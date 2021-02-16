Exclusive: Some Kraft Heinz, Conagra product prices may rise as raw materials costs surge

By Richa Naidu and Siddharth Cavale

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co and Conagra Brands Inc said they may choose to raise prices this year on some products that use wheat, sugar and other commodities that are becoming increasingly expensive due to high demand.

Conagra executives told Reuters on Tuesday that higher prices for some ingredients, including edible oils, pork and eggs, and for packaging, may prompt it to raise prices to offset the increases this year.

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told Reuters last week the company is seeing inflation in "everything related to grains," saying it may raise prices in categories exposed to some raw materials.

