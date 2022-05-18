Exclusive-Japan Inc turns against central bank's monetary stimulus, Reuters survey shows

FILE PHOTO: A businessman walks near the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than 60% of Japanese companies want the central bank to end its policy of massive monetary easing this fiscal year due to pain from the weak yen, with roughly a quarter calling for it to take action now, a Reuters survey shows.

Less than a year ago, Japan Inc had enthusiastically backed the Bank of Japan's policy but this year's rapid slide in the yen to a two-decade low has jacked up prices of fuel and raw materials imports, lifting not only corporate costs but also hitting household spending.

This month the yen hit a fresh low of 131.34 to the dollar, a 14% decline since the start of the year.

"Any weakening of the yen beyond 125 to the dollar is excessive and policymakers should take action in some way, including - but not limited to - hiking rates," one manager at a chemicals maker wrote in the monthly Reuters Corporate Survey.

Twenty-four percent of respondents said the central bank should abandon large-scale monetary stimulus now, while 23% said by the end of the first half in September.

All in all, 64% want large-scale stimulus gone by March when the fiscal year ends and that number jumps to 84% for April when BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda serves out his term.

While Kuroda has said the yen's moves have been rapid, he argues that a weak yen on the whole benefits the economy. In stark contrast to shifts to interest hikes in other parts of the world, Kuroda has also said the central bank will continue with monetary powerful easing given the impact of the pandemic and tepid inflation.

Of those respondents keen to see a change in BOJ policy, 58% want to see negative rates scrapped, 35% want interest rates hiked and 25% are eager to see the bank drop or change its 2% inflation target. Multiple answers were allowed for this question.

The results of the April 26-May 13 poll of 500 large and midsize non-financial firms, which saw 230 firms respond, represent a major U-turn from July when the survey last asked comparable questions about monetary policy.

At that time, 72% of Japanese firms saw a positive impact from BOJ policy with a majority saying ultra-low rates should continue for another 3-4 years.

The sharpness of the currency's decline has outweighed the benefits normally associated with a weaker yen, namely the inflation of profits earned abroad when repatriated and longer term the ability to export more cheaply. Japanese exporters have also continued to shift production abroad.

"As the production shift continues, the impact on the economy from higher raw materials costs and other imports from the weaker yen is greater than the apparent increase in profits for exporters," said one manager at a retailer.

Respondents reply to the survey on condition of anonymity.

BOJ SLAMMED

Some managers were withering in their criticism of BOJ policy, expressing concern the weak yen could ultimately erode Japan's economic might.

"The easing policy has turned out to be nothing but a stupid plan that weakens national power," one manager at a services firm wrote.

The survey also found firms wary of boosting capital spending due to the impact of the weak yen and rising input costs. Almost a half of them plan to keep business investment flat this fiscal year while another 14% expect it to decline.

The survey also showed that China's anti-COVID measures - including a lockdown in Shanghai - have hurt nearly two-thirds of Japanese firms. Ten percent said they were suffering a "big impact" on business.

"Imports of China-produced car parts have stopped, putting downward pressure on car output," a chemicals maker manager wrote.

($1 = 129.02 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by David Dolan and Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • BOJ deputy vows to maintain monetary stimulus despite price pressures

    The Bank of Japan must maintain current monetary stimulus to create sustainable increases in prices, corporate profits, jobs and wages, its deputy governor said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation about an early exit from accommodative settings. With inflation in Japan far below levels in the United States and elsewhere, the BOJ is lagging well behind other major central banks in dialing back crisis-mode stimulus. However, surging global commodity prices and the weakening yen have boosted the cost-push inflation, raising speculation among investors that the BOJ may shift away from its current stimulus policy.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Climate Debt That Stalled Globally Takes Off With Push in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s push to encourage transition debt to help high emitters clean up their act means that it’s diverging from the rest of the world in developing environmental financing.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots:

  • Canadian Inflation Hits New Three-Decade High of 6.8% on Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh three-decade high, adding pressure on the nation’s central bank to continue with aggressive interest rate hikes in coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twi

  • The Kid Laroi Details Tattoo Swap With Post Malone, Teases New Album: ‘It’s My Most Personal Project So Far’

    The Kid Laroi’s “Stay,” his monster hit with Justin Bieber, is creeping up on 1 billion on-demand streams, per data from Luminate, with its official music video racking 546 million views on YouTube and counting. To say that Laroi has officially arrived would be an understatement. At only 18 years old, the Australian singer-songwriter has […]

  • Why Consumers Will Buy Ford’s F-150 Lightning, According to Analysts

    Evercore ISI analysts recently took clients on a F-150 Lightning test drive. They came away impressed with Ford's electric pickup.

  • Biden Administration Wants Crypto Exchanges to Separate Customer and Corporate Funds

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will press Congress to demand cryptocurrency exchanges keep their customers’ money separate from their own corporate funds, according to a person familiar with the plan that could constrain the way the industry does business.

  • Walmart Stock Slumps After Q1 Earnings Miss, Profit Outlook Cut As Inflation Surge Boosts Costs

    "Bottomline results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment. U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel," said CEO Doug McMillon.

  • Democrats Press Biden to Go Big on Forgiving Student Loan Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Raphael Warnock pitched President Joe Biden to go big with student loan forgiveness during a White House meeting Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liquidate Funds After LossesElon Musk Has a Bigger

  • Twitter Suspended His Account. Then He Launched a Competing Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Last month, after Elon Musk said he would acquire Twitter Inc., a Finnish cryptocurrency developer named Stani Kulechov tweeted a joke saying he was selected as Twitter’s interim chief executive officer. Then Twitter briefly suspended his account.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RacePlotkin’s Melvin Capital to Liqui

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Walmart Earnings Take Hit From Wage Increases, Inflation and Supply Chain Costs

    Walmart shares are down following a disappointing earnings report from the big-box retailer this morning.

  • US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine reopens after 3 months

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is reopening after three months of suspended operations due to the Russian invasion

  • JPMorgan cuts U.S. GDP estimates for 2022 and 2023

    The firm's economic and policy research department cut its second half view to 2.4% from 3% and cut its first half 2023 target to 1.5% from 2.1% and for the second half of 2023 it cut its view to 1% from 1.4%. It said there may be enough of a growth slowdown to lead to a gradual increase in the unemployment rate later next year, helping to relieve some wage pressures that have been building.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns stocks will crash and rallies won't last. Here's a roundup of his recent tweets and what they mean.

    Burry, famous for his dire predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out, and cautioned the current downturn is only just beginning.