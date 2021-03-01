Exclusive: An 'industry custom' - Little-known fees help Japan trust banks dominate profitable niche market

  • FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo
  • A man walks past in front of a sign board of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in Tokyo
1 / 2

Exclusive: An 'industry custom' - Little-known fees help Japan trust banks dominate profitable niche market

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo
Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki
·5 min read

By Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd stopped using Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd as its stock transfer agent last year, the lender slapped it with a roughly $4 million termination fee, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The break fee - 2,000 yen ($19) per shareholder - is a little-known practice among Japan's biggest trust banks when they lose a client in the shareholder record-keeping business, multiple insiders say.

The bank that takes the new client typically pays the fee. Insiders say this arrangement keeps a profitable business in the hands of a few big trust banks because newcomers balk at the cost. One departing client was told the charge was an "industry custom".

Japan's three largest trust banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co Ltd, control at least 97% of the market, according to an internal bank document.

Details of the fees, including the amount and the expectation that the new bank pay, as well as Honda's experience, are reported here for the first time.

Some executives at listed companies privately express frustration over the practice, which they say illustrates banks' abuse of their considerable power in corporate Japan.

It's not clear why banks' break fee amounts are identical. The fees varied until the late 1990s, when weakened lenders were consolidating, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

"It's not right to charge 2,000 yen for doing nothing. Any way you look at it, it's a barrier to entry and in violation of anti-trust laws," said one executive at a major manufacturer. He and other sources declined to be identified because the information isn't public.

Transfer agents keep records of a company's shareholders, process dividend payments and count votes at annual general meetings. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust shouldered Honda's fee when it took over records of the automaker's roughly 210,000 shareholders, according to the two people familiar with the matter.

Honda said it couldn't comment on the content of contracts.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Mizuho Trust said they charge administrative fees when a client leaves. All declined to comment on the amount of the fees or on specific transactions.

Mizuho Trust said that contracts differed from client to client, and that there are cases in which it discusses the break fee from a former transfer agent when negotiating a contract. It said that the fees were appropriate and that its business complied with the law.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said there was no legal issue with the fees because the trust banks had not agreed on them together.

A spokesman for the Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment.

A representative for the regulatory Financial Services Agency (FSA) said: "Contracts in the private sector are at the discretion of each company".

'INDUSTRY CUSTOM'

Trust banks came under scrutiny last year after Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Mizuho Trust separately revealed widespread failure to count all valid votes at annual general meetings over the last two decades. Both have apologised and pledged to revise practices.

Banks don't always make break fees explicit in contracts, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said that in general, administrative fees are determined after discussions with the client. Mizuho Trust said there are cases where it spelled out the fees in contracts.

Another executive, at a midsize listed firm, said his company refused to pay when switching transfer agents years ago.

"There was no clause for specific break fees in our contract but the bank demanded it, saying it was an industry custom," the executive said. "I told them it doesn't make sense."

His company never paid the fee and the bank gave up trying to collect it, he said.

For decades, the transfer agent business was labour intensive because stock certificates and other records were handled manually. But digitalisation has helped streamline it, making it more profitable, industry insiders say.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust's transfer agent business, which includes two small subsidiaries, had a 49% profit margin in the last financial year, compared with 39% for the bank overall, according to regulatory filings.

At Mitsubishi UFJ Trust, it was 60% for the business, nearly double the bank's overall margin of 31%. Mizuho Trust doesn't give a breakdown for the business.

ANTI-MONOPOLY LAWS

When a client moves, the banks just need to retrieve and forward their database records, according to the two executives, one of the people familiar with the matter and another industry insider.

Although the volume of data depends on the number of shareholders a company has - some of Japan's biggest firms have 700,000 or more - the records are supplied electronically by the Japan Securities Depository Center, a common platform for stock transfers.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said other data needed to be prepared and transferred, including dividend payment records.

"If the break fees cannot be rationally explained and serve as an obstacle to newcomers, the practice could be against anti-monopoly laws," said Yasuo Daito, a lawyer specialising in antitrust issues at Nozomi Sogo Attorneys at Law.

But if larger banks' services are simply better than those of potential challengers, then a violation of anti-monopoly laws would be less likely, Daito said. Investor-relations firm IR Japan Holdings in 2012 became the first new market entrant in four decades. It now has a 1% share.

IR Japan said it doesn't charge break fees. It declined to comment on the practice.

