Exclusive-Indonesia's GoTo IPO books covered, to raise at least $1.1 billion - sources

Anshuman Daga
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, has received sufficient investor orders for its initial public offering that could raise at least $1.1 billion within its targeted price band, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the offering got support from long-term investors, such as the Indonesian units of fund managers Schroders and Eastspring Investments.

GoTo, formed last year by the merger of ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia, surprised some investors and analysts when it launched its IPO process last week, braving turbulence in global equities markets.

GoTo's offering attracted strong institutional demand in the book-building process despite global market volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and weak investor appetite for tech stocks that have battered shares of Goto's Southeast Asian peers.

GoTo declined comment. There was no immediate response to Reuters' requests for comment sent to the Indonesian unit of Schroders and Eastspring Investments outside of Asia business hours.

GoTo's IPO is expected to be priced in early April and will then be open to retail investors.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Fanny Potkin in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman)

