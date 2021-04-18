Exclusive-India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change

  • FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi
  • FILE PHOTO: A worker carries coal in a basket in a industrial area in Mumbai
1 / 2

Exclusive-India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change

FILE PHOTO: Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi
Sudarshan Varadhan
·3 min read

By Sudarshan Varadhan

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India may build new coal-fired power plants as they generate the cheapest power, according to a draft electricity policy document seen by Reuters, despite growing calls from environmentalists to deter use of coal.

Coal's contribution to electricity generation in India fell for the second straight year in 2020, marking a departure from decades of growth in coal-fired power. Still, the fuel accounts for nearly three-fourths of India's annual power output.

Environmental activists have long rallied against India adding new coal-fired capacity. Solar and wind energy prices are falling to record lows, which would help the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter cut emissions.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry this month said India was "getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve," as he began talks with government leaders aimed at cutting carbon emissions faster to slow global warming.

But a 28-page February draft of the National Electricity Policy (NEP) 2021 - which has not been made public - showed India may add new coal-fired capacity, though it recommended tighter technology standards to reduce pollution.

"While India is committed to add more capacity through non-fossil sources of generation, coal-based generation capacity may still be required to be added in the country as it continues to be the cheapest source of generation," the NEP draft read.

All future coal-based plants should only deploy so-called "ultra super critical" less polluting technologies "or other more efficient technology", it added.

State-run NTPC Ltd, India's top electricity producer, said in September it will not acquire land for new coal-fired projects. Private firms and many run by states across the country have not invested in new coal-fired plants for years saying they were not economically viable.

A source with direct knowledge said a government panel of various power sector experts and officials will discuss the draft and could make changes before seeking cabinet approval.

India's power ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The draft document also proposed trade of renewable energy in day-ahead markets, creating separate tariffs for electric vehicle charging stations and privatizing electricity distribution companies.

ALTERNATE POWER SOURCES

The NEP 2021 is India's first attempt at revising its electricity policy enacted in 2005, when the country produced negligible renewable energy.

Experts say phasing in renewable energy sources and phasing out conventional sources such as coal and natural gas rapidly could lead to instability in the electricity grid, potentially causing blackouts.

While suggesting flexible use of coal-fired and natural gas-fired power to ensure grid stability in the coming years, the draft policy lists promoting clean power as its primary objective.

The policy draft suggested expediting adoption of "cost effective" pumped hydro storage to support the electricity grid, adding that only 4.8 gigawatts (GW) of a potential 96.5 GW of pumped storage capacity has been developed so far.

The policy also recommends compensating natural gas-fired plants for operating at reduced efficiency to ensure grid stability, and for suffering higher wear and tear due to fluctuations in generation.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Peruvian ex-president Vizcarra banned from public office over vaccines scandal

    Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra has been banned from holding public office for 10 years in a unanimous vote by the country's congress after he allegedly jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vizcarra was found guilty of influence peddling, collusion and making false declarations in relation to Peru's VIP Vaccines scandal which saw scores of ministers and public officials receive Sinopharm vaccines before they were publicly available in the country.

  • India's Razorpay raises funds at $3 billion valuation ahead of Southeast Asia launch

    Six-year-old Bangalore-based fintech Razorpay topped a $1 billion valuation late last year, becoming the first Y Combinator-backed Indian startup to reach the much sought after unicorn status. In less than six months since, the Indian startup has tripled its valuation and is preparing to launch in the Southeast Asian markets. Razorpay said on Monday it has raised $160 million in its Series E financing round that valued the startup at $3 billion, up from “a little over” $1 billion valuation in the $100 million Series D in October last year.

  • ‘I am sorry that happened’: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald regrets IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten

    Lord Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979 while holidaying in Mullaghmore, Ireland

  • Nissan to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China

    Japan's financially challenged Nissan Motor Co is expected to show off a new "must-succeed" car and explain its green-car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show which starts on Monday, two company officials told Reuters. The car Nissan plans to show off at the motor show is the significantly redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV). The new X-Trail will be available in China later this year.

