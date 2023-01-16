Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks

FILE PHOTO: A ship docks in Linden, Guyana
Marianna Parraga and Nidhi Verma
·3 min read

By Marianna Parraga and Nidhi Verma

HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction.

The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production. The Exxon group has outlined plans to install at least seven vessels to tap more than 11 billion barrels discovered to date.

India's ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is considering a bid for some of the 14 exploration blocks the country has put on offer. Refiner Indian Oil Corp also is looking to work in Guyana in collaboration with ONGC Videsh, two people close to the talks told Reuters.

Guyana's president, Irfaan Ali, this month traveled to India and encouraged energy companies to participate in the auction, extending the same invitation to Chinese firms days later. Guyana might consider allocating areas directly to strategic partners through government to government negotiations, officials have said.

"ONGC Videsh continues to consider, evaluate and process several global business opportunities," a spokesperson said in a statement. "For reasons of confidentiality and as a policy, we do not comment on specific opportunities until there are definitive agreements in place."

IOC did not respond a request to comment.

Guyana is offering three deepwater and 11 shallow-water blocks, each averaging 2,000 square kilometers (722 sq miles). Bids are expected to be opened in April in Georgetown.

Several European companies in recent months also have researched on the auction's terms to consider bidding, two other people familiar the matter said.

Exxon is considering bids on the blocks, said the company's Guyana country chief, Alistair Routledge. "Of course, we will look at it," Routledge told Reuters in an interview.

Many bidding decisions are contingent on Guyana clarifying terms of a new production sharing agreement (PSA) that differ from that signed with the Exxon consortium for its 26,800 sq km Stabroek block.

FIRMS WAITING

Oil analysts and experts say they are not expecting the new PSA model to meet a Jan. 31 deadline amid unfinished contract language, legislative changes needed to reflect the new framework, and work pending to organize the auction.

Guyana's finance minister, Ashni Singh, said on Monday the licensing round will be open through April 14, with successful bids to be awarded by the end of the first half of the year.

U.S. firm IHSMarkit was selected last year as lead consultant for the auction.

To bring more companies into the auction, Guyana did not restrict the amount of blocks companies can bid for, but will limit the awards to three per company.

Winners will be required to submit work programs as part of their bids and present guarantees on those programs. If winners have not fulfilled the investment programs as required, the government could impose penalties or claw back acreage for future auctions.

"We want a greater turnover," Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said in November. "This is trying to solve a lot of the problems we have had with other areas where people just sat on these and then they relinquished them after a long period."

Last year, Exxon, Hess Corp and China's CNOOC ramped up oil output and exports with their second production vessel. The increased output began just before the acceleration of global demand in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions derived from it.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown, Guyana; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Comer labels Santos a ‘bad guy’: ‘It’s pretty despicable, the lies that he told’

    New House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday called Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a “bad guy” amid multiple reports that the freshman congressman lied about his professional and educational background on the campaign trail, but declined to weigh in on whether Santos should step down. “Look, he’s a bad guy. This is something that,…

  • Dutch trade minister: won't summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports

    The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the U.S. by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday, when he is expected to discuss export policy with President Joe Biden. The Netherlands' largest company is ASML Holding, a key supplier to semiconductor equipment makers.

  • New Zealand business confidence at lowest since 1974

    New Zealand's business confidence in the fourth quarter of last year hit its lowest level since 1974 as companies grapple with higher interest rates, cost pressures and soft demand, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 70% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 42% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since 1974, while on a seasonally adjusted basis it is the weakest since the survey started in 1970.

  • New regulatory definitions needed for digital assets -Circle CEO

    Major markets such as the United States need new statutory definitions of digital assets to provide regulatory clarity for the sector, Jeremy Allaire, CEO of USDC stablecoin issuer Circle said on Monday. Allaire said blockchain technology itself should be viewed similarly to an operating system, while individual use cases should be regulated separately. "New definitions ... would help provide more clarity on which regulators are involved in what activity," Allaire told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

  • How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Crypto Long-Term Adoption Depends On Regulation, Coinbase Exec Says

    Live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tom Duff Gordon, vice president on International Policy, discusses why the fall of FTX put crypto on policymaker’s radar.

  • 'Harried and tired and worn and rushed': Photos show Martin Luther King Jr.'s final hours

    People at Mason Temple recalled Dr. King's final speech as "passionate" though he looked "tired" and "worn."

  • Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country's high-paced, competitive market a "giant fitness centre for the industry". Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China, but lags domestic competitors on electric vehicles (EVs) - most notably BYD, which sold 40,046 EVs between Jan. 1-8 compared to Volkswagen passenger brand's 1,962, according to Chinese brokerage CMBI. "We don't want to give up this competition - we want to participate," Brandstaetter said at a media roundtable.

  • European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global equities stalled after its best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings. European stocks rose.Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe MSCI ACWI Index was litt

  • This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house

    The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.

  • Military families frustrated as states change mail ballot timelines

    Ohio’s new election law shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received. Three other states made similar changes, according to Voting Rights Lab.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Israel's Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before coup -documents

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Israel's Cognyte Software Ltd won a tender to sell intercept spyware to a Myanmar state-backed telecommunications firm a month before the Asian nation's February 2021 military coup, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The deal was made even though Israel has claimed it stopped defence technology transfers to Myanmar following a 2017 ruling by Israel's Supreme Court, according to a legal complaint recently filed with Israel's attorney general and disclosed on Sunday. While the ruling was subjected to a rare gag order at the request of the state and media cannot cite the verdict, Israel's government has publicly stated on numerous occasions that defence exports to Myanmar are banned.

  • Previewing PNC's Q4 earnings, here's what financial pros will watch

    Yes, retail banks are expected to post strong numbers, but that doesn't mean there won't be unanticipated consequences.

  • House Republicans ask DEA, CBP to get ‘zombie drug’ off the streets

    House Republicans are asking the DEA and CBP to help put a stop to the illicit use of the "zombie drug" xylazine that drug dealers are adding tp fentanyl to form a ruthless combination.

  • Stock Futures Edge Lower, Overseas Markets Rise

    U.S. stock futures inched lower, suggesting a recent rally in the stock market could pause this week as investors parse fourth-quarter results to see how higher interest rates are affecting major companies. Futures tied to the S&P 500 declined 0.2% as of early evening in London on Monday, while those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.1%. Major international indexes mostly gained, except in Japan, where markets continued to test the central bank’s commitment to ultra-easy policy.

  • Indian edtech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

    Byju’s has made a key change in its sales strategy, moving away from a business practice that attracted the edtech giant criticism over the years. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students' homes to pitch to their parents. The so-called 4-tier approach introduces multiple checks to verify customers' intent and consent to purchase a subscription, the startup said.

  • Abortions in Texas plummet nearly 99% months after Dobbs ruling

    Abortion rates in Texas plummeted nearly 99% just two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned abortion rights decisions back to the states.

  • Poland Eyes Prompt German Approval for Tank Transfer to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to quickly grant its approval to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyNATO-member Poland intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part