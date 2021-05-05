Exclusive: Lilly hit by staff accusations, FDA scrutiny at COVID drug factories

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey
Dan Levine and Marisa Taylor
·9 min read

By Dan Levine and Marisa Taylor

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co employees have accused a factory executive of altering documents required by government regulators in an effort to downplay serious quality control problems at the U.S. plant producing the drugmaker’s COVID-19 treatment, according to an internal Lilly complaint and a source familiar with the matter.

The unsigned report, filed April 8 in Lilly’s confidential employee complaint system and reviewed by Reuters, is the latest sign of manufacturing problems at the drug giant. The complaint asserts that the executive, a top quality official at the company’s factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, rewrote findings by Lilly technical experts at the plant, which has been under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to make the conclusions appear more favorable to the company.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the findings involved the production of drugs including Lilly’s COVID-19 therapy, whose use in the United States is funded by the federal government. The coronavirus antibody treatment, bamlanivimab, has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use in combination with a second Lilly drug for mild to moderate infections in people at high risk of severe illness.

Separately, FDA inspectors in March identified numerous manufacturing lapses at a second Lilly facility in Indianapolis that bottles the COVID-19 therapy and other drugs. The problems included substandard sanitation and quality control procedures, according to a preliminary FDA inspection report released to Reuters under open records laws. The Indianapolis inspection findings have not been previously reported.

The troubles at the two factories, along with a succession of internal complaints in recent years, deepen the regulatory, production and leadership issues facing Lilly, one of the largest drugmakers in the world. In addition to the FDA investigations, Lilly’s chief financial officer resigned in February over what the company called “inappropriate personal communications” with an employee. He has declined to comment in the past and could not be reached Tuesday.

As Reuters reported in March https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-elililly-special-report/special-report-insider-alleges-eli-lilly-blocked-her-efforts-to-sound-alarms-about-u-s-drug-factory-idUSKBN2B31K5, a human resources officer at the Branchburg factory said she was forced out of her job after raising concerns about quality control, record-keeping and staff shortages in the Branchburg factory. The company has denied any retaliation against employees.

Contacted by Reuters for this story, Lilly confirmed it had received the recent employee complaint about the Branchburg plant. The company said it could not comment further given that an investigation was underway by an independent third party, which it did not identify.

“Depending on the outcome of that investigation, we will take appropriate action,” said Lilly spokeswoman Kathryn Beiser. “Lilly has long-standing policies and procedures designed to enable - and encourage - individuals to come forward with information about any potential issues or concerns without fear of retribution.”

Lilly also confirmed that it had submitted a response to the FDA about its recent inspection of the Indianapolis plant. The company declined to share the document with Reuters, and said none of the issues identified by the FDA at either plant has affected the quality of products released in the marketplace.

Amid the escalating manufacturing problems, however, the Branchburg plant has not shipped new batches of the COVID-19 drug bamlanivimab in nearly two months, according to the employee complaint and the source familiar with the matter. Reuters could not independently confirm that the Branchburg plant was not releasing bamlanivimab to the Indianapolis bottling plant or other facilities.

Lilly did not respond to questions about whether shipments have stalled at Branchburg, though the company said it expected to meet its production commitments for the COVID-19 treatment.

The Branchburg factory executive named in the complaint, Lydia Wible, did not respond to requests for comment made via email and telephone. On her behalf, Lilly said she declined to comment.

Lilly did not make Chief Executive Officer David Ricks available for comment. Reuters found no evidence he knew of the problems described in the complaint.

The new complaint about the Branchburg facility refers to “13 employees involved in this investigation.” It does not identify them, saying they fear retaliation. The source familiar with the matter said the group that submitted the complaint comprises more than 10 employees, including managers.

The source claimed that many of the staffers had seen the relevant documents both before and after they were altered.

The complaint did not specify what alterations the employees believed were made to the documents but said Wible “rewrites factual data provided by subject matter experts to formulate responses she feels are more beneficial.”

It is not clear whether any of the documents have been submitted to the FDA, although the agency routinely reviews such records.

The FDA declined to answer questions on the Lilly inspections or the employee complaint, but said "the agency takes the safety and quality of FDA-regulated products seriously" and noted that it imposed quality control measures when it authorized bamlanivimab.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees vaccine and therapeutics production, did not respond to requests for comment.

