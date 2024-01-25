Exclusive: Ken Zebrowski won't seek re-election to represent Rockland in state Assembly

Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski plans to announce Thursday that this will be his last term representing Rockland County in Albany.

"My gut just tells me it's time to move on to other things," the West Nyack Democrat said in an exclusive interview with lohud.com. "This is an all-encompassing job, government and politics."

Zebrowski won his ninth term representing District 96 in the New York State Assembly in 2022. The seat is on the ballot again in November.

What's next? Zebrowski, first elected at age 26 and now 43, says he has no immediate plans. "I think I'm likely to stay in the public policy ecosystem," he said. "I'll figure out what's next later."

Now, though, there's work to be done.

Among the priorities: Making further progress on stabilizing the East Ramapo school district. Zebrowski was key in championing state-appointed monitors for East Ramapo, and then pushing for more power for the team appointed by the state education commissioner. "It's the strictest oversight in New York state history," he said.

But challenges loom. "There's an enormous operating deficit there where the school district is unlikely to meet payroll in a couple years," Zebrowski said. While state and federal funding have increased, "the one thing the monitors can't do is pass a budget. That's up to the residents there."

East Ramapo serves more than 11,000 public-school students, many English language learners; more than 35,000 kids who live within district boundaries attend private schools, primarily yeshivas that serve the Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish population. The district has the most complex student transportation system outside NYC.

Meanwhile, budgets are often voted down by residents, curtailing local funding options for the district.

Local leaders, including Zebrowski, have pointed to the challenge of asking for more state funding when local funding lags. "It raises enormous overall questions about our system in New York here," Zebrowski said.

'Government shouldn't be the daily entertainment'

Zebrowski has won handily in past Assembly elections and often runs unopposed. The 96th includes Clarkstown and Haverstraw, with Nyack and South Nyack in Orangetown.

"It's been a great district for me," Zebrowski said. But Rockland has long been more purple in the red/blue divide. "We live in a district where people are willing to vote for the candidate. You have to work hard in this district."

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann found Zebrowski did just that. "I'm a Republican," he said. "Politics didn't matter. We had a good working relationship and I'd even say a friendship. You can't replace that kind of legislative experience easily or quickly."

Hoehmann said during his nine years as supervisor, Zebrowski has brought near $10 million in extra funding to the town. "This is an enormous loss to the state of New York, the county of Rockland and the town of Clarkstown."

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said she will miss Zebrowski's counsel and friendship. "He is one of the best colleagues I've ever worked with," the 12-term Scarsdale Democrat said. "He's always a key go-to. He's someone whose opinion I trust."

Paulin, though, understands what it's like to balance going to session in Albany and managing a two-year campaign cycle while raising young children. Zebrowski and his wife, Clare, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, have three children, ages 5, 4 and almost 2.

"We don't have a normal life," Paulin said.

She added: "I just hope whatever he chooses next, he's still involved in policy."

Zebrowski, with enough seniority to land plum committee assignments and leadership roles, said he likes to "get into the weeds" of policy but also enjoys supporting businesses, local government and nonprofits at home.

Rockland County Pride Center Executive Director Brooke Malloy said Zebrowski dug in to understand nonprofits' needs.

"It wasn't just writing checks, it was checking in," Malloy said. Zebrowski would discuss pending legislation that impacted the LGBTQ+ community with Pride Center staff. He would meet with youth at the center to discuss policymaking and their concerns. "It was refreshing to have someone to authentically care and be involved on every level," Malloy said.

Hoehmann, who before being elected supervisor was COO of Camp Venture and CEO of Rockland Independent Living Center, now BRIDGES, concurred.

"I've really tried to do the work and make progress," Zebrowski said. "I've tried not to be all about performance and press releases and press conferences. Government shouldn't be the daily entertainment. Government should try to provide stability, predictability, help people's lives."

The Zebrowski record

Zebrowski has sponsored and co-sponsored a slew of legislation that's had impact on the state and local level.

That "paid for by" notice on election ads and mailers? He worked on that to ensure transparency.

When the new Tappan Zee Bridge was under construction, he helped secure a "resident" toll discount for those who live in Rockland and Westchester.

Zebrowski worked to help the North Rockland school district weather the financial hit from the huge 2007 Mirant property tax settlement that sent local taxes soaring. He was able to help change the funding model for full-day kindergarten, which aided North Rockland and many other districts.

"I remember standing out the door with (state Sen.) James Skoufis and Speaker (of the Assembly Carl) Heastie and high-fiving kids as they went through the door to full-day kindergarten," Zebrowski said. "If you work with a bunch of constituents you can really do great things."

Zebrowski got involved early on with the Rockland County Illegal Housing Task Force and helped secure state monitors in Spring Valley and Ramapo after years of lax building code enforcement.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York gave Zebrowski the 2022 Golden Trumpet Award. FASNY cited his work on strengthening zoning and code enforcement and securing property tax and other breaks for volunteer first responders.

Some legislative successes have hit even closer to home. In 2013, New York became the first state in the nation to require hospitals and general practice doctors to offer a one-time Hep C test to baby boomers; the bill was sponsored by Zebrowski. His father had acquired Hepatitis C from a blood transfusion in the 1970s and died from liver cancer acquired from Hep C in 2007 at age 61.

His father, also Kenneth Zebrowski, served in the same Assembly seat, then the 94th. (Zebrowski political roots run deep: His sister, Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, served as the Democratic county elections commissioner and party chair. She is now co-executive director of the New York State Board of Elections.)

Reflecting on his decision to not run for a 10th term, Zebrowski said it was not easy to give up the job he's known for nearly 18 years. "I've had the great fortune of representing the community I grew up in and I live in now," he said. "I think it's the right decision, but I will be personally sad when I walk out of the chambers for the last time."

