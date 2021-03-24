Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, say sources

The Telegraph

Zara Tindall has given birth to a son, who has been named Lucas Philip Tindall, the couple have announced. A spokeswoman for the couple said: "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The baby was born on Sunday March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz. The couple gave their baby boy the middle name Philip in honour of both Mr Tindall's father as well as Zara's grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh. Mr Tindall said the royal baby - the Queen and Philip's 10th great-grandchild - was born on the bathroom floor after the couple were unable to make it to hospital. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast. He described how he rushed to get a mat for his wife. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace." Tindall said his wife's friend Dolly, who was also at the birth of their two daughters, Mia and Lena, was present. "She was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to hospital in time." He added: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived." Mia and Lena Tindall were elsewhere for the day because Zara had been having contractions through the night. Tindall described Zara as a "warrior". One of his co-presenters joked: "Is she up and about, back on a horse?" Tindall replied: "As every man will say, she was a warrior as always, they always are." He joked he would be having a vasectomy, saying: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip.' I've got a boy. I'm out. I'm out of here." He added: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he's wrapped up, he's skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing." The baby's birth at 6pm on Sunday comes just a few weeks after Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie had her son August on Feb 9. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow." The newest addition to the Tindall family is a younger brother to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. Lucas is a great-grandchild of the monarch, but is only 22nd in line to the throne. He is a regular Master Tindall and is not an HRH.