Nathan Cortez, a law professor who specializes in FDA regulation at Southern Methodist University in Texas, said the employee accusations regarding Branchburg and Indianapolis could amplify Lilly’s problems with regulators.

“If you have a string of manufacturing problems across multiple facilities and you're starting to develop a not-so-great manufacturing track record, the FDA will probably consider harder responses,” he said. Referring to the internal complaint, he said: “If somebody is sticking their neck out, that strikes me as a pretty big deal and evidence of some deeper problems within the company.”

DISCOMFORT AND DISMAY

The April complaint asserts that Wible, the Branchburg factory executive, altered information provided by internal technical experts, saying she is “solely responsible for providing written responses to the FDA” regarding the types of quality control problems that regulators flagged.

The complaint said that Wible - who did not respond to questions from Reuters - used “her authority to rewrite technical investigations for which she has little or no experience.”

According to the complaint, staff members who gather information for the FDA were concerned about presenting altered material to regulators. They “are uncomfortable and do not feel confident in defending the reformulated responses in the event they are called upon by the FDA,” the complaint said.

The complaint also expressed impatience with company leaders.

“How long is it going to take for the company to pay attention and do something about this?” it said, referring to the accusations against Wible. “We are all working very hard to meet the commitments to the FDA and cannot do so under these conditions.”

The complaint said Wible had, prior to recently altering the records required by the FDA, provided “fabricated” information including “fictitious numbers” to a Branchburg human resources investigator looking into potential manufacturing lapses.

Asked by Reuters about the matter, former human resources investigator Amrit Mula confirmed that she had concluded through an internal inquiry in 2018 that Wible had given her fabricated information. Mula said she was looking into unsanitary conditions in a warehouse, as well as information about the improper disposal of quality-control records for Trulicity, a blockbuster diabetes drug then made at the plant.

Reuters reported in March that Mula claimed to have identified serious violations of FDA manufacturing rules at the plant and to have been forced out of the company in early 2019. Mula has since sought compensation from Lilly, arguing the company retaliated against her for raising legitimate concerns as part of her job.

Senior executives at Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis, including Leanne Hickman, vice president of quality, knew about the alleged fabrications and retaliation and protected Wible, doing nothing to address the problems, according to the complaint.

Hickman did not respond to requests for comment conveyed by email and telephone. On her behalf, Lilly said she declined to comment.

In November 2019, roughly eight months after Mula’s departure, FDA inspectors showed up at the Branchburg plant for a routine inspection and cited some of the same problems Mula said she had repeatedly flagged to her bosses. The preliminary FDA report found that quality control data on various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not appropriately audited.

The FDA red-flagged the problems as “Official Action Indicated,” or OAI, which is its most serious category of violation. If not addressed, an OAI can lead to a prohibition on the sale of drugs from a facility, regulatory experts say. The FDA has not taken further public action.

Inspectors returned in July https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-elililly/exclusive-fda-faults-quality-control-at-lilly-plant-making-trump-touted-covid-drug-idUSKBN26Z0CH and found several more problems, including that the company failed to properly investigate quality-control problems to prevent recurrence and that batches of drugs had been discarded because of manufacturing mistakes.

In October, the Trump administration ordered $375 million worth of bamlanivimab and shortly afterward authorized its use on an emergency basis to help curb the pandemic. Bamlanivimab is combined with a second Lilly drug, called etesevimab, to treat COVID-19.

‘A LOT OF WORK TO DO’

A condition of the emergency authorization was that an outside auditor inspect batches of bamlanivimab to ensure they met FDA standards. Lilly and the FDA have not responded to questions from Reuters about whether this requirement was carried out.

Lilly said in March that its combination antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk COVID-19 patients.

Around he same time, the FDA inspected the Indianapolis plant, which receives the kinds of injectable drugs manufactured in New Jersey, fills them into vials and syringes, and distributes them to customers.

Preliminary FDA reports, which are partially redacted, show inspectors found that procedures to ensure certain areas remain sterile were substandard and that Lilly failed to thoroughly investigate drug batches that had failed quality control tests. In addition, when vials from outside vendors were discarded as defective, the company failed to thoroughly investigate.

