observations will be joined by others as the angle between the sun and C/2019 Q4 grows.

Currently, C/2019 Q4 appears too close to the sun for telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope to get a good look at it. But that will change in October.

Astronomer David Jewitt of the University of California Los Angeles is already making moves to observe the comet. Jewitt, who, along with astronomer Jane Luu discovered the Kuiper Belt in 1992, has imaged the object using the Alhambra Faint Object Spectrograph and Camera on the Nordic Optical Telescope. Next, he and his team are in the process of reserving time on or around October 15 to point Hubble’s instruments toward the object as it slips out of the sun’s glare.



Photo credit: David Jewitt and Jane Luu, Nordic Optical Telescope