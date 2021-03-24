Exclusive: Key House Republican says he won't take Big Tech money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Gold
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), the lead Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, will stop accepting donations from Google, Facebook and Amazon, he said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Buck (R-Co.) is declining Big Tech donations as regulatory scrutiny on tech companies heats up in Washington.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Generally tech companies give to individual candidates through their political action committees. Many of those PACs are currently on pause following the Capitol riots.

Flashback: Buck for Colorado received $2,500 each from Google LLC Netpac and Amazon Pac in 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records.

  • Buck has never received donations from Facebook.

What they're saying: "As the lead Republican on the antitrust subcommittee working to hold Big Tech accountable for their anticompetitive and monopolistic behavior, I cannot continue to accept campaign donations from Facebook, Google, or Amazon," Buck said.

  • The antitrust subcommittee is scrutinizing Apple for its control of the App Store as well, but Apple does not have a political action committee.

  • Buck and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chairman of the subcommittee, have told Axios they expect to roll out antitrust bills targeting the tech industry soon.

What to watch: Whether other legislators follow Buck's lead.

This story has been updated to include Facebook's donation history.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Ted Cruz says he won't apologize for 'thoughts and prayers' for Colorado shooting victims

    Cruz also ripped Democrats, alleging they play 'ridiculous theater' by proposing gun legislation like universal background checks after mass shootings.

  • Sen. Rubio to introduce amendment to change House PPP extension

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told Yahoo Finance he expects the Paycheck Protection Program to be extended, but he wants to tweak the House-passed version of the bill.

  • Lindsey Graham invokes Trump to sell Senate GOP on restoring earmarks

    Sen. Lindsey Graham has been using Donald Trump to sell skeptical fellow Senate Republicans on bringing back earmarks.Why it matters: Both parties swore off member-directed spending a decade ago, saying it too often led to corruption. Democrats are bringing it back this year, House Republicans agree — yet Senate Republicans remain the final holdouts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGraham told colleagues last week "the top Republican in the country, meaning Trump, supports earmarks, and why shouldn't we?"The South Carolinian invoked the former president and Republican leader-in-exile as the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee held a closed-door meeting to discuss the road ahead for government spending.A source inside the room in the Capitol paraphrased Graham's argument.In a telephone interview with Axios on Monday evening, Graham confirmed he'd made a forceful case to his colleagues."Democrats do it; if we don't do it, we're stupid," Graham said he argued.He said Democrats will gain political advantage if they can direct money to competitive states while their counterparts don't. "We shouldn't just be out of the game."Graham doesn't buy the two main arguments against earmarks: that corruption is inevitable or that they inherently lead to more government spending.Transparency in the process can protect against corruption, he said. And halting earmarks didn't lead to reduced spending.Advocates have argued earmarks incentivize bipartisan dealmaking, since members of both parties get invested in legislation when it contains spending especially directed toward their individual districts.They also argue their past abuses can be prevented with public disclosure of earmarks, a ban on directing them to private companies and a limit on their size.Between the lines: Graham made his comments as the Appropriations Committee members discussed earmarks and the fact that the three other corners of Capitol Hill had green-lighted the practice.Graham acknowledged Senate Republicans' resistance but noted that House Republicans also had been vehement public critics — until backing member-directed spending in a secret vote.What we're watching: Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top-ranking Republican on Appropriations, told Axios the reversal by House Republicans "helps create the dynamic" to win approval for earmarks in the Senate.He and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the committee chairman, "are talking about it; we're friends," adding, "I think we have a constitutional right ... to control the money, the Congress does."The big picture: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly cast doubt about whether his conference will bring back earmarks. On Fox News' "Special Report" last month, host Bret Baier noted that under President George W. Bush, McConnell was a proponent of earmarks — and asked whether it made sense to "restore the spending authority that essentially went to the executive branch."McConnell replied, "I represent the entire conference," and that the "overwhelming majority ... is not in favor of going back to earmarks."What's next: A Senate leadership source said the earmarks question won't be resolved until next month.That will "almost certainly" be at a special GOP conference meeting — and by secret ballot, should a vote be requested.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blue-state Republicans slump without Trump as foil

    Some of the nation’s most popular governors have been knocked off their pedestals.

