Exclusive: Lorry drivers entering UK face compulsory Covid test

Charles Hymas
·4 min read
DOVER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Freight queues at Dover port on January 22, 2021 in Dover, England. Since Brexit, new requirements for EU transport firms to provide tens of thousands of pounds worth of VAT and tariff guarantees have left hauliers refusing contracts to carry loads for small and medium sized businesses from the U.K. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
DOVER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Freight queues at Dover port on January 22, 2021 in Dover, England. Since Brexit, new requirements for EU transport firms to provide tens of thousands of pounds worth of VAT and tariff guarantees have left hauliers refusing contracts to carry loads for small and medium sized businesses from the U.K. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

All hauliers entering England face a mass testing regime to combat the threat of new Covid-19 variants from the Continent, despite fears it could disrupt food supplies.

Ministers are to scrap the current exemptions for all lorry drivers, border force officials and other specialist workers entering the country and replace them with mandatory “bespoke” tests to prevent coronavirus variants reaching the UK from the Continent, and particularly France.

The scheme, due to be announced by the Government as early as this weekend, is still being finalised but it is expected to require hauliers to test when they are in the UK rather than at the border in a bid to avoid delays that could lead to supermarket shortages.

All lorry drivers staying longer than two days will be required to have a Covid-19 test within 48 hours and then every 72 hours. This would mean three tests on days two, five, and eight, at one of the 39 testing sites across the UK.

It will be enforced through fines similar to the £2,000 penalties that travellers face if they fail to test on days two and eight during home quarantine. Ministers may give industry seven days to prepare amid concerns over the risk of disruption to trade.

“The potential impact is hard to quantify but there is a concern that an inbound testing regime will introduce an additional burden that could cause significant points of friction,” said a Government source.

“There is a worry that it will upset hauliers who are grumpy post-Brexit. There are concerns about delivering to supermarkets because of any additional delays.“

Border Force staff involved in cross Channel work have been told they will also have to be tested three times a week for Covid-19. It is thought there will be similar arrangements for other workers who are currently exempt from travel restrictions including train and ferry staff.

It comes amid growing concerns over the third wave of the pandemic currently sweeping Europe with the Government scientific advisers most worried about the South African variant, said to account for up to 10 per cent of cases in France.

A guide to Covid testing
A guide to Covid testing

The new testing regime – which is expected to cover all hauliers from any country outside the Common Travel area – is being introduced before any decision to put France on the “red list.”

This would require travellers to hotel quarantine at a cost of £1,750 per person.

France this week lifted its requirement for all hauliers leaving the UK to present a negative lateral flow test, which was introduced in December amid its fears over the Kent variant, now blamed for the surge in cases on the Continent.

It is understood ministers were wary of adopting a similar scheme in reverse, requiring hauliers to test in France before arrival in England, because of the lack of a testing infrastructure in France and the potential delays from checking the certificates at the border.

Boris Johnson hinted at Government thinking on Wednesday when he told MPs: "If it's necessary to bring in testing then we will do so, but I think you should understand the balance of doing that, the disruption to trade, and the risk that we are trying to address.

"We will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows, if we think that it is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in.”

He had been challenged by Yvette Cooper, chair of the home affairs committee who said: “So when the South Africa and Brazil variants have now risen to up to 3,000 cases a day in France, why is there no testing for hauliers travelling to the UK?”

Rod McKenzie, of the Road Haulage Association, said that given the testing infrastructure already in place “we could have a reasonable degree of confidence that it would not be too disruptive".

It came as the Prime Minister faced another backbench rebellion as 35 Tory MP voted against the renewal of Covid-19 powers, warning they could lead to “total social control.” A further 20 abstained.

Amid mounting tensions within the Conservative Party over the “draconian” restrictions implemented during the pandemic, senior MPs lined up to challenge the rollover of emergency measures until September.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, also came under fire after failing to guarantee that the measures would not be renewed again, stating that he could not say whether the Government will be "retiring" the legislation in October.

Backbench pressure is likely to increase as it emerged NHS has reduced the national “alert level” over the pandemic, as pressures on hospitals fall.

Separately, the NHS has downgraded the national Covid-19 alert from four to three after a 'sharp decrease' in hospital admissions reduced the pressure faced by the health service.

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial will explore officer’s record of using force on people before encountering George Floyd

    Trial will explore both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin’s past, as well as their fatal encounter

  • Many accused in the Capitol attack placed their campaign cash on Trump, Republicans

    Some Republicans still insist antifa led the insurrection, but political contribution records show the people arrested afterward were there for Trump.

  • About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze

    About a third of the cold-stunned sea turtles found along Texas' coast during last month's deadly winter freeze survived following a massive rescue effort by experts and volunteers who were themselves struggling without power at home. Of the approximately 13,000 sea turtles found, about 4,300 have been rehabilitated and released, according to the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network, a cooperative of federal, state and private partners coordinated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It's been the largest cold-stunning event for sea turtles recorded in the U.S. since the network was established in 1980.

  • U.S. NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy could draw out pandemic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -People who are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines could end up prolonging the pandemic, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Thursday. Collins said in an interview with Fox News that he is not worried about having enough vaccine supply. President Joe Biden announced earlier on Thursday that his administration has set a new goal of 200 million shots of coronavirus vaccine by the end of his first 100 days in office, double his original goal.

  • NC man brags in a text: ‘We just took over the Capitol.’ Angry relative tips off FBI.

    James ‘Les’ Little isn’t the first person from North Carolina to be turned in by family for the Jan. 6 riot.

  • 43 senators to Biden: Use "full force" of diplomatic, economic tools to check Iran

    A group of 43 senators led by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Biden in a letter Thursday to use "the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.Why it matters: The letter outlines actions the Biden administration can take to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions that will garner bipartisan support in Congress, including an agreement with U.S. allies and the United Nations that prevents Iran from producing such weapons.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: While the senators admitted in the letter that they have differing views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign against the country, they agreed that Iran has recently accelerated its nuclear activity and poses a threat to the U.S. and international stability through its arms exports.“Democrats and Republicans may have tactical differences, but we are united on preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon and addressing the wide range of Iranian behavior,” the senators wrote.What they're saying: "Looking ahead, we strongly believe that you should use the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools in concert with our allies on the United Nations Security Council and in the region to reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program," the senators added."We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, Israel, and Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran. The recent Abraham Accords provides hope that our partners and allies can work together to further regional cooperation."The big picture: Former President Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear agreement in 2018. Iran's leaders indicated in January that they're willing to strike a nuclear agreement with the Biden administration. But Biden said last month that Iran will first have to stop enriching uranium above levels set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement before the countries can revive the deal.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country.Secretary of State Tony Blinken indicated in January that the Biden administration is "a long way" from executing its plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal.Israel has also indirectly criticized the Biden administration's intention to return to the agreement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Baier: I haven't seen presidents flip through notes like Biden to read answers

    'Special Report' anchor reacts to the president's first press conference on 'America Reports'

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Brett Favre reveals he ‘almost wanted to kill himself’ amid painkiller addiction

    ‘I said it’s one of two things - I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet’

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year