“The FDA found serious concerns on multiple fronts,” said Steven Lynn, a former head of the FDA’s Office of Manufacturing and Product Quality, who reviewed the inspection report for Reuters. “Lilly has a lot of work to do.”

(Dan Levine reported from San Francisco and Marisa Taylor from Washington, D.C. Editing by Michele Gershberg and Julie Marquis)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I thought it was over:’ Pink says her COVID case was so severe she rewrote her will

    “It was really, really scary and really bad,” Pink said.

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, May 2021

    Yahoo News, a member of the One Free Press Coalition, is publishing the group’s latest “10 Most Urgent” list to highlight the increasingly dangerous climate for journalists around the world.

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Taliban launch fresh Helmand offensive as US troops withdraw

    Taliban fighters have swept to the edge of the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, before being halted in heavy fighting, in a new offensive as American troops withdraw from the area. Thousands of residents have fled the fighting and dozens been killed or wounded in clashes on the edges of the city that held Britain's military and aid headquarters during its Helmand campaign. Officials told the Telegraph that Taliban fighters had penetrated deeper than a similar offensive last autumn and at one stage on Monday local politicians said they feared the city would collapse. The offensive came as Afghans and their international backers anxiously watch to see if Afghan forces will be able to stand alone against the insurgency as American troops leave within the next four months. Insurgents broke through government defences in Nawa district, south west of the capital, and reached the western suburb of Bolan, The Taliban had easily overrun at least 12 checkpoints, killing eight soldiers and injuring 19 others, according to Attaullah Afghan, the president of the provincial council. "There was a thunderstorm of heavy weapons and blasts in the city and the sound of small arms was like someone was making popcorn," said one resident, called Mulah Jan. "I took all my family members to the corner of the room, hearing the heavy blasts and bursts of gunfire as if it was happening behind our walls," he said.

  • Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, is poised to open up ticket sales on Wednesday for suborbital sightseeing trips on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive toward a new era of private commercial space travel. Blue Origin is expected to announce details on how to purchase a seat, the timing of the first flight, and the cost for a ticket, which has been a carefully guarded secret inside Blue for years. Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on an appraisal of rival plans from billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Comedian Lilly Singh accuses US of ‘failing to live up to status as world leader’ over Covid crisis

    US is ‘barely being a World sidekick right now’ says Singh

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could shake up philanthropy

    As much as Bill and Melinda Gates might want to keep their pending divorce private, the split between the billionaire co-founders of the world’s largest private foundation is sure to have very public consequences, with the breakup having already sent a wave of anxious uncertainty through the worlds of philanthropy and community health. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment of nearly $50 billion, donates about $5 billion annually to causes around the world. In a statement after the Gateses’ announced their divorce on Twitter, the foundation said the two would remain co-chairs and trustees and that no changes in the organization were planned.

  • COVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London was hit by a COVID-19 scare on Wednesday when India's foreign minister and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive. Britain is hosting the three-day meeting - the first such G7 event in two years - which has been heavily billed as a chance to restart face-to-face diplomacy and a opportunity for the West to show a united front against threats from China and Russia. India, currently undergoing the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.

  • White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

    Social media giant’s independent oversight board will announce a decision on Donald Trump’s ban on Wednesday

  • Don't split pro-UK vote, Ruth Davidson urges Scottish unionists

    Ruth Davidson has warned unionist Scots not to "split the pro-UK vote" in Thursday's Holyrood election after Labour deployed Alistair Darling in a last-minute attempt to woo people who live in Tory-held seats. With opinion polls showing Nicola Sturgeon on the cusp of winning an outright SNP majority, Ms Davidson said the election would come down to "razor-thin margins" and just a few more tactical regional list votes for the Tories could make the difference. The former Scottish Conservative leader warned that unionist voters splitting their support between the Tories, Labour and the Liberal Democrats on their peach ballot papers risked letting in more nationalist MSPs. Labour sent a letter from former Chancellor Mr Darling, who led the victorious Better Together campaign in the 2014 independence referendum, to thousands of households in the seven Tory-held Holyrood constituencies. He argued that they should support Labour with their regional list votes, even if they carry on backing the Tories with their constituency ballot paper, in an attempt to get more anti-independence MSPs elected.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • DeSantis schedules special election for Alcee Hastings’ seat in 2022

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the special election to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died last month, will take place in January 2022.

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City