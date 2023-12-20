EXCLUSIVE: Lt. Governor Jon Husted talks 2023 in Ohio, controversial legislation

Abortion is settled in Ohio and marijuana is a potential mess.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz sat down for an exclusive interview with Lt. Governor Jon Husted about what happened in 2023.

The last time News Center 7 spoke to Husted it was just days before the announcement of the biggest economic development deal of the year.

Joby Aviation building a billion-dollar manufacturing facility in Dayton.

“We had to compete with the rest of the country for that one, and Dayton won that,” Husted said.

Now he’s looking back on a year in the Buckeye state that brought major changes to two controversial issues.

“I think it just makes them settled issues. I think for the time being you’re not going to say any more ballot initiatives on abortion. I’m pro-life, I voted against the ballot initiative on abortion, but I respect the voter’s decisions,” he said.

When it comes to marijuana it’s not such a settled issue.

Right now it’s legal to have marijuana but nowhere to buy it legally.

There’s a bill the Senate passed that fixed that, but the House went on holiday break without passing it.

“It’s really quite irresponsible, that we have not had those issues addressed via the legislature,” Husted said. “We don’t want it to be a failed experiment.”

That bill would also allow medical dispensaries to start selling recreationally immediately.

Gov. DeWine’s concern is the black market continues to grow without a legal place to buy.

“I absolutely share that concern. That’s why the general assembly needs to come back and address these issues immediately,” Husted said.

2024 is set to be a busy year, with both a senate seat and the presidency on the ballet.

“I plan to to continue to serve as lieutenant governor and then once that’s done, we will probably be on the ballot in 2026. As I have laid the groundwork to prepare to run for Governor, no announcements yet,” Husted said.











