EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's perfect for Pelosi’s new economic committee

Over four months after Democrats voted to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, the Georgia Republican is seeking to join a new panel that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has described as a way “to find common ground” on the economy.

The businesswoman told Secrets her experience running and starting companies in a rural part of Georgia gives her a unique perspective on the economic inequalities Pelosi is eager to solve.

“As the only member of Congress not on a committee, and also a successful small business owner for over two decades, I feel I am a top Republican choice for this new committee,” Greene said.

“Georgia's 14th District is a rural district in Northwest Georgia that truly represents America. We are a district made up of many small businesses, farmers, and manufacturing of all kinds to all sizes. We even have the top largest flooring companies in the world located in my district,” she said.

Before winning her House seat, Greene started CrossFit outlets and served as an executive in her family’s regional construction company, Taylor Commercial Inc.

She ran on an economic and jobs message. But once in Washington, Democrats seized on her past ramblings of anti-Democrat conspiracy theories and other issues. She addressed those in a vote to take away her committee assignments but lost the battle.

However, in losing her voice and vote in committee, she has used the House floor to push her agenda, including an effort to fire chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and promote the Second Amendment.

In laying out her vision for the new Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, Pelosi said she hopes to bring lawmakers from all aspects of life and business to solve issues such as income inequity.

“We have a patriotic obligation to find common ground,” she told the Washington Post when describing the panel. Pelosi added her plan is “to create a forum that can bring together representatives from all sides: Rust Belt districts harmed by plant shutdowns, urban districts ravaged by racial injustice, rural districts where farmers are suffering from drought, and districts across the country where young people are struggling with debt, low-wage jobs, and an uncertain future.”

Noting that liberal Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just named to the Pelosi committee, Greene said she could offer a different experience and agenda.

“As one of the most conservative members of Congress, with a strong business background creating thousands of jobs in the private sector, I feel that Speaker Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy should allow me a seat on this new committee. My district deserves representation, and I am more than ready to make sure my district's voice is heard,” she told Secrets.

“I’ve been a successful business owner for over two decades, and I’ve actually created thousands of real jobs,” Greene said. “I deserve to be put in there. My district deserves for me to be put on it.”

