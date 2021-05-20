Exclusive: Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots - sources

  • FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
  • FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels
  • FILE PHOTO: Arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas
1 / 3

Exclusive: Latin America poised to benefit as U.S. raises exports of COVID-19 shots - sources

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
Carl O'Donnell and Jeff Mason
·4 min read

By Carl O'Donnell and Jeff Mason

(Reuters) - Latin America is poised to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks as the United States emerges as a top exporter of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The United States is considering prioritizing countries within its own hemisphere for the 80 million domestically-made vaccine doses it has pledged to send abroad, one person familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc has begun exporting millions of its U.S.-made shots largely to countries in Central and South America, a second person familiar with the matter said.

Many Latin American countries have a dire need for COVID-19 vaccines as they combat outbreaks. Brazil has been one of the world's hardest hit countries by the pandemic, reporting a total of more than 15 million cases and 400,000 deaths as of this week.

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE, is producing around 10 million shots in the United States each week for export as its domestic output pulls ahead of U.S. demand for vaccines, the second person said.

The drugmaker is making shipments from its Michigan facility to U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico, as well as nearly 10 other Latin American countries, the person said.

Recent recipients of Pfizer's U.S.-made vaccine doses include Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay, the person added.

The White House is still deliberating how to direct the shots it promised to send abroad and President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision. But giving preference to countries that share a hemisphere with the United States is one argument under consideration because it would be in the American people's interest to do so, the first person said.

The criteria for sharing the vaccine would be epidemiological and include geographic flexibility so that adjustments could be made as the pandemic shifts, another person familiar with the matter said.

VACCINE DIPLOMACY

The United States is competing with China and Russia to deepen its ties around the world and further its geopolitical clout through so-called "vaccine diplomacy."

Republican Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday urged the United States to speed up global vaccination sharing to better compete with global rivals.

Gayle Smith, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID-19, said on Wednesday that the United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program for distributing doses to poorer countries being co-led by the World Health Organization.

Pfizer is directing its U.S.-made shots to Latin America because of the region's proximity to its manufacturing plants and because of the U.S. drugmakers' goal of getting more shots to low and middle income countries, the second person said.

The United States is becoming a top supplier of COVID-19 shots to the world as the success of its own vaccination campaign has led to reduced demand at home.

More than 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to federal data. Meanwhile, countries such as India and Brazil are struggling to obtain the doses they need to help bring severe outbreaks under control.

Brazil has only distributed enough shots so far to have vaccinated around 13% of its population, even as it records almost 65,000 new cases per day on average, according to Reuters data.

Biden said on Monday the White House will give out 20 million shots previously earmarked for U.S. residents by the end of June. They will include vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

The White House is also planning to give other countries around 60 million U.S.-made doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the United States.

Pfizer began exporting doses from its Kalamazoo, Michigan plant last month, with the first batch of shipments abroad going to Mexico. A deal with the White House last year had barred it from exporting doses until after March 31, Reuters reported.

Pfizer is continuing to hold talks with India, where the virus is raging out of control, as its shot is not yet authorized by India. The timeline for any potential agreement is not clear, the second person said.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Jeff Mason; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand spending plan includes rebuilding Antarctic base

    New Zealand plans to rebuild its Antarctic base and spend billions more on welfare payments as part of a spending program aimed at lifting the economy out of a coronavirus slump. The government on Thursday unveiled its annual budget, which indicated the economy is doing much better than forecast after the pandemic first hit. Treasury figures indicate the nation’s economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year and rise to 4.4% growth by 2023.

  • U.S.-Israel politics heat up on the Hill as liberals try to stop arms sale

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading the effort, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Mark Pocan, Ilhan Omar and others, according to a draft resolution obtained by POLITICO.

  • Angry French police hold huge, emotional rally at parliament

    French police officers held a huge demonstration outside parliament Wednesday to press for a law that protects the protectors who are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless. The rally by security forces represented a bold and unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin showed up at the start, squeezing through a packed crowd of hundreds waving labor union flags.

