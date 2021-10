MarketWatch

“Medicare & You 2022” is four pages longer than the 2021 edition I received earlier this year, when I was turning age 65. Last time around, I spent many hours on the subject and, even then, I was just barely comfortable making my Medicare choice. All of you who hit 65 this year will also know that the “official U.S. government Medicare handbook” is among a mountain of mail you received from insurers, many hoping to sell you a Medigap or prescription drug policy.