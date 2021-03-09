Exclusive: J&J 'under stress' to meet EU second-quarter vaccine supply goal - source

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is seen in Columbus
Francesco Guarascio
·4 min read

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has told the European Union it is facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc in the second quarter of the year, an EU official told Reuters.

Any delay would be a further blow to EU's vaccination plans, which have been hampered by bumpy supplies from other vaccine makers and a slow rollout of shots in many member states.

J&J told the EU last week that issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment meant it was "under stress" to meet the goal of delivering 55 million doses by the end of June, the EU official - who is directly involved in confidential talks with the U.S. company - told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official added the company had said it was not impossible to meet the goal, but that it showed caution.

J&J's vaccine, which requires only one dose for protection, is expected to be approved on March 11 for use in the EU by the bloc's regulator. EU officials have said deliveries could start in April.

The company has committed to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine to the bloc this year.

"Aligned with our agreement, we expect to begin supplying our commitment of 200 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter of 2021," J&J said in a statement, declining to comment on possible delays or the second-quarter target.

J&J began rolling out its vaccine in the United States this month, with a target of delivering 100 million doses by the end of May, but has nearly halved its delivery forecasts for March to 20 million doses as it ramps up new manufacturing facilities.

A spokesman for the European Commission declined to comment on J&J's delivery schedules. The Commission coordinates EU talks with vaccine makers and has come under fire for its role in a vaccination strategy that has so far lagged behind those in Britain and the United States.

An internal document from the German health ministry dated Feb. 22, and a schedule published by the Italian health ministry on March 3, confirm that under the EU contract J&J had committed to delivering around 55 million doses in the second quarter.

That includes about 10 million to Germany and 7.3 million to Italy. Supplies are expected to double in the third quarter, the two schedules show.

But J&J has not yet provided figures on planned deliveries. "We don't really know how much to expect," the EU official said.

LATER START

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told reporters he expected the company, which produces its COVID-19 vaccines for the EU in the Netherlands, to meet its second-quarter target of about three million doses for the country, although with limited deliveries in April and a ramp-up later in the quarter.

Ireland also expects J&J to begin supplies a bit later in April than initially planned, with the largest deliveries at the end of the second quarter, the head of the country's health service operator said on Tuesday, confirming earlier estimates for supplies through June.

EU countries raised questions earlier in the year about J&J's production network and contract with the EU, which would require it to send vaccines made at its Dutch factory to the United States for bottling before being shipped back to the EU.

A second EU official, also involved in talks with vaccine makers, said the bloc was trying to boost industrial capacity to bottle more shots in the EU, as part of plans to smooth out J&J deliveries.

Actual deliveries have often diverged from contractual obligations as vaccine makers have struggled to ship millions of shots at breakneck pace amid the pandemic.

AstraZeneca cut planned first-quarter deliveries of its vaccine to the EU to 40 million doses from 90 million, and told the bloc second-quarter supplies would be halved. It later said it was striving to provide more shots from outside Europe.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have also faced delays in their deliveries to the EU, but kept their targets for the first quarter.

Under the contract with J&J, the EU has also the option of ordering another 200 million doses, which if exercised would double its supply from the U.S. firm.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; additional reporting by Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Caroline Humer. Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Bangladesh's first transgender news reader makes debut

    Tashnuva Anan Shishir told the BBC she faced bullying and harassment but was determined to succeed.

  • Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer, Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say

    Russian intelligence agencies are trying to undermine confidence in Pfizer’s and other Western coronavirus vaccines, using online publications that have questioned the vaccines’ development and safety, U.S. officials said.

  • Los Angeles gets vaccine boost, adds J and J doses

    Los Angeles County is looking to get "slightly more" COVID-19 vaccine in the days ahead with an additional allocation of Johnson and Johnson doses set to be available this week. (March 8)

  • Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk

    Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system. Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens.

  • EU commission 'surprised' by Belgium's travel ban extension

    The European Commission expressed its astonishment Monday following a decision by Belgian authorities to prolong a ban on all non-essential travel as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The EU’s executive arm had previously warned six member states including Belgium that their travel-limiting measures aimed at slowing down the pace of new infections could undermine the principle of free travel within the 27-member bloc and the single market. “We have received answers to our letters to member states, from Germany, Belgium and Finland,” said Christian Wigand, the commission spokesman in charge of justice, equality and rule of law.

  • Man with links to Roger Stone, far-right militia charged after Capitol Hill riot

    Federal authorities described Roberto Minuta, 36, as a "lifetime" member of the Oath Keepers militia group.

  • French 'HAS' regulator: J&J COVID vaccine could be approved in France by end of this week

    The president of France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator said on Monday that France could approve Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week, in line with the timetable for its broader European Union approval. Dominique Le Guludec, president of the French HAS regulatory body, told LCI TV that France could approve the J&J COVID-19 vaccine by Friday or Saturday this week, once it got approval from the European Union's EMA drugs regulator.

  • Nanny who says she witnessed Woody Allen with Dylan Farrow speaks out

    Allison Stickland testified at original custody hearing that she saw Allen burying his face in Dylan’s naked lap, an incident that ultimately led Mia Farrow to confront the director

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Michigan is the favorite, but Illinois is on fire entering Big Ten tournament

    With four teams ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, the Big Ten is the nation’s best conference.

  • U.N. 'deeply worried' over Philippine killings, violent rhetoric

    The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the killing by Philippine police of nine activists in weekend raids against suspected insurgents and urged authorities to avoid rhetoric that could lead to human rights violations. Rights groups have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of encouraging a crackdown on activists to silence dissent and target his detractors, under the guise of intensified counter-insurgency operations against Maoist rebels. "We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation of violence, intimidation harassment and 'red tagging' of human rights defenders," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing in Geneva.

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

    The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign had ramped up tension between the two camps as Trump seeks to preserve his political viability post-election. A Trump adviser said on Saturday that Trump was sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • QAnon Shaman's '60 Minutes' interview backfired. Judge cites interview when ruling he must remain jailed until trial.

    A federal judge argued in new court documents that Jacob Chansley's perception of his actions on January 6 shows a "detachment from reality."

  • UAE minister: US sanctions on Syria challenge rapprochement

    Sweeping U.S. sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad undermine regional rapprochement efforts that could help settle the Syrian conflict, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Abu Dhabi, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pushed for “joint action with Syria,” saying that the American economic pressure campaign “as it is today makes the matter difficult.”

  • 'The Walking Dead' writer says fans were likely never going to see Daryl and Leah kiss even if we weren't in a pandemic

    Episode writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews said fans likely wouldn't have seen Daryl be intimate on Sunday's "TWD" even if we weren't in a pandemic.