  • Lithuanian parliament becomes latest to recognize Uyghur genocide

    Lithuania's parliament passed a resolution on Thursday recognizing China's repression of Uyghur Muslims as genocide, joining the U.S. government and the parliaments of the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands in doing so.Why it matters: China's campaign of mass detention, surveillance, forced sterilization and forced labor against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang has drawn international condemnation from human rights groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While many Western governments have spoken out against China's human rights abuses, the U.S. is the only government to take the step of labeling the campaign against the Uyghurs as a genocide.The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has helped lead the effort among backbench lawmakers to hold Beijing accountable for its abuses, including through resolutions condemning its repression in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.Lithuania is one of several former Soviet states that have advocated for a harder line against Russia, China and other authoritarian governments.In addition to recognizing the Uyghur genocide, Thursday's resolution also called on China to revoke its draconian national security law in Hong Kong.What they're saying: "We support democracy, as we will never forget the cruel lesson of living under occupation by a Communist regime for 50 years," said Dovile Sakaliene, a Lithuanian lawmaker and IPAC co-chair who sponsored the resolution.Go deeper: Axios interviewed Lithuania's deputy foreign minister on the country's "realistic" approach to ChinaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

  • N.Y. Offers Lottery Tickets; EU Backs Certificates: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state will offer $20 scratch-off lottery tickets as a vaccine incentive, with a maximum payout of $5 million. Maryland residents who get vaccinated can compete for $2 million in prize money. The European Union moved forward with a plan for EU-wide vaccination certificates, boosting chances of a summer tourism rebound. Moderna Inc. has begun exporting U.S.-produced Covid-19 vaccines to other countries as domestic demand wanes.Unvaccinated people in the U.S. should keep wearing masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top health adviser. There’s “understandable confusion” after health authorities relaxed rules on masks for fully vaccinated people, he said.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 165 million; deaths exceed 3.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.54 billion doses have been givenHow long do vaccine protections last? Science can’t say for sureSocial networks are exporting disinformation about vaccinesVaccine holdouts in Africa reject world’s route to recoveryCascade of rare complications deepen India’s Covid miseryTexas Passes 50,000 Deaths (4:20 p.m. NY)Texas joined California and New York in surpassing 50,000 deaths related to Covid-19, though fatalities and new infections have been dropping. Texas added 52 deaths on Thursday, state data showed. That compares with a daily peak of more than 600 in January, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.Morocco to Ease Nightly Curfew (3:30 p.m. NY)Morocco’s nightly curfew, which has been in force for much of the last 13 months, will be eased on Friday after new cases declined, the government said in a statement.Cafes, bars and restaurants will be allowed to say open an extra three hours until 11 p.m., according to a cabinet statement on the MAP newswire.Africa Seeks Workaround for Shortages (3:20 p.m. NY)African countries should use more than one brand of Covid-19 shot to complete people’s vaccine cycles if needed, according to the African Union’s health agency. Several countries are facing shortages.“In the event that there is absolute clarity that people will not get their second doses, it’s better to opt for that, than not get their full immunization,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an online briefing Thursday. EU Vaccine Certificate Plan Set for Summer (2:45 p.m. NY)With the summer tourism season at stake, European Union negotiators agreed to introduce mutually recognized vaccination certificates designed to let people travel within the EU without having to quarantine.European Parliament representatives and the 27 EU governments agreed on the plan, which requires a formal approval process before taking effect at the end of June. Proof of vaccination issued by non-European governments would be accepted.The EU will soon allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated visitors from non-EU countries deemed safe, too.Maryland Offers $2 Million in Rewards (2:34 p.m.)Maryland, which previously offered residents free pizza as an incentive to get vaccinated, is now trying it with a $2 million lottery.Forty daily drawings with $40,000 in prize money and a grand prize of $400,000 on July 4 are planned, according to Kata Hall, Governor Larry Hogan’s deputy communications director.Brown University Requires Staff Vaccinations (2:33 p.m. NY)Brown became the latest U.S. university to require faculty and staff to be vaccinated before classes resume this fall.Yale required last week that all faculty, staff and post-graduate students be vaccinated by Aug. 1. Providence, Rhode Island-based Brown on Thursday asked employees to receive their final vaccine dose by July 1. All Brown employees and students will have toverify their vaccination status by uploading their vaccination card.The Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked 387 U.S. colleges and universities that require vaccines of at least some students or employees.BioNTech to Begin Production in Turkey (1:39 p.m. NY)BioNTech SE Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said Thursday that the company plans to both produce and engage in research and development of vaccines in Turkey.BioNTech