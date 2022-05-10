Exclusive: Malaysia may cut palm oil export tax amid global supply crisis

FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan
·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is considering cutting its export tax on palm oil and plans to slow implementation of its biodiesel mandate to help meet global demand amid an edible oil shortage, its commodities minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in an interview her ministry has already proposed the cut to the finance ministry, which has set up a committee to look into the details.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, could cut the tax to 4%-6% from the current 8%, she said.

The cut would likely be temporary and a decision could be made as early as June, Zuraida said.

"During these times of crisis, probably we can relax a little bit so that more palm oil can be exported," she said.

Malaysia is looking to boost its share of the edible oil market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted sunflower oil shipments and Indonesia's move to ban palm oil exports further tightened global supplies.

Palm oil - used in everything from cakes to detergent - accounts for nearly 60% of global vegetable oil shipments and the absence of top producer Indonesia has rattled the market.

Zuraida told Reuters importing countries have asked Malaysia to reduce its export taxes, and some - like India, Iran and Bangladesh - are proposing barter trade.

Malaysia will also slow the implementation of its B30 biodiesel mandate, which requires a portion of the nation's biodiesel to be mixed with 30% of palm oil, to prioritise supply to food industries, she said.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Opening of Parliament on Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Queen Elizabeth II will miss the state opening of U.K. Parliament on Tuesday due to “episodic mobility problems,” her office said.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteThe Queen’s Speech laying out

  • Sony to Buy Back Stock After Profit Falls Short of Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. said it would buy back as much as 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of its own shares after reporting earnings that missed analyst estimates. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteThe

  • UAE Invites Companies to Bid for 40% Stake in 1.5 GW Solar Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteAbu Dhabi is inviting companies to develop and bid for a stake of up to

  • Global Banks Flee the Monster SPAC Market They Helped Create

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years after banks helped create a gargantuan market for blank check companies, they’re pulling away from the deals, afraid of the risks. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine VoteGoldman Sac

  • Stablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider crypto markets

    TerraUSD, the world's fourth-largest stablecoin, lost a third of its value on Tuesday, spooking cryptocurrency investors and partly contributing to bitcoin's tumble below $30,000 for the first time in 10 months. Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD, a so-called algorithmic stablecoin that is currently the fourth-largest by market capitalisation, on Tuesday broke its 1:1 peg to the dollar and fell as low as $0.67, according to price site Coingecko.

  • Fed official says he doesn’t buy the ‘Great Resignation’ — and says employers ‘always say’ there’s a labor shortage to avoid paying higher wages

    Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said people are really leaving tough but important jobs for more attractive options.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • U.S. wholesale inventories rise strongly; first-quarter GDP seen revised slightly up

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased solidly in March and the pace of accumulation in the prior month was stronger than previously reported, which could lead to a small upward revision to the first-quarter gross domestic product estimate. The Commerce Department said on Monday that wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in March as reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected March inventories would be unrevised.

  • US lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures

    American businesses are struggling to persuade overseas staff to join them in China due to the country's strict COVID-19 control measures and ongoing lockdowns, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday. In a survey of 121 members, 49% said foreign workers are either significantly less likely to - or are refusing to - move to China because of COVID-related policies, with 82% singling out uncertainty over how long quarantine and lockdown times will last as the main reason. "We are bracing for a mass exodus of foreign talent this summer, with fewer employees overseas willing to take up open positions here in China," said chamber chairman Colm Rafferty.

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • Red-Hot Inflation Is Cooling Off. Here Are 3 Signs.

    Good news is bubbling up even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and stocks plunge. Expectations for inflation may have hit a peak.

  • Fed may have to carry bulk of burden in hitting inflation goal - Kashkari

    "I'm confident we are going to get inflation back down to our 2% target, but I am not yet confident on how much of that burden we're gonna have to carry versus getting help from the supply side," Kashkari said in an interview with CNBC. "Virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction," he said, citing the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China as putting upward pressure on prices. While there is some signs that inflation may have softened "just a hair," Kashkari added, other indicators point to consumers remaining in robust health.

  • Gates says global economic slowdown coming sooner or later

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates said rising inflation and interest rates in Western economies would drive the world toward an economic slowdown “eventually.” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Gates how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting rise in energy and food prices, would impact the global economic outlook. “It comes on top of the pandemic where…

  • Yellen to warn of continued volatility as stocks plummet

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to tell the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday to be ready for continuing market fluctuations after stocks dropped to fresh 52-week lows on renewed fears of inflation and worsening geopolitical conditions. “There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the…

  • Biden’s grade on the economy falls by two notches

    Sagging stocks are a growing problem for Biden, along with wages that aren't keeping up with inflation.

  • Mexico inflation at 21-year high, central bank seen hiking rates again

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican headline inflation and the closely watched core index rose in April to their highest levels since January 2001, official data showed on Monday, data likely to prompt the central bank to hike its key interest rate again this week. Consumer prices rose 7.68% in the year through April and in the month alone increased 0.54%, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the INEGI national statistics agency said. The annual figure was still far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, and compares to forecasts of 7.72%, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

    A few catalysts could theoretically relieve current pressures at the fuel pump, but don’t expect gas prices to go meaningfully lower soon.

  • In Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees

    Venezuela's gradual shift to the U.S. dollar is widening inequality between its public and private sector workers, as those paid in foreign currency enjoy greater purchasing power while others face prohibitive prices, employees, pensioners and economists said. Use of foreign currency has increased in the South American country since the government of President Nicolas Maduro relaxed economic controls in 2019, helping some businesses, but inflation of the bolivar, the official national currency, remains at 222% and recovery has been uneven. In the private sector, at least 63% of salaries are paid in dollars, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, an independent economic research firm.

  • There's nowhere to hide in markets right now with stocks, bonds, and crypto all getting crushed

    Diversification has failed to protect portfolios from myriad macroeconomic risks, including inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Economic strength is forcing the Fed to get more aggressive

    On Tuesday, we learned U.S. employers had a record 11.5 million job openings as of March.