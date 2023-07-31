Exclusive: Killed for vogueing: Sibley’s pal says victim died in his arms after stabbed at Brooklyn gas station in anti-gay hate crime: ‘Not going to live hiding’

Fighting back tears, O’Shae Sibley’s best friend described on Facebook Live the horror of watching his pal die in his arms — but vowed gay New Yorkers will not cower in the face of hate.

“They killed my brother right in front of me,” Otis Pena said in the nearly 15-minute long video he posted hours after Sibley was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station.

“I’m covered in his blood. They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends ... I’m trying to put pressure on the wound. There’s blood squirting everywhere.”

“That’s all I had, bro.” Pena added. “He didn’t deserve this. He was a beacon of light...We may be gay, but we exist. We’re not going to live in fear. We’re not going to live hiding.”

Sibley, 28, a professional dancer who has performed at Lincoln Center as part of an all-queer dance group, was with four friends, including Pena, when they pulled into the Midwood Mobil station at Coney Island Ave. and Avenue P about 11 p.m. Saturday. They were all shirtless in swim trunks returning from a fun-filled day at a New Jersey beach.

While one got gas, some of the others started dancing, drawing the attention of another group of men.

“Let’s just get gas right here,” Pena said on Facebook Live. “Two blocks from my house and they murdered him. They murdered him. They murdered him.”

According to a witness, the other men identified themselves as Muslims and were especially offended by the small tight trunks one of Sibley’s friend was wearing.

“This guy was dancing in underwear and the suspect was like, ‘Why are dancing in your underwear?’” said the witness, Summy Ullah.

The tensions escalated from there, with the wanted killer using his phone to record Sibley and his friends.

“Y’all stabbed my brother in the chest saying ‘We Muslim, we don’t let gay s—t around here,’” Pena says in the video. “We’re gay. We’re just here. It’s no animosity.”

Sibley, according to Pena, told the men “We may be gay, but we’re listening to our music — but it’s no hate. It’s all love.’”

When the man recording the group walked off Sibley chased him and was stabbed, video obtained by the Daily News shows.

“You stabbed my brother and I seen him wobbling,” Pena said. “I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands. And his blood is my clothes.”

“Just because he is trying to let people know that we’re gay, we exist, we don’t disrespect,’” he added. “You all killed him.”

Medics rushed Sibley, stabbed in the upper body, to Maimonides Medical Center but he could not be saved.

“Every time before I go to sleep I would call O’Shae and we would have a conversation. Just ‘Hey bro, you good?’ Every day, every day, every day,” Pena recalled. “I miss O’Shae. When I go through s—t like this the person I called was always O’Shae.”

The killer ran off and is being sought.

“O’Shae was the salt to my pepper, the peanut butter to my jelly,” Pena said on FaceBook Live. “We were just having a good time ... They killed him. They killed him. Right in my face. Right in my arms.”

“I’ll be damned if I sit my a— down and just chill,” Pena added. “Y’all f---ed with the wrong one because y’all took him from me. And that’s all I had. Everyone knows O’Shae was my plus one. O’Shae was me. Ain’t no Otis without Shae. That is all I had, bro. That’s all I had. That’s all I had.”