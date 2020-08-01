Exclusive: Inside Hezbollah's fake news training camps sowing instability across the Middle East

The three-storey run-down building on the outskirts of Beirut blended in among the nondescript apartment blocks and businesses lining the busy street.

But when Mohammed stepped through the door he was greeted by an opulent interior filled with advanced technology and the blinking lights of specialist computer equipment.

The young Iraqi had entered a 10-day fake news training camp run by Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah which would equip him to spread fear and division around the Middle East.

It would teach him how to build up networks of false social media profiles that he would later use to spread propaganda and disinformation online, sowing confusion and sometimes death in his home country.

His experience is not unique.

A Telegraph investigation can today reveal that Hezbollah has trained thousands of Iran-backed social media activists, helping create so-called “electronic armies” across the region.

This newspaper can disclose that since at least 2012, Hezbollah has been flying individuals into Lebanon for courses teaching participants how to digitally manipulate photographs, manage large numbers of fake social media accounts, make videos, avoid Facebook’s censorship, and effectively spread disinformation online.

Students have come from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Syria, according to interviewees that spoke to The Telegraph on the condition of anonymity.

The camp highlights Iran's malign influence in the region, and the lengths it is willing to go to spread its revolutionary ideology around an increasingly fractured Middle East, analysts say.

The portrait of Hezbollah’s digital training operations is based on more than 20 interviews with politicians, analysts, social media specialists, a member of Iraq’s military psychological operations unit, a member of the Iraqi secret service, and several former members of electronic armies.

These included two detailed interviews with people who had been directly involved with the logistics of sending people on Hezbollah courses in Lebanon over multiple years and had an intimate knowledge of how they operated.

Before arriving in Lebanon, Mohammed had been told that he was not allowed to talk to anyone about his trip to Beirut, and during the whole ten-day course the students were monitored by CCTV.

“When I landed I was nervous because of all the secrecy involved,” he said, adding that he was greeted at the camp by an elderly Hezbollah imam dressed in traditional religious clothes.