  • Pfizer agreed to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines, says Japan's vaccine minister

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has agreed to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's request to supply additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine minister of Japan said on Sunday. "They have agreed on the essentials of the matter," vaccine tzar Taro Kono said during a live interview on Fuji TV, adding that further details including the shipment schedule will be discussed. Kono did not specify the number of extra doses sought from Pfizer, but said Japan would secure enough supply by the end of September to inoculate all people over 16.

  • Kate Winslet returns to HBO and makes room in her trophy case

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 18. All times are Eastern.

  • Kerr admits he doesn’t know if Wiseman will develop fast enough to match Curry timeline

    Curry is 33 and Wiseman is a bit of a project, can the Warriors get them on the same timeline?

  • Saudi and Iran held talks aimed at easing tensions, say sources

    The April 9 meeting in Iraq, first reported https://www.ft.com/content/852e94b8-ca97-4917-9cc4-e2faef4a69c8 by the Financial Times on Sunday, did not lead to any breakthrough, the Iranian official and one of the regional sources familiar with the matter said. The regional source said the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015. "This was a low-level meeting to explore whether there might be a way to ease ongoing tensions in the region," the Iranian official said, adding that it was based on Iraq's request.

  • Federer confirms French Open participation

    After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

  • 'Supply And Demand Is Undefeated': Mark Cuban Celebrates Dallas Mavericks' Dogecoin Merch Sales

    NBA owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban has been an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Cuban shared thoughts on this week's run in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, as well as some related sales figures from the Dallas Mavericks. What Happened: In March, the Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment. Cuban tweeted that the Mavericks’ sales in Dogecoin are up over 550% in the past month. The team has sold more than $122,000 in merchandise for Dogecoin since accepting the crypto as a form of payment. To kinda quote a movie "Doge keeps going up, but our pricing at https://t.co/F0mbQjy21C stays the same". We just set a 24 hour record for Merch Sales in Doge ! 🚀🚀🚀 Put that Doge to work ! https://t.co/F0mbQjy21C https://t.co/JmZfOpkPgH — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 16, 2021 “I do know that supply and demand is undefeated. So it will find its level,” Cuban told CNBC about the rise in the value of Dogecoin. The Mavericks hit a 24-hour record for merchandise sales in Dogecoin, Cuban shared on Twitter. “Doge keeps going up, but our pricing at dallasmavs.shop stays the same,” Cuban said. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Dogecoin On Jan. 1, 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Why It’s Important: Cuban has supported Dogecoin while also acknowledging that the cryptocurrency was meant as a joke. “If I had to choose between buying a lottery ticket and #Dogecoin...I would buy #Dogecoin,” Cuban tweeted in February. Cuban said he didn’t want to be asked about choosing Dogecoin over anything else though. The NBA owner also bought “a few dollars worth” of Dogecoin for his 11-year-old son in February. Cuban has some confidence that Dogecoin will keep going up or at least won’t fall too much, as the Mavericks plan on holding. Learn more: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Right Now “We will never sell 1 single Doge ever. So Keep buying,” Cuban tweeted. Price Action: Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.4377 on Friday. Dogecoin was trading at $0.303 at the time of writing. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $39 billion, according to AssetDash.com as of the time of writing. Photo courtesy of Mark Cuban's Instagram. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFL Exec Matt Higgins On How Perception Of Sports Betting Has Changed In The LeagueDoge Treats: How Conagra Brands Is Using Dogecoin To Beef Up Social Media Marketing For Slim Jim© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Officials say ‘no one driving’ vehicle in fiery Tesla crash that left two dead

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Simon & Schuster won’t distribute book by police officer involved in Breonna Taylor fatal shooting

    Post Hill Press, a small conservative publishing house, is set to release a book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly about the fatal incident