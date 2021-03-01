Exclusive - An 'industry custom': Little-known fees help Japan trust banks dominate profitable niche market

FILE PHOTO: A passersby wearing a protective face mask is reflected on screen displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and stock prices at a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki
·5 min read

By Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd stopped using Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd as its stock transfer agent last year, the lender slapped it with a roughly $4 million termination fee, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The break fee - 2,000 yen ($19) per shareholder - is a little-known practice among Japan's biggest trust banks when they lose a client in the shareholder record-keeping business, multiple insiders say.

The bank that takes the new client typically pays the fee. Insiders say this arrangement keeps a profitable business in the hands of a few big trust banks because newcomers balk at the cost. One departing client was told the charge was an "industry custom".

Japan's three largest trust banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co Ltd, control at least 97% of the market, according to an internal bank document.

Details of the fees, including the amount and the expectation that the new bank pay, as well as Honda's experience, are reported here for the first time.

Some executives at listed companies privately express frustration over the practice, which they say illustrates banks' abuse of their considerable power in corporate Japan.

It's not clear why banks' break fee amounts are identical. The fees varied until the late 1990s, when weakened lenders were consolidating, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

"It's not right to charge 2,000 yen for doing nothing. Any way you look at it, it's a barrier to entry and in violation of anti-trust laws," said one executive at a major manufacturer. He and other sources declined to be identified because the information isn't public.

Transfer agents keep records of a company's shareholders, process dividend payments and count votes at annual general meetings. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust shouldered Honda's fee when it took over records of the automaker's roughly 210,000 shareholders, according to the two people familiar with the matter.

Honda said it couldn't comment on the content of contracts.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Mizuho Trust said they charge administrative fees when a client leaves. All declined to comment on the amount of the fees or on specific transactions.

Mizuho Trust said that contracts differed from client to client, and that there are cases in which it discusses the break fee from a former transfer agent when negotiating a contract. It said that the fees were appropriate and that its business complied with the law.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said there was no legal issue with the fees because the trust banks had not agreed on them together.

A spokesman for the Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment.

A representative for the regulatory Financial Services Agency (FSA) said: "Contracts in the private sector are at the discretion of each company".

'INDUSTRY CUSTOM'

Trust banks came under scrutiny last year after Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Mizuho Trust separately revealed widespread failure to count all valid votes at annual general meetings over the last two decades. Both have apologised and pledged to revise practices.

Banks don't always make break fees explicit in contracts, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said that in general, administrative fees are determined after discussions with the client. Mizuho Trust said there are cases where it spelled out the fees in contracts.

Another executive, at a midsize listed firm, said his company refused to pay when switching transfer agents years ago.

"There was no clause for specific break fees in our contract but the bank demanded it, saying it was an industry custom," the executive said. "I told them it doesn't make sense."

His company never paid the fee and the bank gave up trying to collect it, he said.

For decades, the transfer agent business was labour intensive because stock certificates and other records were handled manually. But digitalisation has helped streamline it, making it more profitable, industry insiders say.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust's transfer agent business, which includes two small subsidiaries, had a 49% profit margin in the last financial year, compared with 39% for the bank overall, according to regulatory filings.

At Mitsubishi UFJ Trust, it was 60% for the business, nearly double the bank's overall margin of 31%. Mizuho Trust doesn't give a breakdown for the business.

ANTI-MONOPOLY LAWS

When a client moves, the banks just need to retrieve and forward their database records, according to the two executives, one of the people familiar with the matter and another industry insider.

Although the volume of data depends on the number of shareholders a company has - some of Japan's biggest firms have 700,000 or more - the records are supplied electronically by the Japan Securities Depository Center, a common platform for stock transfers.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust said other data needed to be prepared and transferred, including dividend payment records.

"If the break fees cannot be rationally explained and serve as an obstacle to newcomers, the practice could be against anti-monopoly laws," said Yasuo Daito, a lawyer specialising in antitrust issues at Nozomi Sogo Attorneys at Law.

But if larger banks' services are simply better than those of potential challengers, then a violation of anti-monopoly laws would be less likely, Daito said. Investor-relations firm IR Japan Holdings in 2012 became the first new market entrant in four decades. It now has a 1% share.