($1 = 104.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Noriyuki Hirata and Yuki Nitta; Editing by David Dolan and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • For manga's striving artists, success lurks online

    Manga artist Kamentotsu didn't expect much when he uploaded a four-panel strip about an anthropomorphic bear who runs a cake shop to his Twitter account three years ago. "Publishing company editors have gone from bringing up manga artists, like they are farming, to hunting for them," said Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances. For Japan's striving manga artists, many of whom toil in obscurity for low pay, that means going viral can be life changing.

  • How Much Is Former President Trump Still Costing Taxpayers?

    Being president comes with perks that extend past your time in the Oval Office, so even though former President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, he's still getting benefits courtesy of...

  • Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, US report says

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, approved the operation "to capture or kill" Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday.

  • Bill Maher & Megyn Kelly Talk Race, Kids, Sexuality & Victimhood On ‘Real Time’: “This Is Hyperbole”

    Bill Maher sat down with former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly for the leadoff interview Friday on HBO’s Real Time, but their discussion didn’t focus on her former employers or her controversial past at all. Instead, they had a frank talk about race, social justice and 21st century “victimhood” in America, especially how it pertains […]

  • Oil Bursts Higher as Traders Look Ahead to Pivotal OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded strongly from the biggest slump since November ahead of a keenly anticipated OPEC+ production-setting meeting this week that will help to determine whether a scorching rally endures.Futures in New York rose toward $63 a barrel after losing 3.2% on Friday. The alliance will meet on Thursday and is expected to return some barrels to a market off to its quickest ever start to a year. But it’s unclear how vigorously the group will act, with the Saudi Arabian energy minister calling for producers to remain “extremely cautious.” A weaker dollar also supported prices. See also: OPEC+ Faces Calls to Cool Oil Market Frenzy With Extra BarrelsIn addition to OPEC+ supply cuts, oil’s recovery has been aided by Chinese demand, as well as stimulus in top economies. Data at the weekend showed while China’s recovery slowed in February it remained in expansionary territory, and figures on Friday confirmed India returned to growth last quarter. In the U.S., President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package moved a step closer to realization after it passed the House of Representatives.Saudi Arabia’s deep output cuts, an improving demand outlook, and the growing popularity of commodities as a hedge against resurgent inflation have pushed oil higher this year. There have been a raft of bullish calls in recent weeks predicting that the rally will continue as the producer response lags behind consumption, while maintenance in North Sea fields is set to reduce supply.“The OPEC+ meeting is very important,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. The “market could remain easily positive in the face of a modest increase in OPEC+ production. If there is a large increase then it could dampen the outlook in the short term,” he said.OPEC+ continues to idle just over 7 million barrels of daily output -- about 7% of global supply -- and will this week decide whether to revive a 500,000-barrel tranche in April. The Saudis will also confirm whether an extra 1 million barrels they’ve recently taken offline will return as scheduled. If the hikes fall short of requirements, however, it could trigger a further surge, and the 23-nation group would be forced to deal with its consequences.Brent’s prompt timespread was 72 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 25 cents at the start of February and a narrow discount at the beginning of the year.Crude sank on Friday as a strengthening dollar damped the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, and amid escalating concerns around inflation and ructions in the Treasury market. Yet, the American oil benchmark still managed to rally nearly 18% in February for a fourth monthly gain.Investors are also tracking shifts in the Middle East as the Biden administration seeks to recalibrate the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful OPEC member. In addition, an explosion struck an Israeli-owned cargo ship sailing out of the Middle East on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March: Bloomberg News

    The California-based brokerage has held talks in the past week with underwriters about moving forward with a filing within weeks, Bloomberg said. Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported last year that Robinhood has picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for an initial public offering which could value it at more than $20 billion.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Magenta Is Ready to Paint Your Portfolio Green

    This clinical-stage biotech is looking to make stem cell transplantation faster, easier, and safer for both donors and patients.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • 3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

    The weather is warming up, birds are singing, snow is melting and people are smiling. You know what that means? Tax refund season is in full swing. I'm always a bit baffled when folks act like they've...

  • Oil prices climb after progress on huge U.S. stimulus bill

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday on optimism in the global economy thanks to progress in a huge U.S. stimulus package and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are rolled out. Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to $65.49 per barrel by 0042 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.10, or 1.8%, to $62.60 a barrel.

  • Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market index fell nearly 5%, highlighting investors' skittish attitude toward tech companies following a tech-led bull market after the coronavirus market crash early last year. A sharp pullback like this prompts a timely question for investors: Is this a sign of more declines to come? Before we attempt to answer whether now is a good time to buy stocks or not, investors should first understand that attempting to "time" the market, or predict where it is headed next, is not a smart way to go about investing.