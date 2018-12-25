This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: An Exclusive Investigation Into Santa Claus’ Net Worth

Despite dutifully fulfilling the holiday wishes of nearly 1.9 billion children all over the world, making him one of the most beloved, popular people of all time, Santa Claus himself has remained shrouded in mystery. Barricaded inside his high-security, snow-covered fortress 364 days a year, he has only been glimpsed by a lucky few. The press has had a notoriously frustrating relationship with the big man, traveling to the North Pole only to be denied interview requests time and time again.

That is, until now.

After years of attempts, GOBankingRates was invited by none other than Jangles B. Tannenbaum, the infamous elfin public relations manager for the Claus estate, to join him for a tour of the North Pole and a candid look at the Clauses’ financials. Keep reading to discover exactly how well Kris Kringle is doing. Trust us, this is one celebrity net worth that will surprise you.

Note that for obvious reasons, photography was strictly prohibited on this tour.

Reindeer Farm

Santa has nine magical, flying reindeer on his property, eight of which he acquired in 1821. The illustrious Rudolph was introduced sometime in 1949, when Mrs. Claus found him wandering the perimeter of the property. With their ability to fly upping their value, Tannenbaum estimated they are easily worth $100,000 a piece, 100 times the market value of a run-of-the-mill reindeer. Rudolph, who is gifted with an innate knack for navigation in the dead of night, is said to be worth $150,000 — making him one of the most expensive pets in the world.

The reindeer sleeping quarters are nothing short of lavish. Tannenbaum noted that Mrs. Claus, a great animal lover, would have nothing less for the magical creatures who “are like family.” They sleep on satin-covered, Posturepedic-like mattresses (Tannenbaum wouldn’t disclose their proprietary mattress filling, but did mention that candy floss plays a role) to cradle their travel-weary bones. And an elf is assigned to each deer to keep them in the utmost comfort. All told, the structure is valued at $100,000.

The sleigh team’s living space is situated on about 30 acres of tundra-like terrain. The reindeer enjoy the wide open space and fresh air, and have a place to practice flight training exercises with their elfin coaches. The value of the land is estimated at $10 million, but Tannenbaum was quick to point out, “We get an offer on the farm every year from celebrities and other bigwigs, but it’s never going to happen.”

Total value: $11,050,000

Elf Complex

Santa keeps an impressive number of elves on staff — 5,000 in sum. Tannenbaum explained that depending on their talents and area of interest, they’re given their choice of job position — usually toy maker, chef, reindeer aid or mechanic (though it’s worth noting that one elf did forge an impressive career in dentistry.) And all of the elves, regardless of position, live and sleep in a mega-complex on the property.

Tannenbaum himself lives in the complex, but stays on the top floor, nicknamed “The Peppermint Penthouse” by the other elves. When pressed for details, he only said, “Oh, you know, it’s the usual stuff. You’ve got your gingerbread walls, your Twizzler shag carpet — nothing fancy.”

The property the complex is situated on is worth no less than $100 million. Now that’s a lot of milk-and-cookie money.

Total value: $530,500,000

Transportation

Though Santa is hundreds of years old, you would never guess it by the way he rides his scooter. That’s right — he whips around the factory on what can only be described as a rocket-powered candy cane, consulting with the elves. The toy, a gift from his team to commemorate his recent 1,738th birthday, is valued at $2,400.

Aside from that little number, his sleigh is obviously his most famous mode of transportation. It is hot-rod red with silver- and gold-foil embellishments, has a handstitched leather interior and a navigation system that effectively means he knows where anyone is at any given time.

“It took 17 hours to install,” said Tannenbaum of the high-tech GPS. And the price of the whole kit and kaboodle? The PR manager had a slightly more coy response: “You know the Rolls-Royce Sweptail? Goes for about $13 million. Let’s just say that this is worth at least five Sweptails,” he said.