IR Japan said it doesn't charge break fees. It declined to comment on the practice.

($1 = 104.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Noriyuki Hirata and Yuki Nitta; Editing by David Dolan and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Looking Back On Pokemon's 25th Anniversary: Trading Cards, Video Games And Happy Meals

    Over the weekend, Pokemon celebrated its 25th anniversary. The idea of “pocket monsters” has led the Japanese franchise into successful trading card games, video games, television shows, movies and licensing opportunities. Pokemon-licensed items accounted for $4.2 billion in retail sales in 2019, according to data from License Global. That figure may have increased in 2020 and 2021 with new items and license partners jumping on board for the 25th anniversary. The anniversary for Pokemon included a virtual concert with Post Malone and the unveiling of several new items from the company. Here is a look back at the success of Pokemon and what’s to come. Investing In Success of Pokemon: The Pokemon Company is jointly owned by video game companies Creatures, Game Freak and Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY). Investors only have the option of stock from Nintendo Co., which owns around 33% of The Pokemon Company. Along with its ownership in the Pokemon company and brand, Nintendo benefits from being the exclusive home to Pokemon video games on the Nintendo Switch. Trading Cards Rise In Popularity: One of the trends that happened with Pokemon in 2020 was investors flocking to old unopened boxes of Pokemon cards. Over the weekend, over 2.5 million people watched Logan Paul in partnership with Goldin Auctions for a box break on YouTube. The box was valued at over $1 million with an auction of the unopened packs taking place before the unboxing. Two first edition Holo Charizard cards were opened in the box. This card is considered one of the holy grails in trading card gaming. Wizards of the Coast, which is now owned by Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), gained the rights to make Pokemon cards in the late 1990s. The company released the first Pokemon TCG cards in the U.S. in 1999. The cards sold over 400,000 units in the first six weeks, which was 10 times more than the company projected. In 2003, Nintendo established an American division to make Pokemon TCG cards with Wizards of the Coast's contract ending. Wizards of the Coast sued Nintendo and reached a resolution out of court over releasing cards at the same time and luring executives away to the new card division. In Japan, Pokemon TCG cards sold over 1 billion cards in their first three years. Related Link: Exclusive: 5K 1st Edition Pokemon Card Box Record Set By Trader Chris Camillo Pokemon Video Games: Pokemon has been of the most popular video game franchises, dating back to the release of "Pokemon Red" and "Pokemon Blue" on the Game Boy. It was announced last week that “Pokemon Brilliant Diamond” and “Pokemon Shining Pearl” will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021. A third new Pokemon game called “Pokemon Legends: Arceus” will launch on the Switch in 2022. The first two games are remakes of the iconic “Pokemon Diamond” and “Pokemon Pearl” games that were released on the Nintendo DS and sold over 17.7 million copies. “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield” sold over 20.35 million units on the Nintendo Switch as of December 31, making them the fifth bestselling games on the console. Pokemon Go: In 2016, “Pokemon Go” became one of the most successful mobile phone game launches ever. The launch helped boost Nintendo shares and led to a surge in popularity for the brand again. “Pokemon Go” had revenue of $832 million 2016. The following year, revenue dipped 29% to $589 million. The dip was short-lived though, as revenue for “Pokemon Go” has gone up every year since. In 2019, revenue for “Pokemon Go” was $902 million. Last year, “Pokemon Go” had its best year ever with revenue of $1.92 billion, a year-over-year increase of 39%, according to data from Super Data. McDonald’s Joins The Fun: One of the key partners with Pokemon for the 25h anniversary is McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD). The restaurant chain is currently offering four card packs of Pokemon in its Happy Meals. Fans have been buying as many Happy Meals as they can, leading to premiums for resellers listing the cards and unopened packs on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). “With the significant demand for our promotional Pokemon TCG cards, and some fans even going to extreme lengths to get them, we’re working quickly to address shortages and also strongly encouraging restaurants to set a reasonable limit on Happy Melas sold per customer,” McDonald’s said in a statement to Polygon. Pokemon Television And Movies: There are dozens of Pokemon movies and several television series, many which can be found by subscribers of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). A new movie called “Detective Pikachu” was released in 2019 with Warner Brothers, an AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) company. The movie grossed $144.1 million domestically and $433 million worldwide. A sequel has been rumored but not confirmed by the parties involved. Some investors may remember how the success of the original Pokemon television series boosted the value of 4Kids Entertainment, which traded on the NYSE. The company held the rights to license Pokemon outside of Asia. Shares of 4Kids Entertainment went up 10-fold in price and had two stock splits. The company was valued at over $1 billion before declaring bankruptcy and being delisted. Photo credit: Jarek Tuszyński, via Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPokemon Announces Highly Anticipated Diamond And Pearl Remakes: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo StockNo 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo Direct© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Japan's Mizuho suffers problems at ATMs, preventing use of some services

