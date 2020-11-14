    Advertisement

    An Exclusive Interview With Entrepreneur Carlos Scott

    Insider Monkey Interviews

    Recently we’ve had the opportunity to sit down with Entrepreneur Carlos Scott. He’s been on a roller coaster journey achieving great success during this pandemic.  In a time where most small businesses have shut down Carlos has managed to scale.  Tune in as Carlos reveals his secrets to rising through this pandemic.

    Carlos Scott

    IM: Carlos what’s it been like for you adapting to these tough times with Covid 19?

    Adapting through these crazy times has been fun yet challenging. I’ve been able to focus on building new digital assets that I plan to release soon. Furthermore, I’ve been able to focus on more growth strategies and also start coaching others to help grow their brands.

    IM: As you may know many businesses have closed, what are the struggles you faced and how did you overcome them?

    I would say the struggles created opportunities. Obviously during this pandemic, a lot of companies lost money and their advertising budgets decreased. In turn, it became harder for me to find brands to partner with. Nonetheless, it allowed me to become more creative in my strategy by creating different content and digital assets that have been valuable.

    IM: In these tough times you’ve managed to hire 3 sales reps.  While businesses are closing you’re scaling, what are you doing differently that other businesses can implement?

    For me I’d say its been fairly easy. I would say I’ve just been able to coach a lot of people that are interested in what I do and how I do things. In return, people naturally have been reaching out to me to learn more about my brand and programs and how they can be involved.

    IM: You mentioned earlier that you completed your B.A Marketing Degree at the College of St. Scholastica.  How has that aided you in your marketing journey?

    Yes, correct. Obtaining my degree has helped me Improve my data analytical skills, and how to use that data to make strategic business decisions to grow. Applying and implementing different business systems based off of analytics has been the biggest area that college really helped in my marketing career.

    IM: As we close this interview what is your best piece of advice for up and coming entrepreneurs who are looking to open their business?

    The best advice I would give up and coming entrepreneurs is to always be hungry for more knowledge and stay consistent. If you aren’t always hungry for more knowledge, then you are staying stagnant. Growth comes from applied knowledge and consistency. Consistency will assure that all your applied knowledge has the highest chances of succeeding.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • 'The long knives are out': The Pentagon purge may be less about a Trump plan than end-of-presidency chaos and revenge
      Yahoo News

      'The long knives are out': The Pentagon purge may be less about a Trump plan than end-of-presidency chaos and revenge

      A series of abrupt personnel changes placing Trump loyalists in key positions in the Defense Department has sparked rumors of plans for dramatic action in the waning days of his presidency, but a number of former national security officials see it more as the chaotic final days of an outgoing administration. Trump “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper with a tweet Monday, shifting the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, retired Army Special Forces Col. Chris Miller, to fill the top Pentagon job on an acting basis. Three other Pentagon officials resigned the next day.

    • Pfizer vaccine could be key to conquering COVID-19 — but don't throw away your mask yet
      Yahoo News

      Pfizer vaccine could be key to conquering COVID-19 — but don't throw away your mask yet

      Previously, Fauci and the Food and Drug Administration had said a coronavirus vaccine that protected 50 to 60 percent of the population would have been acceptable, so a 90 percent efficacy represents “light at the end of the tunnel,” as Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla told MSNBC. But there are still some significant unknowns. The press release from Pfizer does not include the two months of safety data required by the FDA before companies can apply for emergency use authorization; Pfizer says it should have this by next week.

    • Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Claiming 96-Year-Old Georgia Voter Was a Dead Man
      The Daily Beast

      Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Claiming 96-Year-Old Georgia Voter Was a Dead Man

      Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened his show Wednesday by proclaiming that “truth really matters more than ever.” One of the voters he claimed had cast a ballot from the grave on Friday's episode—claims that were amplified by the Trump campaign and by members of Congress like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—had not actually done so after all. The late James Blalock of Newtown County, Georgia, whom he profiled in the earlier episode, had not actually voted in the 2020 presidential election as Carlson claimed.

    • India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic, pollution fears
      Associated Press

      India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic, pollution fears

      More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country's north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with friends and family, and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness. Fireworks are also a major part of the celebrations.

    • Secret intelligence exists that ‘would cast Trump in very negative light’, warns ex-FBI chief
      The Independent

      Secret intelligence exists that ‘would cast Trump in very negative light’, warns ex-FBI chief

      Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe has warned that classified intelligence from bureau's investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign ties to Russia could contain information that would “risk casting the president in a very negative light”. Mr McCabe has been at the centre of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, in which a Republican-controlled panel is reviewing the FBI's recision to initiate the investigation. He testified before the panel on Tuesday and told lawmakers that officials had a “duty” to carry out the investigation due to the information they had collected.

