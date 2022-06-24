Exclusive: Japan emphasised hybrids in policy document after lawmaker cited lobbying from Toyota head

FILE PHOTO: Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda holds briefing on battery EV strategy
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makiko Yamazaki
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Akira Amari
    Akira Amari
    Japanese politician

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan changed a key policy document to show its support for hybrids was on par with battery-electric vehicles after a lawmaker cited the head of Toyota saying automakers couldn't back a government that rejected the technology popularised by the Prius, according to notes from a ruling party meeting.

The wording changes, which included adding a reference to "so-called electric-powered vehicles", appear to put fossil-fuel burning hybrids on equal footing with zero-emission battery vehicles, even though environmentalists say there is a vast difference.

Japan's auto industry, particularly Toyota Motor Corp, has come under pressure from environmentalists and green investors who say it has been slow to embrace battery-electric vehicles and lobbied governments to undermine a transition to them.

Akira Amari, a former industry minister and a veteran member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), requested the change to the government's annual economic policy roadmap at a June 3 meeting, saying he had spoken with Akio Toyoda a day earlier, according to the notes and audio reviewed by Reuters.

Toyoda is both chairman of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) lobby and president of Toyota.

"I spoke with Chairman Toyoda yesterday and he said that JAMA cannot endorse a government that rejects hybrids," Amari told the policy meeting of LDP lawmakers, according to the notes and audio.

Use of synthetic fuel, such as from hydrogen, would make hybrids "100% clean energy" cars and the policy document should make that explicit, Amari said.

"If we don't make that clear, JAMA will push back with all its might," Amari said, according to the notes and audio.

"If we don't say that hybrids are included in the category of electric vehicles, that won't look good," he said, adding that a reference to electric-powered vehicles should be changed to "so-called electric-powered vehicles".

Amari confirmed to Reuters that he asked for the inclusion of "so-called" to make clear that electric vehicles were not limited to battery-electric vehicles and included hybrids. He said he asked for no other changes.

He confirmed that he had spoken to Toyoda.

"What Mr. Toyoda is trying to say is that hybrids running with synthetic fuels are good for the environment because they are extremely fuel efficient. He said he would be extremely unsatisfied if hybrids were rejected. That's what he told me. He asked if the LDP were rejecting hybrids and I said that we were doing no such thing."

Amari told Reuters that by developing synthetic fuels automakers would be able to produce zero-emissions internal combustion engines. Such fuels could also be used in aircraft, which can't run on battery power, he said.

In a statement to Reuters, JAMA said the auto industry was making every effort toward its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Since the goal was carbon neutrality, it was important to broaden options and not be limited to specific technologies, it said.

It was also necessary to respond to various situations and customer needs in each country and region, it said.

A Toyota spokesperson referred Reuters to JAMA.

A FOOTNOTE

The final version of the document, available online, refers to Japan's 2035 target of all new domestic car sales being "so-called electric-powered vehicles," and specifically mentions in the main text that such vehicles include hybrids.

An earlier draft from May 31, also available online, shows the reference to hybrids only in a footnote. The main text refers to the 2035 target as having all new car sales being "electric-powered vehicles".

The annual policy document is of major importance for the government and serves as a framework for its future policy.

Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has said fossil fuels, not internal combustion engines, are the problem. As well as the hybrids it popularised more than two decades ago with the Prius, it also champions hydrogen technology, although that has so far not caught on the way battery-electric cars have.

Energy and climate think-tank InfluenceMap has rated Toyota the worst among major automakers for its lobbying record on climate policy, which includes public statements and interaction with governments.

It has been criticised by its own investors, including pension funds, over its lobbying. Denmark's AkademikerPension has sold down most of its stake in Toyota over the last year.

Toyota last year committed 8 trillion yen ($60 billion) to electrify its cars by 2030, with half of that slated to develop battery electric vehicles. Still, it expects annual sales of such cars to reach only 3.5 million vehicles by the end of the decade, or around a third of current sales.

It says hybrids make sense in markets where infrastructure isn't ready to support a faster move to battery vehicles, and that customers should have more choices for cleaner technology.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Maki Shiraki and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by David Dolan)

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky doctor to pay more than $560K in case of alleged fraud in Medicare billing

    Federal authorities charged that the doctor participated in an “elaborate and extensive scheme” in which he took kickbacks for order medical supplies that wasn’t necessary.

  • SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-sharing startup Socar Inc. is set to file for an initial public offering of at least 154.7 billion won ($119 million) as soon as Friday, testing investor appetite for new tech stocks in an adverse market.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Mar

  • 1967 Toyota 2000 GT Is An Ultra-Rare Performance Statement

    Made originally to put other Japanese manufacturers to shame, this sports car does its job.