    Japan's Mizuho Bank is suffering problems at its ATMs, preventing customers from accessing some services, the lender said on its website on Sunday. ATMs in Tokyo are among those affected, a spokeswoman said. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group said that it would update customers on its website.

  • Kevin Durant won’t play in the All-Star Game, will still pick his team

    NEW YORK — Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in the NBA All-Star Game due to an injured hamstring, but he will play captain and general manager for his All-Star squad Team Durant, the New York Daily News confirmed Saturday. Durant, who was named Eastern Conference All-Star captain for the the March 7 game by raking in more combined fan, player and media votes, will still select his team’s ...

  • J&J’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Emergency Use In US

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults. Shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading on Feb. 26. According to the FDA, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after administration. The US regulator’s decision was based on a Phase 3 study that demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease. “This milestone follows a year of incredible work and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world – all of whom shared a goal of bringing a single-shot vaccine to the public,” said J&J CEO Alex Gorsky. Following the FDA decision, J&J has started shipping the vaccine to the US and targets the delivery of more than 20 million doses in March, and 100 million doses by the end of June. The company expects to produce 1 billion doses globally this year. “We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.” The US drug maker has also filed a European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency as well as emergency use listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, J&J plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA later in 2021. Shares of JNJ are up 10% over the past three months, and the stock scores a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus rating. That’s with 10 Buy ratings versus only 1 Hold rating. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $189.90 indicates almost 20% upside potential lies ahead. Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford on Jan. 26 lifted the stock’s price target to $183 from $158 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing improving growth potential. “We view 2021 as financially de-risked. We believe J&J's growth algorithm (4-5% revenue, 7-8% EPS growth) is intact, and we continue to believe the multiple can expand with consistent execution,” Bedford wrote in a note to investors. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Related News: Beyond Meat Posts Mixed 4Q Results; Street Says Hold Moderna 4Q Revenues Jump To $571M On Back Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise 4% Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Plug Power To Invest $290M To Set Up Largest Green Hydrogen Plant In North America Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report Humana, Mercy Partner On Virtual Health Service Access Expansion; Street Says Buy Rocket Gains 6.8% On Special Dividend Announcement After A Blowout Quarter

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Crypto Exchange INX to Raise C$25M, List on TSVX for ‘Added Credibility’

    The exchange made history last year by conducting an initial public offering (IPO) on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • A Better Breed of DOGE? Developers Release New Core With Faster Synch Speed

    Developers are trying to teach an old DOGE some new tricks.

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support to Brave U.S. Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, an currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% so far this month to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 45.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 1: Australia home loans, 4Q company operating profit and inventories, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Japan manufacturing PMI, South Korea trade balance, Indonesia CPI, Thailand business sentimentTuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPIFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which just passed the U.S. House, includes several tax savers.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • 3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

    The weather is warming up, birds are singing, snow is melting and people are smiling. You know what that means? Tax refund season is in full swing. I'm always a bit baffled when folks act like they've...

  • Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market index fell nearly 5%, highlighting investors' skittish attitude toward tech companies following a tech-led bull market after the coronavirus market crash early last year. A sharp pullback like this prompts a timely question for investors: Is this a sign of more declines to come? Before we attempt to answer whether now is a good time to buy stocks or not, investors should first understand that attempting to "time" the market, or predict where it is headed next, is not a smart way to go about investing.