    • Ghosn's legal woes deepen as Nissan sues for $95 million in damages
      Reuters

      Ghosn's legal woes deepen as Nissan sues for $95 million in damages

      Ousted Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> chairman Carlos Ghosn's legal woes deepened on Friday with the start of a civil trial in Yokohama, Japan, where his former employer is seeking 10 billion yen ($95 million) in damages. "The legal actions initiated today form part of Nissan's policy of holding Ghosn accountable for the harm and financial losses incurred by the company due to (his) misconduct," Nissan said in a statement. Ghosn, who also ran French carmaker Renault SA , has been in Lebanon since January after fleeing Japan before he was due to stand trial.

    • Elderly Spaniards disinherit their children after being abandoned to lonely lockdowns
      The Telegraph

      Elderly Spaniards disinherit their children after being abandoned to lonely lockdowns

      Our motto is 'if they don't look after you, don't leave them anything',” Marcel Cornellá, who runs an association for the elderly in the Madrid suburb of Fuenlabrada, told the Sunday Telegraph. Mr Cornellá said he has been receiving 220 calls a month from elderly people asking for advice on how to disinherit a child or children, five times more than pre-pandemic levels. Typically, this is a problem that was already there and now it has come to the surface as people suffer confinement and health problems,” said Mr Cornellá, citing the example of an 81-year-old widow who had no contact from her daughter for 18 months despite suffering from terminal cancer.

    • Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with verve to oust Trump
      Associated Press

      Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with verve to oust Trump

      Voters in Philadelphia's suburbs have whipped up wave after wave of anti-Donald Trump sentiment since 2016, hurling perhaps their biggest rebuke yet to the Republican this month. With turnout well above the state average, the four growing Pennsylvania counties hugging Philadelphia provided a decisive margin for former Vice President Joe Biden, lifting the Democrat to victory in the battleground state and to the presidency. Much of the credit in suburban Philadelphia goes to Democrats' turnout.

    • Republican Martha McSally finally concedes Arizona Senate race a week after election
      The Independent

      Republican Martha McSally finally concedes Arizona Senate race a week after election

      Arizona Senator Martha McSally has conceded her defeat to former astronaut Mark Kelly more than a week after election day. Ms McSally announced she had called Senator-elect Kelly to congratulate him on his win in the battleground state. “With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race,” she said in a statement on Friday.

    • Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh
      Reuters

      Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh

      Russia's President Vladimir Putin told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday to take care of Christian shrines in parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijan gets under this week's ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin said. Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks. Putin told Aliyev there were Christian churches and monasteries in areas of the enclave, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, that Azerbaijan obtains under the ceasefire deal.

    • Associated Press

      Pakistani suspected in rape of mother, child killed in raid

      Pakistani police said they brought along a suspect they had arrested earlier this week for the abduction and rape of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter on a raid Friday to identify his accomplice in the shocking crime — only to have the man shot and killed by the alleged accomplice. Police said Bugti was immediately arrested, with the gun that killed Malik still in his possession. The assault on the woman and her daughter in the district of Kashmore in southern Sindh province has shocked Pakistan, though attacks on women are common in this deeply conservative Muslim country.

    • Advisers reportedly confounded by Trump's decision to let Giuliani run election legal efforts
      The Week

      Advisers reportedly confounded by Trump's decision to let Giuliani run election legal efforts

      President Trump has reportedly made a call to the bullpen as his hopes of disqualifying enough ballots to win the the presidency through the legal system dwindle. The New York Times reports the president has tapped his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to lead the effort from now on after the Trump campaign dropped its legal challenges throughout Arizona's Maricopa County on Friday while President-elect Joe Biden's lead grew in the state, where he's the projected winner. Per the Times, the decision to bring in Giuliani was not well-received by White House and campaign officials, who think Trump "is conflating a media strategy with a legal one."

    • Disgruntled Mississippi lawmaker wants his state to secede. Fine with me. Bye! | Opinion
      Miami Herald

      Disgruntled Mississippi lawmaker wants his state to secede. Fine with me. Bye! | Opinion

      Back then, I'd have been shocked and appalled to see a Mississippi state lawmaker advocate secession from the Union as you did in a Twitter exchange with former state representative Robert Foster a few hours after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden. As reported by Ashton Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press, Foster was going on about how Republicans will eventually accept the results of the 2020 election, but Democrats would “riot and burn their own cities to the ground” rather than accept a GOP victory. A case can be made that, in withdrawing from the unspoken covenants that make America America — for instance, refusing to promptly accept unfavorable election results — you and your ideological kin have already split from this country.

    • Al-Qaida's No. 2, Accused in U.S. Embassy Attacks, Is Secretly Killed in Iran
      The New York Times

      Al-Qaida's No. 2, Accused in U.S. Embassy Attacks, Is Secretly Killed in Iran

      Al-Qaida's second-highest leader, accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran three months ago, intelligence officials have confirmed. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down on the streets of Tehran by two assassins on a motorcycle on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the embassy attacks. The attack was carried out by Israeli operatives at the behest of the United States, according to four of the officials.