  • Scoop: Donald Trump in talks with no-name app vendors about new social network

    Donald Trump has been in talks with no-name app vendors as he contemplates partnering with an existing platform to create his own social media network, according to sources familiar with the private discussions.Driving the news: Among the social networking apps the former president and his digital adviser Dan Scavino have homed in on is a relatively unknown platform called FreeSpace, these sources told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Screen shots of the FreeSpace Social app tutorial Screen shot of FreeSpace app from AppTopiaIt's unclear how this business relationship would work. Trump is famously averse to putting his own money into companies, preferring to license his name and use other people's money to fund his ventures.It's also by no means a done deal. A source briefed on the situation said Trump had not made a final decision on the social network. "It could be any of several companies, with more meetings this week," the source said.Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday, "I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform."Between the lines: It seems surprising that "FreeSpace" caught Trump's attention. It employs touchy-feely positivity language that's the polar opposite of the incendiary and divisive social media persona he cultivated before he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack."FreeSpace" bills itself as being "backed by science to positively reinforce good habits & make the world a better place."It talks about "FINDING COMMON VALUES and highlighting them, so people become 'addicted' to doing good. FreeSpace encourages the public to share the daily actions & content they believe will add value to their lives and model healthy habits for others to duplicate."The app includes features typical to any modern social network, including an "Activity Wall," which is akin to a news feed, a customizable profile, and "rooms" which are akin to group messaging,FreeSpace is affiliated with Skylab Apps, a platform for building communities for coaches, trainers, etc., to help connect directly with people. The FreeSpace app bills itself as a "social fusion for free-thinkers, athletes and entrepreneurs."Both FreeSpace and Skylab Apps are run by Jon Willis.Willis also is the CEO of Matchstick Media, a marketing agency based in Arizona, as well as executive vice president of Legacy Sports USA, a sports facility in Arizona.Ads for Matchstick and Legacy Sports USA appear on the site alongside other programmatic ads for things like frozen yogurt, IV therapies and diesel exhaust fluid.By the numbers: FreeSpace is relatively new and doesn't seem to have many users, so far. The app launched in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Feb. 1.So far, its only had about 20,000 downloads across both stores since launch, per AppTopia.The person leading the "Leaderboard" ranking on the app is Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur who claims to work in strategy for FreeSpace and SkyLab.What they're saying: When asked for comment, Magolnick said, "At this time I have no info to share."FreeSpace did not return a request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fla. Lawmaker Says Trump’s Club Is Being ‘Cavalier and Careless’ About COVID After Outbreak Among Staff

    "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room," read a recent Mar-a-Lago employee email

  • Former White House Chef Reveals President George W. Bush’s Fave Cake And What It Was Really Like Cooking For Him

    Bill Yosses was the personal pastry chef to President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and all the guests that entered the White House for eight years. In this limited series, Chef Yosses will walk you through the president’s favorite recipes...while spilling all the most glorious presidential tea. In our second episode, Bill makes President George W. Bush’s favorite dessert: A 7-layer chocolate cake from Houston, Texas.

  • With the elderly in mind, U.S. Supreme Court wary of limiting police in home entries

    U.S. Supreme Court justices returned to the contentious issue of police powers on Wednesday as they grappled with whether to make it easier for officers to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety in a case involving the confiscation of a Rhode Island man's guns. During arguments in the case, several justices seemed wary of impeding officers from quickly responding to grave situations in which a person might be injured or die, using examples of people who are suicidal or elderly people who may need help. The man, Edward Caniglia, appealed a lower court ruling throwing out his lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife.

  • Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied prison access

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him. Navalny began experiencing serious back pain last week, felt a numbness in his leg and was unable to stand on it, according to close ally Leonid Volkov, who said that Navalny had only been given two pills of Ibuprofen in response. Volkov said that Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev had tried to visit him for a meeting scheduled at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, but had not been allowed in all day.

  • Ex-Operation Warp Speed chief fired from private firm over sexual harassment allegation

    Moncef Slaoui, the former chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration, was fired as chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics after allegations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at GlaxoSmithKline.Why it matters: Operation Warp Speed was established to accelerate and fund the development, manufacturing and distribution of multiple coronavirus vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have both been authorized by the FDA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK," GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani, said in a statement."Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.""Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture."Background: Slaoui spent 30 years at GSK, where he oversaw the development of numerous vaccines.In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Anthony Fauci said that the Trump administration's "recruitment of Dr. Moncef Slaoui was an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination."Slaoui resigned from Operation Warp Speed in January at the request of the incoming Biden administration.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats will break Senate filibuster for gun control: Ari Fleischer

    Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer predicts Democrats will bypass bipartisanship to push through gun control legislation after deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia and Boulder, Colorado.

  • Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him

    The developer of the conservative social network Parler is alleging he was defamed and improperly ousted by a prominent Republican Party benefactor, two men who replaced him at the company and a political commentator known for his support for former President Donald Trump. John Matze said in a lawsuit he was fired for trying to tone down extremism on the site. Mercer, through the Heritage Foundation and a family foundation tax attorney, Wernick and Meckler at Parler, and Bongino at his newsletter did not immediately respond Tuesday to telephone and email messages about the lawsuit filed Monday in Nevada state court.

