Exclusive-Israel to sell air defence system to United Arab Emirates, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai
4
Alexander Cornwell and John Irish
·3 min read

By Alexander Cornwell and John Irish

DUBAI/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Israel has agreed to sell an advanced air defence system to the United Arab Emirates, two sources familiar with the matter said, in the first such known deal between them since they forged ties in 2020.

The deal reinforces how, for some Arab states, resolving the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict has now been overshadowed by national priorities, such as security and the economy.

Israel and the U.S.-allied UAE share an ultimate fear, that Iran obtains a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran denies.

Israel approved a UAE request in the middle of the summer and would supply the Gulf state with Rafael-made SPYDER mobile interceptors, two sources said, declining to provide further details due to the sensitive nature of the deal.

A third source said the UAE had acquired Israeli technology capable of combating drone attacks like those that struck Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Israel's defence ministry and SPYDER manufacturer Rafael declined to comment. The UAE's foreign ministry did not comment.

It was not immediately clear how many interceptors, which are fitted to vehicles and can defend against short to long-range threats, would be supplied, or if any had so far been shipped.

Asked if Israel was providing the UAE with air defence systems, parliament Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Chairman Ram Ben-Barak told Israeli radio on Sept. 20 there was broad cooperation with the UAE, but declined further comment.

ATTACKS

The need to bolster the UAE's air defence capabilities increased after a series of missile and drone strikes on the Gulf state in January and February. Most of the attacks were intercepted, but a strike killed three civilians in Abu Dhabi.

That strike rattled the leaders of the UAE, which has long boasted of its security and stability in a tumultuous region, foreign diplomats said. An under-construction terminal at Abu Dhabi airport was also hit, injuring civilian workers, sources briefed on the attacks said.

At least some missiles and drones flew at low-altitude to escape detection by the UAE's U.S.-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot interceptors, the sources said.

Rafael says SPYDER can defend large areas from threats such as drones, cruise missiles, attack aircraft, helicopters, and bombers, including from low altitude.

President Isaac Herzog, visiting the UAE in January when an intercepted strike took place, said Israel supported the UAE's security needs. And last week Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he was horrified by the attacks and Israel stood by and with the UAE.

Most of the strikes were claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, who the UAE has been fighting in the war in Yemen as part of the Saudi Arabian-led military coalition seeking to restore the ousted government.

The sources said the interceptors deal was reached in mid-summer, which was around when the United States and Israel were pushing Arab states to link their air defence systems to better defend against Iranian drone and missile attacks.

That proposal was met by resistance from some Arab states that Israel does not have ties with, Reuters reported in July, although an Israeli official said partner countries were synchronising systems through remote electronic communication.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters in July that the UAE would consider anything that protects the country from drones and missiles as long as it was defensive and not targeting a third country.

Gulf state Bahrain also established ties with Israel in 2020 and later the two signed a security agreement. Israel and the UAE this year signed a free trade deal; Israel's first with an Arab state. Negotiations with Bahrain started this week.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and John Irish; Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • At some West Bank schools, looming displacement disrupts return to class

    Haitham Abu Sabha, the principal at Masafer Yatta Secondary School in the occupied West Bank, expects his students to show up late to class. On some days, when the children are there on time, it is the teachers who have yet to arrive. "Better late than never," said Abu Sabha, who has been running the school in the village of al-Fakhiet for six years.

  • Palestinian strife highlights lost hopes of armed youths

    Nablus was a battered city. The destruction resembled the aftermath of firefights between Palestinian youths and the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, where posters of killed Palestinians paper the old city's limestone walls. The violent chaos on Tuesday that left a 53-year-old man dead erupted between Palestinians and their own security forces, who coordinate with Israel in an uneasy alliance against Islamic militants.

  • Some Jewish advisers to FDR told him not to publicly speak out against Hitler — fearing it would further stigmatize and create harsher conditions for Jews in Germany: doc

    Jewish Americans in the 1930s were conflicted about responding to the Nazi's persecution, and pressed the president. But, Hitler would use it as propaganda.

  • Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears

    Lebanon's banks will remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan, a senior official with the country's commercial banks association said on Thursday, amid a wave of protests and heists targeting its failing financial system. The Association of Banks in Lebanon initially announced a three-day strike, after at least seven bank branches were stormed last week, where assailants demanded they withdraw their trapped savings. Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks had last closed for a prolonged period back in October 2019 for two weeks, during mass anti-government protests triggered by the economic meltdown.

  • House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6

    The House has passed legislation to revamp the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 5 Settlements General Staff

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:53 During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kupiansk, Vesele, Zaitseve, Kurdiumivka and Bakhmutske settlements. Source: summary of the General Staff AFU as of 18:00 on 21 September Quote from the General Staff: "To support the actions of ground groups, the Defence Forces' aircraft launched 32 strikes on enemy positions.

  • Rashida Tlaib Reignites Dem Family Feud Over Israel

    Bill PuglianoRep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is facing heat from her own Democratic colleagues on Wednesday one day after stating “that among progressives, it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”Tlaib made the remark, first reported by The Jerusalem Post, at an online seminar held by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action and co-sponsored by American Muslims for Palestine. Within hours of the article posting, her fellow Democrat

  • A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

    "Russia will only use some second-grade technology and spend huge resources to recreate what there already is in the world," Oleg Vyugin said.

  • Why KC Chiefs can’t afford to take the wrong lesson from win over Chargers into Indy

    The Chiefs’ victory over the Chargers made for a gritty statement about resolve, but they’re due for a comeuppance in Indianapolis if that’s their only takeaway from last weekend’s game.

  • Why the Fed keeps its focus strictly on the U.S. economy even as its actions could push the whole world into recession

    Even if the Fed manages a soft landing and reduces inflation without causing a U.S. recession, a global downturn may still ultimately reach American shores.

  • Stefon Diggs played so well his college changed their social media image

    #Bills WR Stefon Diggs did so well on #MNF his college made his to remind everyone where he came from:

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.

  • Russian missiles strike Mykolaiv overnight

    Russian forces carried out new missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 21-22 September, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram Quote from Kim: "Mykolaiv suffered an extensive missile attack at around 00:15.

  • In U.N. speech, Zelensky calls for Russian punishment for Ukraine invasion

    In prerecorded remarks for the U.N. General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded punishment for Russia for the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian army exhausted, but dictator wants to fight to last Russian, says military expert

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately protracting hostilities with Ukraine,despite the depletion of the Russian military’s warfighting capability, the head of the Center for Military and Legal Studies think tank, Oleksandr Musienko, explained to Radio NV on Sept. 21.

  • Head of Kherson Oblast urges civilians to evacuate in light of Russias mobilisation announcement

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 The Kherson Oblast Military Administration has urged residents of the Russian-occupied territories of the oblast to evacuate as soon as possible in light of the partial mobilisation declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Ana de Armas channeled 'inappropriate' paparazzi attention into playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

    "I don't know how you can find protection."

  • Europe's cars get a second life in Africa, but at a cost

    His Toyota Matrix has driven the equivalent of four times around the world and it would never pass an inspection in Europe.

  • 'Snowpiercer's climate engineering could help us to refreeze Earth's poles in real life

    In the 2013 science fiction film Snowpiercer, humanity attempts to stem the bleeding of human-driven climate change by releasing a whole bunch of particles into the atmosphere. The idea is to block out some percentage of sunlight and cool the planet. Obviously, things did not go according to plan for the residents and survivors on the Snowpiercer. The movie is an examination of inequity within the microcosm of the titular train, but it’s just as much a warning about the potential pitfalls of cli

  • Disdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order

    Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War Two, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pushed what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict there. "The threat would be bigger if there was a general (Russian) mobilisation, but I think at this point Putin is afraid to undertake such a step because Russians prefer to fight with words," said Viktor Chekhnii, 46, a geographer who works at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.