plans to increase the number of vaccines to be dispatched to Turkey to 120 million, with new shipments planned from July to September, Sahin said during a televised press conference after attending a meeting of the Turkish pandemic board.Eiffel Tower to Reopen in July (1:20 p.m. NY)The Eiffel Tower, which has been shut to visitors since Nov. 30, will reopen on July 16, its operator said in a statement. Tickets go on sale on June 1.France will open vaccination to all adults from May 31 as it expects increased deliveries of vaccines next month, the government said in a statement.Astra Efficacy Reported High (12:27 p.m. NY)Two doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine provide about 85% to 90% protection against symptomatic disease, according to statistics released by Public Health England on Thursday.The health body estimated that 13,000 deaths have been prevented in England as of May 9 in people ages 60 and older. It also suggested that vaccinations have stopped almost 40,000 hospitalizations among the over 65s, a crucial metric in a country where the National Health Service has struggled to contain Europe’s highest death toll from the pandemic.N.Y. Offers Lottery Tickets for Shots (12:05 p.m. NY)If you get vaccinated next week you could win up to $5 million, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Vaccinations next week will come with free scratch-off lottery tickets worth $20, with the chance of both small prizes and a multimillion dollar payoff. “Vax and scratch,” Cuomo said at a press briefing in Buffalo. “The chances of winning something in this program are one in 9.”The tickets will be distributed at the 10 mass vaccination sites around the state, he said. The program will run May 24-28. Cuomo said the state will later decide whether to extend it.New York will also start vaccine centers at airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.Fauci Cites Masking Confusion (11:36 a.m. NY)U.S. health leaders’ move to relax nationwide rules on masks for fully vaccinated people has spurred “understandable confusion” that must be cleared up, said Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease doctor.Fully vaccinated Americans can shed their masks in most places, including indoors and in large groups, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said May 13. The devil is in the details: Even fully vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks on forms of public transportation, in health-care and correctional facilities, and where required by state and local governments or businesses. And the unvaccinated should still mask up in public places as before.“The problem is,” said Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “people interpreted that as a signal that you don’t need masks anymore, which absolutely is not the case.”NYC Passes Vaccine Milestone (10:40 a.m. NY)New York City has passed 4 million first doses, with a total of 7,753,184 shots administered.“We have proven vaccinations work,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a briefing Thursday. “Vaccinations are your ticket to freedom. We can have an extraordinary summer of joy, but we need to keep getting vaccinated.”New York is trying to entice more residents to get vaccinated, and is now targeting families. The mayor announced the city is opening a vaccination site at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, with the extra lure of free same-day admission and a family pass for a future visit. A site is also set to open at the Bronx Zoo, and one is in the works at the New York Aquarium on Coney Island.These come on top of the vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History, below the suspended model of a blue whale.Brazil Reports India Variant (10:35 a.m. NY)Brazil confirmed its first cases of a variant first found in India. The infected people are six crew members of the Shandong da Zhi vessel, which came from South Africa and was chartered by Vale to deliver iron ore in Sao Luis in Maranhao state, UOL reported.Moderna Exports Shots From U.S. (10:31 a.m. NY)Moderna Inc. has begun exporting U.S.-produced Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, a key step as U.S. vaccine supply begins to be shipped abroad.Moderna and Pfizer Inc. have been the backbone of the U.S. vaccination campaign, which is leveling off as domestic demand wanes. Their shipments of their coveted mRNA vaccines could be a turning point for nations that have sought to get any doses they can, including ones that have shown lower efficacy.G-7 to Discuss Vaccine Certificates (5:38 p.m. HK)Group of Seven nations will discuss ways to recognize Covid-19 vaccination certifications internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.The group of major economies aims to support the creation of a global framework for mutual recognition of documents showing proof of inoculation, said the person, who asked not to be identified. Such an endorsement, if it leads to the creation of concrete measures, would ease the revival of global travel as more people get the coronavirus jab. It would be especially welcomed by the airline and tourism industries, among the hardest hit by the pandemic.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Op-Ed: How the world could help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — and prevent future clashes

    Israel can't solve this on its own. Returning to how things were before the latest fighting is no answer, unless we want the deadly cycle to repeat.

  • China offers a minority a lifeline out of poverty — but what happens to its culture

    Many minority cultures in China face a stark choice: Assimilate into Han culture or reject it and get left behind. The Yi want to find a 'third way.'

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Barry Diller unveils controversial $260m man-made island off Manhattan

    Media mogul’s project took nearly a decade to come to fruition

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.