  • Weeks into spring break, adults under 50 spur COVID rise in Florida tourism hubs

    Healthy people under 50 have had little access to vaccines

  • Police-Free Schools Movement Faces First Major Test As Students Return to Classrooms After a Traumatic Year Away

    The pandemic had already forced students out of classrooms when George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer pushed school leaders nationwide to reconsider the role cops play on campuses. Now, as students trickle back into schools for the first time in a year in many places, including the city where Floyd […]

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer says ‘no reasonable person’ would believe her election lies

    Lawyers for Sidney Powell argued conspiracies she laid out constituted legally protected first amendment speechUS politics – live coverage Sidney Powell in Alpharetta, Georgia, on 2 December 2020. Photograph: Nathan Posner/Rex/Shutterstock A key member of the legal team that sought to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump is defending herself against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit by arguing that “no reasonable person” could have mistaken her wild claims about election fraud last November as statements of fact. In a motion to dismiss a complaint by the large US and Canadian voting machine company Dominion, lawyers for Sidney Powell argued that elaborate conspiracies she laid out on television and radio last November while simultaneously suing to overturn election results in four states constituted legally protected first amendment speech. “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” argued lawyers for Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas who caught Trump’s attention through her involvement in the defense of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Powell falsely stated on television and in legal briefs that Dominion machines ran on technology that could switch votes away from Trump, technology she said had been invented in Venezuela to help steal elections for the late Hugo Chávez. Those lies were built on empty claims that apparently originated in anonymous comments on a pro-Trump blog, only to be amplified on a global scale by Trump himself in a 12 November tweet in which he wrote in part “REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.” Citing lost business and reputational damage, Dominion filed a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit against Powell and her colleague on Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani. A Dominion employee separately sued the Trump campaign after receiving death threats. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January in an effort to stop the certification of an election they considered invalid, killing a police officer in violent clashes in which four others died. But lawyers for Powell argued her false statements about election fraud in the months preceding the Capitol insurrection were unmistakably not presented as true facts. “It was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern,” her legal motion says. “Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions – or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds.” The filing brought expressions of disbelief from Trump critics. “This is her defense. Wow,” tweeted the Republican representative Adam Kinzinger. “Bad argument!” tweeted Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. “[Powell] should have gone with an insanity defense due to #TrumpDerangementSyndrome.” “Shorter Sidney Powell: suckers!” tweeted Charlie Sykes, an editor of the anti-Trump conservative publication the Bulwark. As Trump fought to reverse his election loss in November, the former president himself reportedly supported Powell’s claims in private – and trumpeted them in public, touting Powell two weeks after the election as a key part of “the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS”. Powell was publicly exiled from the Trump camp a week after that tweet, after she appeared at a news conference hosted by the Republican National Committee alongside Giuliani, whose hair dye memorably ran down his face, and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis. The group was “an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign”, Ellis announced. Then Powell faced the cameras and claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”. Aides reportedly told Trump that Powell was not helping, and Giuliani and Ellis issued a subsequent statement announcing, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.” But that did not prevent Powell from filing lawsuits the next week on Trump’s behalf in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. In her defense against the Dominion defamation lawsuit, Powell argued that whatever “reasonable persons” thought of her wild claims, Dominion had failed to demonstrate that she herself thought them to be false as she spoke them – a key distinction in defamation cases. “In fact,” Powell’s motion reads, “she believed the allegations then and she believes them now.” • This article was amended on 24 March 2021. We wrote that Dominion was a “US-based voting machine company”, but it was founded in Canada in 2002 and has headquarters in Toronto as well as Denver.

  • Google CEO warns of 'unintended consequences' if Congress kills Section 230

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai will join other Big Tech CEOs on Thursday at a Congressional hearing on social media’s role in promoting extremism and misinformation.

  • Lawmakers grapple with gun laws in wake of mass shootings

    As the nation reels from two mass shootings in less than a week, Democratic senators have committed to passing gun control legislation, including an expansion of background check laws. The slim majority that Democrats hold in the Senate presents an opportunity to advance gun control legislation, though it is still a hot-button partisan issue. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer said in a floor speech Tuesday morning that, "This Senate will be different," slamming Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for promising two years ago to hold a gun control debate that never happened.

  • Voting rights clash hurtles Senate toward nuclear breakdown

    Unlike immigration, infrastructure or even guns, no senators are talking across the aisle about whether any compromise can be had.