    • Scott Peterson to stay at San Quentin as judge mulls retrial
      Associated Press

      Scott Peterson to stay at San Quentin as judge mulls retrial

      No one outside of San Quentin State Prison will be seeing Scott Peterson in person anytime soon as officials consider if he should face a new trial in the headline-grabbing slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn child, a California judge decided Friday. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo had been concerned that Peterson, 48, would have difficulty staying in touch with his defense attorneys from the prison, where he's been housed since he was sentenced to death in 2005, and was considering moving him to a jail about an hour's drive south. Massullo is weighing whether Peterson should get a new trial and whether he should again face execution after the state Supreme Court threw out his death sentence.

    • FOX News Videos

      Trump campaign legal team scores court victory in Pennsylvania

      Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts has the latest on 'Special Report'

    • President-elect Biden, denied classified intel briefings, to bring in national security experts
      Reuters

      President-elect Biden, denied classified intel briefings, to bring in national security experts

      U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts next week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday, amid concerns that being out of the loop due to delays to the transition could be a national security risk. Biden's team is pressing ahead with a transition despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the Nov. 3 election, which major news organizations called for Biden on Nov. 7. Psaki said the fact that Biden was not yet receiving classified intelligence briefings could hurt his preparations to govern.

    • Prosecutors ask Barr to rescind memo on U.S. vote counting irregularities - Washington Post
      Reuters

      Prosecutors ask Barr to rescind memo on U.S. vote counting irregularities - Washington Post

      U.S. prosecutors are asking Attorney General William Barr to rescind a memo issued earlier this week that instructed them to publicly investigate "substantial" allegations of vote counting irregularities, saying they have not seen the unusual activity, the Washington Post reported on Friday. The 16 assistant U.S. attorneys specially assigned to monitor the presidential election this month also said Barr's Monday memorandum had thrust prosecutors into partisan politics and that the policy change was not based in fact, according to the Post, which saw a copy of the letter.

    • Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara
      Associated Press

      Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara

      Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo. Colorful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara. Archaeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside.

    • FOX News Videos

      Sean Hannity: Five actions to help preserve election integrity

      Sean Hannity outlines what lawmakers must do to restore faith in our electoral process

    • Pelosi cancels dinner for new members of Congress after Covid backlash led by Chelsea Clinton
      The Independent

      Pelosi cancels dinner for new members of Congress after Covid backlash led by Chelsea Clinton

      Nancy Pelosi has called off a dinner for new Democratic members of Congress after a Twitter backlash from people who claimed the meal would flout Covid restrictions. On the same day that she described the pandemic as an 'emergency of the highest magnitude', a photo was posted of the lavish dining room being prepared in the Capitol. The speaker, 80, had told an NBC reporter that it was safe, and that there was advanced ventilation for the meal and a Capitol physician had signed off on it.

    • The outgoing Trump administration just revealed its new citizenship test that's twice as long and uses exclusive terms like 'citizens' instead of 'all people'
      Business Insider

      The outgoing Trump administration just revealed its new citizenship test that's twice as long and uses exclusive terms like 'citizens' instead of 'all people'

      The US Citizenship and Immigration Services just unveiled its new citizenship test for immigrants seeking to become US citizens. The term "citizens" also replaces "people" when it comes to some questions about representation in Congress. Although nearing the end of its term after an election defeat, the Trump administration just crossed off another to-do list item in advance of President-elect Joe Biden's new administration, crafting a new and more complex test that immigrants must take to receive their citizenship.

    • Scientists Destroyed a Nest of Murder Hornets. Here's What They Learned.
      The New York Times

      Scientists Destroyed a Nest of Murder Hornets. Here's What They Learned.

      Asian giant hornets — better known as murder hornets — inspired menacing headlines throughout the summer amid warnings that the invasive insects could decimate American honeybee populations. Last month, after various sightings across the Pacific Northwest, officials in Washington state discovered and removed the first known murder hornet nest in the United States. As officials continue to seek out other nests for destruction in hopes of eradicating the hornets from the country, entomologists are revealing what they have learned from the first nest removal.

    • Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks
      Associated Press

      Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks

      Pakistan on Saturday said India was sponsoring “terrorism” aimed at destabilizing the country and targeting its economic partnership with China, accusations that top Pakistani officials delivered at a dramatic press conference. Pakistan and India routinely accuse each other of targeting the other, but this was a rare time that Pakistani officials said they had prepared a mountain of evidence to back up the charges against their South Asian rival. In a joint press conference in the capital of Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with military spokesman Maj Gen. Babar Iftikhar, said that Indian intelligence agents were operating out of neighboring Afghanistan to plan attacks within Pakistani borders.

    • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers try to block sexually-charged deposition from being made public
      The Independent

      Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers try to block sexually-charged deposition from being made public

      Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers are attempting to block the release of a second sexually-charged deposition from a settled civil case, which her legal team argues risks prejudicing a jury at her forthcoming trial. On Thursday night her legal team filed an objection to the publication of a July 2016 deposition in the case of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges that she was sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell for years, and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. Ms Roberts Giuffre's libel and slander case against Ms Maxwell and Epstein was settled in May 2017.