  • Support for EU membership highest in 15 years, survey finds

    Most countries showed significantly more positive attitudes towards EU membership compared to a survey conducted at the end of last year, the European Parliament said in a statement, notably in the Baltic States of Lithuania and Estonia. "With war returning to our continent, Europeans feel reassured to be part of the European Union," added the parliament's president Roberta Metsola. The survey showed that only one in 10 respondents saw Russia positively compared to one in three in 2018.

  • Killed Italian envoy's widow tearfully tells pope of husband's aid work

    The Muslim widow of the Italian ambassador killed last year in Democratic Republic of Congo broke into tears on Wednesday as she told Pope Francis of her Catholic husband's commitment to help African children. Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustapha Milambo were killed during a botched kidnapping on a road in eastern Congo as they were heading to visit a United Nations humanitarian project at a school. He became a national hero in Italy, leaving behind his wife, Zakia Seddiki, and three small daughters.

  • Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

    The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening. Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

  • 'I'm desperate for rain': Farmers, experts sound the alarm on a potential Kentucky drought

    With a potential drought looming, Kentucky farmers are starting to get worried that crops are not going to produce as much yield.

  • Michigan to destroy some blood spots in fight over consent

    The state of Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage, a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. A blood spot from each child is stored in Lansing while five more are sent to the Michigan Neonatal Biobank in Detroit for safekeeping under climate-controlled conditions. Scientists can pay a fee to use the Detroit-stored samples for various research projects.

  • My mother wanted to explain her decision to have an abortion. I wanted to help her do that.

    What would you do if you were trusted with a family story? USA TODAY Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll decided to help her mom tell that story.

  • Pit River Bridge, a major West Coast freight artery on I-5 in California, may be replaced

    State officials are making plans to either repair or replace the 81-year-old bridge, considered one of the most important bridges on the West Coast.

  • Polestar’s New All-Electric Flagship Grand Tourer Will Deliver 884 Horses

    The EV, which is based on the Precept concept, will debut in 2024.

  • E.ON's CEO says Germany should boost domestic gas production

    Germany should explore all options to increase domestic natural gas output including fracking, the chief executive of German energy provider E.ON's said, as Berlin triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan in response to falling Russian supplies. "We must now search without taboos for all solutions that will help us to improve our situation" Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche podcast. Birnbaum said a modest increase in domestic production would not be the solution to the current supply situation, but a small building block that could help.

  • IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund called on China to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program, warning the sharply slowing pace of new doses administered could undermine a recovery in consumer spending in the economy. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashi

  • Exclusive: Phillips 66 made renewable fuels without proper permits - regulators

    California regulators allege that U.S. refiner Phillips 66 improperly began processing renewable diesel in a unit at its Rodeo, California refinery, the company confirmed to Reuters. Phillips 66 started to process small volumes of soybean oil at the Rodeo refinery in the first quarter of 2021, the company said last year, part of a plan to become the largest producer of renewable fuels from animal fats and soybean oil in the United States. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued a notice of violation in early June, saying the refiner began making renewable diesel without modifying the existing air permit that allows the same type of processing with petroleum feedstocks.

  • Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Another cryptocurrency bridge -- an app that lets people swap coins between blockchains -- got hacked today, this one for $100 million.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Harmony said in a twe

  • Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage

    A man who drove his car through crowds of people in Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and maiming helpless pedestrians, was cleared of responsibility Wednesday because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defense claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically disturbed he didn’t know what he was doing. The judge has said the finding would qualify Rojas for an open ended “involuntary mental commitment” instead of a lengthy prison term.

  • Analysis: Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor

    From Silicon Valley shares to U.S. and European government bonds, securities that are already under heavy pressure stand to lose a major buyer as Switzerland ends its long-standing policy of recycling euros and dollars into foreign markets. The Swiss National Bank recently delivered a surprise half-point interest rate hike and for the first time in years omitted references in its statement to the franc being highly valued. The shift is a momentous one, suggesting the SNB will no longer prioritise weakening the currency by purchasing foreign exchange - a policy that enabled it to build a reserve pile of nearly $1 trillion.

  • Exclusive-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine

    KIGALI (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain was willing to assist with demining operations off Ukraine's southern coast and was considering offering insurance to ships to move millions of tonnes of grain stuck in the country. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its Black Sea ports has prevented the country, traditionally one of the world's top food producers, from exporting much of the more than 20 million tonnes of grain stored in its silos. This has helped push food prices to record highs and left tens of millions of people struggling to eat, a crisis which Western officials say could last two years.

  • UFC Vegas 57: Umar Nurmagomedov eager to make his own name as he eyes big things in the UFC

    The weight of expectations has brought down many a great athlete. The expectations only swell when you’re related to one of the best-ever in your sport.

  • Sayreville strip club workers charged with money laundering, prostitution

    Five employees at a Route 35 strip club in Sayreville were arrested and charged with money laundering following a year-long probe